Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
EW.com
Netflix cancels Inside Job despite previous season 2 renewal, creator is 'heartbroken'
The Netflix culling continues. After canceling a number of series towards the end of 2022, including Midnight Club, Blockbuster, Warrior Nun, and Fate: The Winx Saga, the streaming service has reversed a previous course and decided to axe the animated conspiracy theory comedy Inside Job. The show was previously renewed...
EW.com
Carnival Row season 2 trailer promises epic conclusion to the fantasy-drama
After nearly three and a half years, Carnival Row is finally back!. Prime Video just revealed the official trailer for the second and final season of the fantasy-drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, and heads are rolling. As tensions rise between the fae and humanity, a grander confrontation looms: "The whole row will burn," warns Orlando Bloom's Philo.
EW.com
Joe has a stalker of his own in You season 4 trailer
Believe it or not, Joe Goldberg's life is about to get even more complicated. After You's third season saw the obsessive murderer's life in the suburbs (and his wife) go up in flames, the (now presumed dead) Joe (Penn Badgley) relocated overseas. And, as we already know, season 4 of the Netflix drama will find him posing as Jonathan Moore — sorry, professor Jonathan Moore. His new life in London finds him in the world of academia, and furthermore, it finds him trying to prove something to his latest love, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).
EW.com
Bob Odenkirk's new AMC series Lucky Hank sets premiere date, drops chaotic teaser
Bob Odenkirk is headed back to school. Fresh off his award-winning performance in AMC's Better Call Saul, the actor is already set to make his grand return to the network in the new comedy-drama series Lucky Hank on March 19. And, in a teaser trailer released today, his new role promises to bring its own sprinkling of chaos too.
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin' Donuts Habit
Ben Affleck has become synonymous with Dunkin' after going viral various times over the years.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
EW.com
Willie Aames pays tribute to Eight Is Enough costar Adam Rich: 'My only little brother'
Willie Aames is remembering his former Eight Is Enough TV brother Adam Rich. Aames said he was gutted by news that his lifelong friend, who portrayed younger brother Nicholas to his Tommy Bradford in the 1977 ABC sitcom, died Saturday at the age of 54. "Adam was more than a...
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
The Taylor Sheridan Paramount show that audiences are starting to get sick of
The mid-season finale ofYellowstone Season 5 in recent days has not only left fans of the hit Paramount Network drama underwhelmed — it’s also generated a wave of sentiment that we’re not used to seeing associated with creator Taylor Sheridan’s many shows for the network. That...
EW.com
Sally Field reveals a potential date with Steven Spielberg led to their decades-long friendship
Sally Field's 50-year friendship with filmmaker Steven Spielberg began with a little matchmaking. The actress introduced her former Lincoln director and the rest of The Fabelmans team as recipients of the Vanguard Award at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday, where she reminisced about the first time she met Spielberg circa the late 1960s. The reason for their initial meeting, according to Field, was a potential date.
Harry: The Interview review – Stage-managed and unchallenging from start to finish
“Never complain, never explain.” That is, according to Prince Harry’s latest primetime moan, the motto of the royal family. In service of this, the prodigal prince found himself an hour-and-a-half slot on ITV (9pm on a Sunday, not bad for the “spare”) in which to lay out an exhaustive list of grievances and clarifications. If you’re not already drained by the endless Windsor saga, get ready for another glimpse inside Britain’s iciest family.Tempting as it is, I’m not here to review the monarchy as an institution. I’m here to review this sliver of television. And ITV’s much-trailed feature-length interview...
EW.com
Golden Globes 2023 winner predictions: EW picks who should and will win
After a starless, non-televised ceremony in 2022 as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tried to climb its way out of scandal, the Golden Globes are (seemingly) back. Movies including The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, and TV series The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary all stand to win big.
EW.com
NCIS recap: Who's ready for some killer crossover madness?
What happens when the guest of honor can't make it to his own retirement party because he's, well, dead?. The answer to that is the first-ever mega-crossover that finds your favorite agents from NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles crossing the continents and oceans to expose a secret government assassin program. Let's mega-recap!
Ashley Olsen Is Officially a Married Lady
Ashley Olsen tends to guard the privacy of her personal life even more closely than her sister Mary-Kate, so how else would she wed her longtime partner than in a teeny-tiny secret ceremony attended by no more than 50-ish guests? Page Six has reported that the fashion tycoon's intimate, and presumably impossibly chic, wedding to artist Louis Eisner took place in a private home in the Bel-Air section of Los Angeles on December 28. Said an anonymous source, “It went late with 50 people or so total.”
EW.com
The O.C. stars Mischa Barton and Rachel Bilson get emotional rewatching Marissa's death
Somebody cue up "Hallelujah" by Imogen Heap, because we're going back to The O.C. Specifically, we're returning to that long strip of road where Ryan (Ben McKenzie) said one final fiery goodbye to Marissa (Mischa Barton). On the latest episode of Welcome to The O.C., Bitches, a podcast hosted by...
EW.com
Amen! The first trailer for Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin movie starring Jennifer Grey is here
"The higher the hair, the closer to God." Gwen Shamblin — the bouffant-sporting megachurch leader and weight-loss guru who died in a 2021 plane crash — is getting the Lifetime movie treatment, and EW has the exclusive first look at the trailer. Premiering Feb. 4, Gwen Shamblin: Starving...
EW.com
True Blood star Rutina Wesley's The Last of Us role confirmed in exclusive photo
Since True Blood and Queen Sugar star Rutina Wesley was spotted on the Calgary set of HBO's The Last of Us, many fans of the original video games had a good idea about who the actress might be playing. In fairness, they had a really good idea. Those suspicions were right: Wesley has officially been cast in the role of Maria, which EW can exclusively confirm with a first-look photo of her in character.
Comments / 0