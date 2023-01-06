ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Video shows suspects throw coffee in face of QuikTrip employee, make off with snacks

By Michael Stavola
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Police are asking for help finding two people who they said threw hot coffee in the face of a south Wichita QuikTrip employee and then ran out the door with snacks.

The employee was treated for minor injuries.

Surveillance video captured the early morning incident on Nov. 21 at the QuikTrip at 31st South and Seneca. It showed the two suspects, one wearing a mask, in the store for about two minutes and 45 seconds before they approached the counter and the person wearing the mask threw the hot coffee. The two people then ran out the door and left in a gray or silver car.

The video can be seen at shorturl.at/coFOT .

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to share it with Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or online at stopcrime316.com . Tipsters can remain anonymous. If the tip leads to an arrest, you could get up to $2,500.

Oh Naw
4d ago

Bro just run with the snacks, you don’t have to assault the employee. They not making $12-15 a hour to be burned by coffee…. And where is y’all Daddy at?? Cause I know ya moms didn’t raise yall like this bro.

Jeff Richardson
3d ago

so these men or children (bad camera quality) literally chose hot coffee, which can cause severe burns, instead of a fountain drink? truly uneducated individuals!

JessicaG316
4d ago

I don't think I've seen a banger kid walking around with coffee. Makes me wonder if the coffee was a planned weapon? This is just horrible! whatever happened to just putting a candy bar in your pocket?? geeez!!

