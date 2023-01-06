Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: Where to Buy

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is here with a starting price of $799. With cards now available, we've scoured the various resellers to check out the different models as well as inventory levels. Many of the models are sold out, but that's expected for just about any new high-end graphics card. We'll have to see how things progress in the coming weeks.



As far as performance goes, the 4070 Ti basically trades blows with the RTX 3090 from two years back, despite coming with half the VRAM and half the memory bandwidth. That's thanks to Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture , with the substantially larger L2 cache helping to mitigate the reduction in raw bandwidth. Nvidia likes to show DLSS 3 performance compared to the previous generation, which as expected provides a huge boost to FPS, but as we look toward future RTX 4060 and 4050 desktop cards , know that Frame Generation isn't a perfect solution.



Here's all the cards listed at the most popular (U.S.) resellers, with the main differences being aesthetics, cooling, and boost clocks. We expect performance from nearly all RTX 4070 Ti cards to land within about a 5% range, just like it does with most other GPUs.



Note that the reference boost clock for the 4070 Ti is 2610 MHz, and most models will be within 90 MHz of that target — a 4% bump at most. There are a few exceptions to that rule, though as you'd expect they're all priced higher: Asus ROG Strix OC (2790 MHz), Asus TUF Gaming OC (2760 MHz), MSI Suprim X (2775 MHz), and MSI Suprim (2745 MHz).

