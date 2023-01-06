President approves Young plan to counter China with more U.S. embassies in Pacific Island nations

Read full article on original website
China renews threat against Taiwan as island holds drills
China has renewed its threat to attack Taiwan, warning foreign politicians who interact with the self-governing island that they are "playing with fire."
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Russian TV Hears Call To Prepare Children To Fight: 'This Is World War III'
'"We have to prepare our population in schools and everywhere else," a guest said on Russian state TV.
China Eastern Airlines Plans to Arrange Average Daily Flights of Over 2,900 During Spring Festival Travel Rush
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Thanks to the resumption and adjustment of international flights and the upcoming Spring Festival, people’s travel demand will be further released in early 2023, as they will go sightseeing, visit relatives and friends, or return home for a family reunion during the festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110006059/en/ China Eastern Airlines plans to arrange average daily flights of over 2,900 during Spring Festival travel rush (Photo: Business Wire)
KPVI Newschannel 6
Latest search for Genoa Indian School cemetery shows anomalies consistent with graves
Piece by piece, researchers are unearthing the history of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School. The results of a recent geophysical survey and the discovery of a historical document may be the most significant finds to date in the search for the school’s cemetery. Data gathered from ground-penetrating radar...
Tigray rebels start handing over weapons to Ethiopian army
Tigrayan rebels have begun handing in heavy weapons, a key part of an agreement signed more than two months ago to end a deadly conflict in northern Ethiopia, a spokesperson for the rebel authorities said. The demobilisation of Tigray forces is seen as central to the 2 November ceasefire agreement,...
Congress made free school meals for all disappear. Now students are going hungry
Students are back to racking up lunch debt this school year after federal legislation that provided free meals to all students expired.
