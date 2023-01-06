Read full article on original website
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin selling 'Did We Win?' shirts with proceeds benefiting UC Trauma Center
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is using the past week as an opportunity to give back following his cardiac arrest on Monday night in a game at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin, who doctors say is showing continued progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest, tweeted "We All Won" on Saturday, a reference to the first question he asked doctors.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
Damar Hamlin posts photo from hospital bed and live-tweets Bills game a week after on-field collapse
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted a photo of himself on social media Sunday that shows him sitting up in his hospital bed and rooting on his teammates less than a week after his cardiac arrest and on-field collapse. "GAMETIME!!!" Hamlin wrote in the post. The...
Report: Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard a part of group buying farmland in Iowa
Cincinnati Bengals hometown players Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard are reportedly setting their sights on a new venture in farming, according to a report. The two Bengals players, along with 20 other athletes, including Blake Griffin, Kemda Walker and more, are reportedly buying a farm in Iowa for around $5 million, according to a report from Front Office Sports.
UC Health to give update on Damar Hamlin Monday afternoon
CINCINNATI — UC Health physicians are going to give an update on Monday on Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, a week after he collapsed on the field during the game against the Bengals. Watch the live press conference at 3 p.m. in the video player above. Dr. William Knight...
Damar Hamlin released from hospital in Cincinnati and returned to Buffalo
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo, doctors with University of Cincinnati announced Monday. Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts said Hamlin has safely returned to Buffalo and is being monitored by the care team there. Watch the full press...
T.J. Houshmandzadeh named Ruler of the Jungle for first playoff game
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh will be the Ruler of the Jungle for the Bengals' Wild Card Weekend game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Oregon State product spent eight years with the Bengals, from 2001-2008, playing in 105 games. His 5,782 receiving yards are eighth-most...
Want to buy tickets to Bengals-Ravens Wild Card playoff game? Here's how much it'll cost
CINCINNATI — It's officially playoff week in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals are officially in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, finishing 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North division. Up next, the Bengals will host a playoff game at Paycor Stadium next week, with the...
Rematch with the Ravens: What we know about the Bengals Wild Card playoff game
The Cincinnati Bengals are officially in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, finishing 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North division. Up next, the Bengals will host a playoff game at Paycor Stadium next week, with the Baltimore Ravens coming back to Cincinnati for the AFC Wild Card round.
Bengals fans honor Hamlin during Week 18 pregame tailgates
This Week 18 for Who Dey nation has brought with it a special victory: A win that goes beyond the sidelines and the stands. "This showed me that this league is not 32 teams, but one family, one league.”. Josh Collins and his son were in the stands at Paycor...
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gives update on Alex Cappa injury
CINCINNATI — In just a few days, the Bengals will take on the Ravens at Paycor Stadium for the third time this season. The Ravens may or may not have Lamar Jackson as their quarterback. Head Coach John Harbaugh was non-committal about Jackson's return. But the one thing that...
Demand for Bengals tickets, gear builds along with fan excitement for playoff game
CINCINNATI — Ticket demand is strong, confidence is even stronger, and the excitement is building for prime time Wild Card Sunday in Cincinnati. Fans are as lit as last Monday night's light show that preceded the Bengals-Bills game. According to the front office, you can expect another light show...
