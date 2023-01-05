The Office of the Provost named Associate Professor Alejandro Enriquez the winner of the Stan and Sandy Rives Excellence in Undergraduate Education Award. Dr. Alejandro Enriquez holds a Ph.D. in Hispanic and Luso-Brazilian literature and linguistics from the University of Minnesota. Enriquez is an associate professor of Spanish in the Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, in addition to holding a joint appointment with the Latin American and Latino/a Studies Program. As part of his joint appointment, he teaches classes in U.S. Latino Studies, including the LAL 109 Introduction to U.S. Latino Populations, the course that inspired the Communities of Belonging and Academic Success (COBAS) initiative.

NORMAL, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO