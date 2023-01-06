Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
NFL World Furious With Packers Player's Despicable Act
Green Bay Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Most of the NFL world thinks Walker should be facing an even stiffer penalty. Walker appeared to pushing a Detroit Lions training staff member. He was promptly ejected from the game. Yeah, that's blatant.
How the ‘Snow Globe’ spinning huddle play came to be, and what it says about the Chiefs
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Raiders owner reportedly angry that Chiefs fans have taken over Las Vegas’ stadium
Chiefs fans made their presence known during Saturday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’
Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
Bill Belichick fires back at Jake Bailey’s agent following suspension
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots surprised a lot of people Friday evening when they moved Jake Bailey and Jack Jones from injured reserve to the suspended list, including the punter. Bailey’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, said in a statement on Saturday that he was “surprised” to learn about the...
Shaquille O’Neal’s hilarious reaction after losing Horned Frogs bet with Georgia football win
Days before Georgia football took on TCU football in the national title game, Shaquille O’Neal made a bet with co-host Ernie Johnson that he would eat a frog if the Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs. Johnson, who is a University of Georgia graduate, agreed to the deal and the...
John Harbaugh fires back at Bengals’ accusations of Ravens’ dirty tactics
John Harbaugh responded to the Cincinnati Bengals accusations of the Baltimore Ravens utilizing dirty tactics in Week 18, per Jamison Hensley. “I studied the game really closely,” Harbaugh said. “It’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges.”
WATCH: Russell Wilson throws 20-yard TD to Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver Courtland Sutton on a 20-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the Broncos’ official Twitter page:. Denver now leads the Chargers 31-20 in...
4 bold predictions for Bills in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills have clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC bracket and will compete in the NFL playoffs in 2023. The Miami Dolphins will visit the club the following weekend as part of the AFC Wild Card round. The first postseason game will feature an AFC East matchup between these two teams, who split the regular season meetings this year. Before the Bills won a classic in the snow at home in December, the Dolphins won the first game in sweltering heat in Miami back in September. That said, let’s look at our Bills 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions after their Week 18 win.
3 best Texans head coaching candidates to replace Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith on Sunday night after a single season in charge. The team is once again searching for a head coach after the Texans fired David Culley a year ago. Houston’s vacancy has its drawbacks and positives. The major drawback has to be the concerns about...
Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future
Bill Belichick didn’t make any commitments about the future of the New England Patriots, other than that he’ll be coaching the team in 2023, after the team’s 2022 season ended with a disappointing 8-9 record on Sunday. Speaking in a Zoom conference on Monday, Belichick gave Mac Jones a bit of a compliment but didn’t give […] The post Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Allen Lazard’s eye-opening comment on Aaron Rodgers, future with Packers
Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only Green Bay Packers’ star with an uncertain future. Allen Lazard made eye-opening remarks on his future with the team in response to an Aaron Rodgers question, per Nicole Menner. “I don’t f**ckin’ know,” Lazard said in whether or not he expects Rodgers to return next season. “Sh*t, I don’t know […] The post Allen Lazard’s eye-opening comment on Aaron Rodgers, future with Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
