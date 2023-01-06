Read full article on original website
M3GAN Ending: Why The Killer Doll Movie Went With That Final Tease, And The Alternate Idea That Was Almost Used
M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone reveals insight into the new horror film's ending.
EW.com
Ke Huy Quan's former Goonies costar inked the deal for him to star in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Do the truffle shuffle! Jeff Cohen inked the deal for his former Goonies costar Ke Huy Quan to star in the acclaimed multiverse epic Everything Everywhere All At Once. Cohen, who played Chunk opposite Quan's Data in the beloved 1985 film, left acting in the 1990s and has since become an entertainment lawyer to the stars, including his former costar. Quan revealed that it was Cohen who represented him for the role of Waymond Wang — his first major role in some 20 years, one that has generated much awards buzz this season.
ComicBook
Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Suits Up as James Gunn’s Batman in DCU Fan Art
Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as DC Studios co-CEOs, everything has been in flux. Henry Cavill was once again forced to exit his role as Superman and Gunn is penning a new film following the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman film will follow the character as he comes to Metropolis for the first time. Patty Jenkins also announced her exit from Wonder Woman 3 and Gal Gal Gadot's future as the character may or may not be in doubt. Batman, on the other hand, is a stickier situation due to the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson The Batman franchise. Pattinson's Batman is in a totally separate universe and is expected to stay that way, so the DC Universe is in need of a Batman. One fan seems to have an idea for who should be the DCU's Batman and it's a Supernatural star. An artist recently released a new piece of fan art that shows Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight for the DCU.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
EW.com
Willie Aames pays tribute to Eight Is Enough costar Adam Rich: 'My only little brother'
Willie Aames is remembering his former Eight Is Enough TV brother Adam Rich. Aames said he was gutted by news that his lifelong friend, who portrayed younger brother Nicholas to his Tommy Bradford in the 1977 ABC sitcom, died Saturday at the age of 54. "Adam was more than a...
The viral dance scene in 'M3gan' wasn't in the original movie script
The best scene in "M3gan" wasn't in the first iteration of the script. Director Gerard Johnstone added it later into the Universal thriller.
EW.com
Sally Field reveals a potential date with Steven Spielberg led to their decades-long friendship
Sally Field's 50-year friendship with filmmaker Steven Spielberg began with a little matchmaking. The actress introduced her former Lincoln director and the rest of The Fabelmans team as recipients of the Vanguard Award at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday, where she reminisced about the first time she met Spielberg circa the late 1960s. The reason for their initial meeting, according to Field, was a potential date.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg will follow Maggie Smith — wherever she may go — to get her to do Sister Act 3
Hail mother of mercy and of love, ooooooooh Maaaaaaggiiiieeeee Smith!. Whoopi Goldberg is ready, willing, and able to do Sister Act 3, but first she needs her mother — her mother superior, that is. On a recent appearance on the British talk show Loose Women, the once and future...
Gizmodo
Dwayne Johnson Faces a Black Adam Rockening
There’s nothing quite so wild as Hollywood drama, and Dwayne Johnson’s crash and burn with Black Adam isn’t so much a superhero smash as a superhero flop. From middling box office numbers to defensive claims about said box office numbers, to assurances from new DC maestro James Gunn that Black Adam’s not dead, just on ice... there’s really nothing more that could surprise us.
Digital Trends
How 2019’s Brightburn shows what James Gunn has in store for Superman
James Gunn has received a lot of backlash as the new co-head of DC Films for canceling many highly anticipated superhero projects, including a Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill. However, he has also sparked intrigue from many fans for announcing an upcoming reboot of Superman that he wrote himself. For those who haven’t heard the news, Gunn will produce a movie following a new version of Clark Kent during his first years working at the Daily Planet and protecting the people of Earth as Superman.
Nearly A Year Later, Joe Rogan Weighs In On Whether People Should Forgive Will Smith For Oscars Slap
Will Smith is still on his comeback tour from slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
M3GAN’s Director Was ‘Bummed Out’ The Viral Dance Scene Was In The Trailer, But I Disagree Completely
The dance scene in the M3GAN trailer probably helped sell a lot of tickets, but the director didn't really want it in there.
EW.com
Amen! The first trailer for Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin movie starring Jennifer Grey is here
"The higher the hair, the closer to God." Gwen Shamblin — the bouffant-sporting megachurch leader and weight-loss guru who died in a 2021 plane crash — is getting the Lifetime movie treatment, and EW has the exclusive first look at the trailer. Premiering Feb. 4, Gwen Shamblin: Starving...
EW.com
The 21 best (and worst) Eddie Murphy movies
Make no mistake, Eddie Murphy is a legend in several fields. His stand-up comedy showcased an energetic, ribald master of his craft that left audiences doubled over in laughter, while his breakthrough turn on Saturday Night Live inspired countless Black TV performers and launched several remarkable characters, from Mr. Robinson to Velvet Jones. And who can forget the sheer musical power of "Boogie in Your Butt?"
EW.com
Golden Globes 2023 winner predictions: EW picks who should and will win
After a starless, non-televised ceremony in 2022 as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tried to climb its way out of scandal, the Golden Globes are (seemingly) back. Movies including The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, and TV series The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary all stand to win big.
EW.com
Eight is Enough actor Adam Rich dies at 54
Adam Rich, the actor who rose to fame playing youngest Bradford family member Nicholas on the sitcom Eight is Enough, died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 54. A cause of death has not been shared, but law enforcement sources told TMZ, which was the first outlet to report the news, that there was no foul play. Rich's publicist Danny Deraney told EW he had no additional information at this time.
Don Cheadle Was Given Only 2 Hours to Sign on for 6-Picture MCU Franchise While at Laser Tag Birthday Party
Don Cheadle had to block out the white noise when it came to joining the MCU. The Oscar nominee was cast as the replacement for Terrence Howard’s character Lt. James Rhodes (aka War Machine) in the “Iron Man” sequel. Cheadle went on to appear in seven Marvel movies, plus the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “What If…?.” Yet, Cheadle is now revealing how he committed to the MCU before “Iron Man 2” in 2010. “I was at my kid’s laser tag birthday party. They called me and said, ‘This is what’s happening and we’re giving you the offer. If...
EW.com
Paul Mescal replaces Blake Jenner in multi-year Merrily We Roll Along production
Merrily We Roll Along has hit a bump in the road. Richard Linklater's movie adaptation of the George Furth-Stephen Sondheim musical has replaced one of its core cast members. Producer Mike Blizzard confirmed to EW that Paul Mescal (Normal People, Aftersun) has stepped into the role of Franklin Shepard, originally filled by Blake Jenner.
Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise, Kanye West & Will Smith In Golden Globes Jokes
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael had many viewers laughing during the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 — especially when he took digs at Tom Cruise, Scientology, Will Smith and Kanye West. It was halfway through the three-hour telecast — after he took aim at the HFPA in his opening monologue — when he first took a shot at the Top Gun 2 actor’s decision in 2021 to return his three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
