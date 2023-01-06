Georgia up Against Alarming Trend in National Championship Game

Georgia will look to become the first team to win back-to-back National Titles in the CFP era. But according to history, it is much easier said than done.

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to become the first team since the creation of the College Football Playoff to win back-to-back National Championship's when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night.

Since the inaugural year of the CFP in 2014 , there have been 4 different champions to return to the big stage one year later. The most recent team to do so was last year's Alabama Crimson Tide team. After going undefeated in the shortened 2020 COVID season, their hopes of a repeat were squashed by Georgia and their legendary defense that featured 5 first round draft picks.

Not only have the defending National Champions not faired well in next year's title game, but the matchups also haven't exactly been close either...

In the 4 championship games to feature a defending National Champion, the former champion has lost each game by an average of 16. In fact, the only game to end in a single-digit defeat was the 2016 National Championship when the Clemson Tigers scored a last-second touchdown to defeat Alabama.

While history certainly won't be on Georgia's side as they head into SoFi Stadium this Monday. This Bulldog team is no stranger to bucking the recent trends of college football.

Results of Defending National Champions in Title Games

(Asterisk* indicates defending champion)

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN