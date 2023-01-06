ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin selling 'Did We Win?' shirts with proceeds benefiting UC Trauma Center

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is using the past week as an opportunity to give back following his cardiac arrest on Monday night in a game at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin, who doctors say is showing continued progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest, tweeted "We All Won" on Saturday, a reference to the first question he asked doctors.
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
Report: Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard a part of group buying farmland in Iowa

Cincinnati Bengals hometown players Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard are reportedly setting their sights on a new venture in farming, according to a report. The two Bengals players, along with 20 other athletes, including Blake Griffin, Kemda Walker and more, are reportedly buying a farm in Iowa for around $5 million, according to a report from Front Office Sports.
UC Health to give update on Damar Hamlin Monday afternoon

CINCINNATI — UC Health physicians are going to give an update on Monday on Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, a week after he collapsed on the field during the game against the Bengals. Watch the live press conference at 3 p.m. in the video player above. Dr. William Knight...
Damar Hamlin released from hospital in Cincinnati and returned to Buffalo

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo, doctors with University of Cincinnati announced Monday. Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts said Hamlin has safely returned to Buffalo and is being monitored by the care team there. Watch the full press...
T.J. Houshmandzadeh named Ruler of the Jungle for first playoff game

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh will be the Ruler of the Jungle for the Bengals' Wild Card Weekend game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Oregon State product spent eight years with the Bengals, from 2001-2008, playing in 105 games. His 5,782 receiving yards are eighth-most...
Bengals fans honor Hamlin during Week 18 pregame tailgates

This Week 18 for Who Dey nation has brought with it a special victory: A win that goes beyond the sidelines and the stands. "This showed me that this league is not 32 teams, but one family, one league.”. Josh Collins and his son were in the stands at Paycor...
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gives update on Alex Cappa injury

CINCINNATI — In just a few days, the Bengals will take on the Ravens at Paycor Stadium for the third time this season. The Ravens may or may not have Lamar Jackson as their quarterback. Head Coach John Harbaugh was non-committal about Jackson's return. But the one thing that...
