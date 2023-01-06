Read full article on original website
Fired Erie Playhouse Producing Director Back on the Job, Other Leadership Changes in Process
Last summer Erie News reported on some drama within the Erie Playhouse staff after longtime Producing Director Richard Davis was fired. The Erie Playhouse is a beloved local institution, with a storied history. It's one of the oldest community theaters in the nation. People in the playhouse community consider themselves family. So by all accounts, recent struggles within the organization's leadership that followed the firing and other staff departures have been hard and have divided that family.
Corry Man Brings Civil War Hero to Life
Northwestern Pennsylvania was home to many fascinating figures in U.S. history, including Colonel Strong Vincent. Wouldn't it be great to go back in time and talk to guys like him?. It’s not possible but Tom Hansen provides the next best thing. He dresses up as Vincent for educational and special...
Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Sold in Erie County
A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing ticket is one of four to win $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers selected are 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. It was purchased...
Otters Fire HC Adams
BREAKING: The Erie Otters have fired Head Coach BJ Adams, effective immediately, it was announced by GM Dave Brown. Adams has been the head coach since 2021-22 and has been with the organization since 2015. Assistant coaches Vince Laise and Wes Wolfe will handle coaching duties until a new coach...
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
State Police Still Investigating 1981 Disappearance of Lonene Rogers
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still investigating the disappearance of Lonene Rogers more than 40 years later. She was last seen on Jan. 7, 1981, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in her home at the Littles Corners area on State Hwy. 198 and 98 in Hayfield Township. That night, there was a severe snowstorm in the area, troopers said.
Accused Jamestown Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown drug trafficker has plead guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea Friday. Between between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley is accused of buying and selling heroin and...
State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
State Police Investigating Body Found in North East
The Pennsylvania State Police Crime unit is investigating after the body of a man was found in a wooded area. Authorities were called around 9:30 Sunday morning to this area near the North East Moose Club Family Center off East Main Road. They found a male victim in stages of...
