Believe it or not, Joe Goldberg's life is about to get even more complicated. After You's third season saw the obsessive murderer's life in the suburbs (and his wife) go up in flames, the (now presumed dead) Joe (Penn Badgley) relocated overseas. And, as we already know, season 4 of the Netflix drama will find him posing as Jonathan Moore — sorry, professor Jonathan Moore. His new life in London finds him in the world of academia, and furthermore, it finds him trying to prove something to his latest love, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

