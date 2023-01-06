Read full article on original website
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
foxbaltimore.com
Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022
Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
Black Woman from Howard U Appointed As Vice President of National Association of College Auxiliary Services
This Black woman stood out as the best candidate to support the mission and vision of the National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS). LaNiece Tyree, associate vice president for Auxiliary Enterprises, has joined the board of directors for NACAS, after being appointed last month as the association’s vice president.
atlantatribune.com
Dr. David S. Wilson, 10th President of Morgan State University
The NNPA’s Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D interviews Dr. David S. Wilson, 10th President of Baltimore MD’s Morgan State University. On a variety of topics, including surviving the pandemic and the future of the nation’s HBCUs.
WBAL Radio
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore appoints Susan Lee as Secretary of State
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore appointed Montgomery County Democratic Senator Susan Lee to be Secretary of State. Lee was first elected to serve in the House of Delegates in 2002. She also served in the state Senate in 2014. If confirmed by the Democratic controlled Senate, Lee would become the first...
wypr.org
Baltimore County councilman calls out school system for ignoring council over possible high school site
The question of where to build a new high school is reigniting feuding between the Baltimore County Council and the school system. Fifth District Republican Councilman David Marks said school officials are ignoring a request from the county council to consider a site at a former quarry in Middle River that is being proposed for development.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
dcnewsnow.com
Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince George's County
A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their belief in themselves and their abilities. Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince …. A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their...
districtadministration.com
District CEO Goldson: ‘I’m stepping away from dysfunctional school board’
A dysfunctional school board appears to be a leading factor in Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson’s decision to leave Prince George’s County Public Schools at the end of 2022-23. Goldson, who has worked in the nation’s 20th-largest school district for 32 years, criticized the board of education’s “inability to work together in the best interest of our students” in announcing her resignation this week.
Wbaltv.com
What you need to know for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis is preparing for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller on Jan. 18. Video above: Gov.-elect Wes Moore tours Government House (Dec. 16, 2022) The swearing-in ceremony takes place at noon inside the State House, followed by a public ceremony on...
70% increase in COVID hospitalizations in Baltimore
Are you feeling sick? High fevers, cough, sore throat? Well you may want to get tested for COVID as the cases are on the rise.
Maryland Attorney General urges new hearing on vacated Syed conviction
Newly sworn in Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown filed a motion on January 9 asking the State Appellate Court to order a new vacatur hearing.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Inspector General calls Ivan Bates' Town Hall 'historic'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly elected Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday, with what appeared to be a renewed alliance in the fight against crime and separation from the policies of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney...
Residents react to new squeegee ban with six disallowed zones in Baltimore
Residents in Baltimore city neighborhoods give their early reactions to the new squeegee collaborative plan.
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
He Was Told His Business Would Fail, Now He's 27 Years Into Success With MD Store On The Way
A popular chicken restaurant whose founder in college was told his concept wouldn't work is in his 27th year of business and opening his first Maryland location this month. Raising Cane's is coming to Towsontown Boulevard in Towson, with a grand opening event slated for Jan. 12. Anyone who attends...
Baltimore City hosts hiring event, offers resources for City's youth, squeegee workers
BALTIMORE - Ahead of a new plan set to ban squeegee workers from major Baltimore City intersections, leaders are making an effort to provide another pathway for the city's youth. Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative hosted a resource and hiring event on Friday for squeegee workers before the "disallowed zones" go into effect on January 10.Squeegee Collaborative's "Playbook Kickoff" offered a fresh start for squeegee workers. "I think it's exactly what we need right now," said Jawaun. "It's 2023, it's the beginning of a new year. I think that this could really change the city in a great way."The event took place...
Baltimore Times
It Takes A Village: Baltimore’s All Black Marketplace
During the pandemic years, we all had to learn to be a little more creative. The way we work, the way we socialize, the way we shop all had to change. Running to the mall became a thing of the past as we learned to shop online and daily deliveries became commonplace. On one hand this was an efficient evolution but on the other hand something was lost. The pulse of the community can’t be felt through the Amazon app. The beautiful culture-inspired art that flourishes through the city is hidden on the information highway. Well a beacon organization in the city, The Baltimore Scene, is proposing a remedy.
D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable
D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
wypr.org
Driving through Baltimore City? Here are the new rules to know under the ‘squeegee ban’
Staff from Enoch Pratt Free Library's Light Street Branch educate kick-off event attendees about services available at the library. Manager, Will Johnson, says social workers and Legal-Aid lawyers are available for the public. Motorists across Baltimore City may not see many squeegee workers as the Baltimore City Police Department begins...
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Ivan Bates has it right, "If you come in wrong, bring your toothbrush'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday night with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, and Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming. A common theme throughout the Town Hall...
