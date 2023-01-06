ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Just days after waking up, Damar Hamlin is already raising money for a new cause

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is raising money for an awesome cause as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest back on Monday. The NFL world was waiting for updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrested during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As those in the NFL awaited for updates, there was a huge show of support for Hamlin’s charity toy drive that he started back in college in late 2020. The GoFundMe page has raised over $8.5 million as of this writing, where it had a goal of just $2,500.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be back in 2023 and why

Given the preseason aspirations, it wasn’t necessarily a down season from the Cleveland Browns perspective. Still, there will be plenty of turnover. It was an up-and-down season for the Browns, one which ended with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team’s fight postgame, but would not commit to any changes to the coaching staff — though some will certainly come in time.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

3 Green Bay Packers who will not be back in 2023

The Green Bay Packers are officially on to the 2023 season after they were eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday night with a loss to the Detroit Lions. The Lions came in with nothing else to lose, and head coach Dan Campbell let it be known that his guys were out to ensure the Packers stayed home for the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Russell Wilson hinted at brand new name into the coaching discussion

Russell Wilson has tossed in a new name to the pool of candidates the Denver Broncos are likely to consider for head coach. The Denver Broncos got ahead of Black Monday this season and fired Nathaniel Hackett well before the 2022 season ended. Whether or not Hackett was the true crux of the Broncos’ issues, we’ll find out soon enough. He lasted less than a full season.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

3 Packers replacements for Aaron Rodgers not named Jordan Love

If Aaron Rodgers does retire, does that mean the Packers will automatically turn to Jordan Love?. The most obvious answer to this question is yes. Love was drafted in the first round in 2020 in part to be the heir-apparent to Aaron Rodgers. To not allow him that opportunity is to admit he’s not ready, and thus a poor selection and bad decision. Brian Gutekunst doesn’t seem like the type to admit defeat that quickly.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

49ers playoff schedule 2023: Game days, start times, opponents [UPDATED]

The San Francisco 49ers’ electric offense and dominant defense helped them overcome quarterback injuries to make the playoffs. Here’s who they’ll play and when, updated. The San Francisco 49ers have had quite the season, where they had to start multiple quarterbacks due to injury. Trey Lance, their 2021 third-overall pick, suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2. Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the team to seven wins in 10 starts, broke his foot in Week 13. That left the 49ers with Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as their starter. Sure enough, Purdy has played well enough to help lead the teams to wins and a playoff berth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

3 Detroit Lions who won’t be back in 2023 and why

The Detroit Lions took a significant step forward this season with Dan Campbell leading the way. However, it’s fair to suspect some turnover in the Motor City this offseason. The Lions were one Baker Mayfield throw away from making the postseason. That’s one way to look at things. The...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Ravens sign star to record contract extension while Lamar Jackson waits

The Baltimore Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension on Tuesday, but will wait until the offseason to deal with Lamar Jackson. Roquan Smith has provided a jolt to the Baltimore Ravens defense since they acquired him at the trade deadline for two draft picks. The former Bears first rounder signed a five-year extension with the Ravens on Tuesday, proving he views Baltimore as his long-term home.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Tyler Lockett reveals what Seahawks must do to beat 49ers

On Monday night, Seattle Seahawks star receiver Tyler Lockett spoke to FanSided’s Matt Verderame, stating what his team must do to beat the San Francisco 49ers. That’s the reality for the Seattle Seahawks when facing the San Francisco 49ers this year. More difficult in some ways are the circumstances within those defeats. In Week 2, the Seahawks’ offense was shut out, only scoring on a blocked field goal. Three months later on a Thursday night at Lumen Field, Seattle managed only three points before garbage time.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list

Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Sean McVay already has a foot out the door with Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay hasn’t made a decision on his future with the Los Angeles Rams but his approach with his assistant coaches says a lot. Normally, that kind of question follows around players after their NFL season ends, whether mulling retirement or dealing with free agency. For the Rams this...
FanSided

FanSided

