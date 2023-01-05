Read full article on original website
illinoisstate.edu
Recycled Sounds and Afro-Brazilian Percussion Workshop, March 23
The School of Music, Multicultural Center, and the Center for Civic Engagement at Illinois State University are co-sponsoring the Afro-Brazilian Percussion Workshop and Recycled Instrument/Sound Workshop Thursday, March 23, at the University’s Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. Both workshops are free and open to the Illinois State community.
illinoisstate.edu
Dr. Alejandro Enriquez honored with 2023 Rives award
The Office of the Provost named Associate Professor Alejandro Enriquez the winner of the Stan and Sandy Rives Excellence in Undergraduate Education Award. Dr. Alejandro Enriquez holds a Ph.D. in Hispanic and Luso-Brazilian literature and linguistics from the University of Minnesota. Enriquez is an associate professor of Spanish in the Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, in addition to holding a joint appointment with the Latin American and Latino/a Studies Program. As part of his joint appointment, he teaches classes in U.S. Latino Studies, including the LAL 109 Introduction to U.S. Latino Populations, the course that inspired the Communities of Belonging and Academic Success (COBAS) initiative.
illinoisstate.edu
Dr. Alison Bailey named University Professor
The Office of the Provost announced Dr. Alison Bailey has been named University Professor for Illinois State University. . Bailey joined the Illinois State University faculty in 1993 as an interdisciplinary hire between the Department of Philosophy and what was then called the Women’s Studies Program. Now known as Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, she has directed the program for almost 20 years.
illinoisstate.edu
Area rural health initiative receives $564,000 grant
The Central Illinois Area Health Education Center (AHEC), housed at Illinois State University, received $564,386 in federal grant money from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to improve healthcare for rural and underserved populations. “AHEC creates opportunities for professionals and students to connect and create solutions to healthcare challenges,”...
