ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 10, 2023: Rain, wind, thunderstorms and high surf

A strong atmospheric river that is soaking much of the state and creating life-threatening flash flooding will continue to have minor impacts here in San Diego county. We'll continue to see light to moderate showers becoming heavy at times through sunset. A few pop-up thunderstorms will be possible which will have the ability to produce heavy downpours.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan. 8, 2022: Storm on the way

The next round of widespread rain arrives on Tuesday with another storm next weekend. Tuesday's system is expected to be much weaker than what we saw on New Year's Eve. Predictions show many coastal communities could receive .38"-.55, while valleys could see up to .6". Rainfall will be most concentrated in North County while our mountain communities could see more than a third of an inch. The desert will likely see less than .1" of rain.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy