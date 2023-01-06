ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christopher Jones
4d ago

I'm Sooo VERY Fortunate That I've Gotten to Attend BOTH a Robert Plant & Phil Collins Shows. I Saw Plant for the Now & Zen Tour, and Phil for No Jacket Required Tour (After Being Postponed for Medical Reasons). BOTH Put On INCREDIBLE Shows. The Plant Show was EXTRA Special Because MY Favorite Guitarist Opened for Him, The Late, GREAT Stevie Ray Vaughn (SRV). Stevie Ray Left Me Speechless. I'm Soooooooo Happy I Wasn't Wasted as to Not Remember That Show. As a Veteran Concert Goer, I've Learned Moderation is the Key to Remembering Iconic Shows. Sadly, There Aren't Many of Those Left, as Sooo Many Legendary Bands/Artists Have Passed Away 😢😭😭...

Andrew Lake
4d ago

so glad Robert Plant and Phil Collins collaborated on his solo album. plants solo efforts are as good as any Zeppelin album. kudos to the stellar guitar work on those albums as well.

hardrockinmofo
4d ago

Ok. So I'm not too hip to Phil's solo stuff, but I do love Genesis. I will say this, Phil Collins was a great drummer. It's so sad to see what has become of him.

