ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas Gov.-elect Sanders addresses crowd at 'Freedom Fest'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off a series of inaugural events with "Freedom Fest" at The Hall in Little Rock on Saturday. The event marked the beginning of several activities leading into her inauguration, which is scheduled for Jan. 10. Dozens of Arkansans gathered...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors

Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

National CDC health survey making inaugural visit to Arkansas

Residents of White County in central Arkansas can take part in an annual nationwide public health survey being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) will have a mobile clinic stationed at Harding University until mid-February. Study Manager...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock tech firm Apptegy to hire 300 new workers

Little Rock-based Apptegy announced Friday it will expand operations by filling 300 new positions. The fast-growing school tech app firm has roughly 400 full-time employees. Apptegy said the new hires will be in the areas of sales, client experience, and software engineering. The company was founded in 2013 and launched...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sign of annual Eric Musselman rotation tweak? Maybe too soon to say, but Pinion/Council role swap worked vs. Mizzou

LITTLE ROCK — There has been an early-SEC-play pattern shift at Arkansas under head coach Eric Musselman spanning the past three seasons, which is to say we can now include the second league game of the 2022-23 campaign in further establishing, and examining, an obvious theme: The Head Hog will tweak and divert from his top player rotations while adjusting to the challenges of matching up with SEC talent and schemes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Aerospace industry is Arkansas's leading export

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The outside of the Airtech Supply building, focused on creating and fabricating airplane parts in Hot Springs, is quiet— but inside the building is a different story. General Manager, Greg Hess, has been part of the reason for that noise. He oversees the operations...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Searcy woman: 'It was scary to come home to this'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The community of Searcy is on high alert after police responded to multiple shootings Tuesday night, one of which was fatal. The Searcy Police Department responded to a shooting at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., which is where two men were shooting at one another.
SEARCY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy