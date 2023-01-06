ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridianville, AL

SWAT, Deputies carry out narcotics search warrant in Meridianville

By Kait Newsum
 4 days ago

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities reportedly served a narcotics-related search warrant in Meridianville Friday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the search with News 19.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputy involved in overnight shooting

Deputies were reportedly at a residence near Sanderson Road, with the SWAT team assisting with the drug-related warrant.

News 19 crews on the scene said several people could be seen in handcuffs, adding that neighbors mentioned the windows of the house were broken.

During the search, authorities asked drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

