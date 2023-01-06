Read full article on original website
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Falls Landing Bar & Grill
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Where Do Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Rank for Toxic Co-workers?
Depending on where you work, your co-workers (or at least certain ones) either make going to the office a walk in the park or a stroll through the gates of hell. It's gotten so bad that a recent Zippia survey found that more than half (57%) of workers in America have considered quitting their job because of a bad or difficult co-worker, and more than a quarter (29%) have followed through and resigned.
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
Win Tickets To The Toughest Monster Truck Tour In Sioux Falls
One of the biggest family events is coming to Sioux Falls. It's the "Toughest Monster Truck Tour" returning to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on January 20 and 21st. You can walk the tracks, take selfies with the drivers, and get up close to the coolest Monster Trucks!. Listen weekday afternoons...
Sioux Falls ‘Media One FunSki 2023′ Is January 20th and 21st
One of the most anticipated events of the winter months here in Sioux Falls is scheduled to hit the slopes of Great Bear Ski Valley later this month. It's the Media One FunSki. A 2-day outdoor event all about raising money to benefit Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety (formerly Children’s Inn).
What You Shouldn’t Forget If Getting Married in South Dakota Or Minnesota
When the answer is YES, the planning begins almost immediately. Weddings can be a lot of work, but with the proper planning and organization, your most special day should go smoothly. It's been a long time since I saw my future bride walk down the aisle, but as a couple,...
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
What’s This Sculpture In The Empire Mall In Sioux Falls?
My wife and I were in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls recently and saw this interesting sculpture. Our curiosity was piqued so we walked over to have a closer look. The sculpture features 250 cell phones. A sign said these phones represent the number of drivers who were killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in 2021.
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
Some Crazy Snow Storm Videos From South Dakota
Over the last few weeks, the state of South Dakota has seen some crazy snow storms and some unprecedented snow land in the 605. Some took out their cameras and documented the crazy snow storms throughout the state of South Dakota. Take a look at all the different places that...
Sioux Falls Placing Residents on Pothole Patrol
How about the size of some of these potholes or should I say moon craters on Sioux Falls city streets right now?. Frightening is the only way to properly describe them. They are big, they are nasty, and they are just about everywhere on most of the well-traveled Sioux Falls city streets at the moment.
Burger Battle Review: Fernson’s ‘Big Zing’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
Taxes You’ll Pay on Mega Millions Jackpot in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Let yourself dream for just a second... It's Tuesday night (January 10) and as you clutch your Mega Millions ticket in your hand you watch as all six of your numbers are drawn. Congratulations! You've just won $1.1 billion - which is the fifth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history. That's the...
North Dakota’s Josh Duhamel Spotted In The State Again Recently
Every time actor Josh Duhamel turns up in North Dakota it really creates a buzz. The native Minot, North Dakotan has a tendency to show up in the state from time to time. He's somebody who has never forgotten his roots. He even married a North Dakota girl this past year. You can read all about that here.
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Burger Battle Review: Minervas ‘Local Steak House Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
BUDGET BUSTER: Enter to Win a $500 Visa Gift Card With Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
Spend a little more than you wanted to last holiday? Trying to pay your electric bill for December's Clark Griswold-style decor? Need a few more bucks to break even?. We're here to help with our $500 Budget Buster! You could win a $500 prepaid Visa gift card that can be used for gas, groceries, bills, and so much more.
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
