Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Arkansas National Guard names new brigadier general
Arkansas has a new brigadier general.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sanders addresses crowd at 'Freedom Fest'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off a series of inaugural events with "Freedom Fest" at The Hall in Little Rock on Saturday. The event marked the beginning of several activities leading into her inauguration, which is scheduled for Jan. 10. Dozens of Arkansans gathered...
Arkansas businesses received $4.9B in Paycheck Protection Program loans, 97% forgiven
Arkansas employers took advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans but managed to keep the federal burden comparatively low.
talkbusiness.net
Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors
Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
Apptegy officials announces 300+ job opportunities in Little Rock in upcoming years
Officials with software company Apptegy announced Friday morning that they are creating more than 300 new jobs in Little Rock over the next few years.
LRPD: Accidental shooting injures one near River Market in Little Rock
A person was injured in an accidental shooting Saturday when a gun they were carrying went off, striking them in the leg.
Benton family hitting the road to travel continental US
A central Arkansas family has been hitting the road – and will continue to do so until they complete their “MK and TJ - 50 States Tour”.
ualrpublicradio.org
National CDC health survey making inaugural visit to Arkansas
Residents of White County in central Arkansas can take part in an annual nationwide public health survey being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) will have a mobile clinic stationed at Harding University until mid-February. Study Manager...
Arkansas State Police: Pursuit leads to shooting in Faulkner County, 1 dead
Arkansas State Police said they are investigating the death of one man after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit.
mysaline.com
Food truck owner claims racism after Benton water company shut them down
A food truck operating in the city limits of Benton, Arkansas said they were racially profiled after someone from the utility company shut them down. There is a lot to this story. I have attempted to gather all the info so you can decide. Let’s start with what the food truck is saying:
Police warn suspect wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are warning the public that a man wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be living in the capital city and hiding from authorities.
Hot Springs favorite Deluca’s Pizza heading to Little Rock
A favorite Hot Springs pizza place will soon be serving pies in Little Rock as Deluca's Pizza announced plans for opening a new location later in the spring.
Former Arkansas judge arrested
A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock tech firm Apptegy to hire 300 new workers
Little Rock-based Apptegy announced Friday it will expand operations by filling 300 new positions. The fast-growing school tech app firm has roughly 400 full-time employees. Apptegy said the new hires will be in the areas of sales, client experience, and software engineering. The company was founded in 2013 and launched...
nwahomepage.com
Sign of annual Eric Musselman rotation tweak? Maybe too soon to say, but Pinion/Council role swap worked vs. Mizzou
LITTLE ROCK — There has been an early-SEC-play pattern shift at Arkansas under head coach Eric Musselman spanning the past three seasons, which is to say we can now include the second league game of the 2022-23 campaign in further establishing, and examining, an obvious theme: The Head Hog will tweak and divert from his top player rotations while adjusting to the challenges of matching up with SEC talent and schemes.
Aerospace industry is Arkansas's leading export
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The outside of the Airtech Supply building, focused on creating and fabricating airplane parts in Hot Springs, is quiet— but inside the building is a different story. General Manager, Greg Hess, has been part of the reason for that noise. He oversees the operations...
Little Rock police ID victim in Stagecoach Road shooting
Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Friday night shooting on Stagecoach Road.
Searcy woman: 'It was scary to come home to this'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The community of Searcy is on high alert after police responded to multiple shootings Tuesday night, one of which was fatal. The Searcy Police Department responded to a shooting at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., which is where two men were shooting at one another.
Man arrested after 'desecrating' Arkansas church altar with sledgehammer
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been arrested after he brought a sledgehammer and an axe into a local church and 'desecrated' the building. According to the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, an unnamed man allegedly entered St. Benedict Church at Subiaco Abbey before "severely [damaging] the altar."
