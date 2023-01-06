Read full article on original website
Markets Cheer Fresh Signs of Fading Inflation
Inflation at 40-year highs, we hardly knew you. In the five months through November, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has increased at an annualized rate of 2.5%, only a little above the Federal Reserve's 2% long-term inflation target. The rapid slowing from an annualized rate of more than 10% in...
The Most Important Themes Facing Green Investors in 2023
Welcome to The Green Investor, powered by Investopedia. I'm Caleb Silver, the editor in chief of Investopedia and your guide and fellow traveler on our journey into what it means to be a green investor today and where this investing theme is headed in the future. And welcome to 2023. We couldn't wait to meet you. In this episode, we're going to run down some of the highlights of green investing from the year that was, and we'll look ahead at the key themes that will dominate the landscape this year. Meghan Thwing Eastman of MSCI rejoins the show to break down what her team is looking for and what is on the horizon. For all of the challenges 2022 brought to investors, overall, there was significant activity and even progress on climate negotiations, action policy, and investing themes last year. Here are some of the highlights and a couple of lowlights:
Pfizer working to send COVID pill Paxlovid to China - CNBC
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is working with Chinese authorities to send its COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, to the country that is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.
Crypto Winter Gets Icier Just Days Into New Year
Less than a week into the New Year the cryptocurrency winter is turning even icier, marked by hundreds of lost jobs and a seemingly endless bear market that have combined to erode investor confidence. And there's no sign that the crypto chaos will end anytime soon. Key Takeaways. A raft...
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 6, 2022: Rates jump
After dropping almost a half percentage point over the previous three days, 30-year mortgage rates spiked Thursday, adding back more than a quarter percentage point to take the average back near 7%. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. Rates on 30-year loans surged 27 basis points Thursday, returning the 30-year average...
