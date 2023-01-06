Read full article on original website
Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 10, 2023: Drying out but high surf remains
Things are drying out tonight with a break in the rain through Friday before another atmospheric river dumps more rain this holiday weekend. Gusty winds will continue into tonight for the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts up to 50mph.
San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 10, 2023: Rain, wind, thunderstorms and high surf
A strong atmospheric river that is soaking much of the state and creating life-threatening flash flooding will continue to have minor impacts here in San Diego county. We'll continue to see light to moderate showers becoming heavy at times through sunset. A few pop-up thunderstorms will be possible which will have the ability to produce heavy downpours.
Despite recent rains, Torrey Pines in great shape for the Farmers Insurance Open
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Farmers Insurance Open tee's off at Torrey Pines in a couple of weeks, and so far, many of golf's biggest names are in the field. Now despite all the recent rain, the course is expected to be in perfect shape. In fact, the only...
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan. 8, 2022: Storm on the way
The next round of widespread rain arrives on Tuesday with another storm next weekend. Tuesday's system is expected to be much weaker than what we saw on New Year's Eve. Predictions show many coastal communities could receive .38"-.55, while valleys could see up to .6". Rainfall will be most concentrated in North County while our mountain communities could see more than a third of an inch. The desert will likely see less than .1" of rain.
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for January 9, 2022: Storm bringing heavy rain and high winds arrives tonight
Morning clouds eventually clear making way for a partly sunny, dry and mild day. Today's highs will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and inland valleys, and slightly below average. A storm brewing off Northern California, tapping into an atmospheric river,...
Encinitas adjusting to rising cyclist population as Cyclovia event returns
ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of Encinitas blocked off six blocks downtown to encourage locals to bike or walk around. It was part of their "Cyclovia" event that’s making a comeback from the pandemic. An empty Highway 101 means it’s the perfect time to pop a wheelie,...
