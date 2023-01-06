Read full article on original website
Yellowjackets season 2 is buzzing with first look at Elijah Wood's role
The Bureau of Citizen Detectives has a new member!. Yellowjackets hive is abuzz with the first look at Elijah Wood as Walter, a new character coming in season 2, which is set to premiere on Showtime this year. The photo sees the Lord of the Rings veteran standing next to...
Willie Aames pays tribute to Eight Is Enough costar Adam Rich: 'My only little brother'
Willie Aames is remembering his former Eight Is Enough TV brother Adam Rich. Aames said he was gutted by news that his lifelong friend, who portrayed younger brother Nicholas to his Tommy Bradford in the 1977 ABC sitcom, died Saturday at the age of 54. "Adam was more than a...
Sally Field reveals a potential date with Steven Spielberg led to their decades-long friendship
Sally Field's 50-year friendship with filmmaker Steven Spielberg began with a little matchmaking. The actress introduced her former Lincoln director and the rest of The Fabelmans team as recipients of the Vanguard Award at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday, where she reminisced about the first time she met Spielberg circa the late 1960s. The reason for their initial meeting, according to Field, was a potential date.
Rooney Mara almost quit acting after Elm Street remake: It 'was not a good experience'
Rooney Mara seemingly had her own nightmare to endure on the set of A Nightmare on Elm Street. In an interview with the LaunchLeft podcast, the two-time Oscar nominee said she could have quit acting altogether after her experience on the 2010 horror remake. It wasn't until working with director David Fincher on 2011's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo that her perspective changed.
Amen! The first trailer for Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin movie starring Jennifer Grey is here
"The higher the hair, the closer to God." Gwen Shamblin — the bouffant-sporting megachurch leader and weight-loss guru who died in a 2021 plane crash — is getting the Lifetime movie treatment, and EW has the exclusive first look at the trailer. Premiering Feb. 4, Gwen Shamblin: Starving...
Whoopi Goldberg will follow Maggie Smith — wherever she may go — to get her to do Sister Act 3
Hail mother of mercy and of love, ooooooooh Maaaaaaggiiiieeeee Smith!. Whoopi Goldberg is ready, willing, and able to do Sister Act 3, but first she needs her mother — her mother superior, that is. On a recent appearance on the British talk show Loose Women, the once and future...
Golden Globes 2023 winner predictions: EW picks who should and will win
After a starless, non-televised ceremony in 2022 as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tried to climb its way out of scandal, the Golden Globes are (seemingly) back. Movies including The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, and TV series The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary all stand to win big.
Guillermo del Toro On The State Of Moviegoing: “It Will Define Itself In The Incoming Decade” – Golden Globes
It’s been a cold, hard place at the box office for not just adult movies, but some artsy titles in the awards conversation as well. After winning the Golden Globe for Animated Film for his Pinocchio tonight, the 2x Oscar winner was asked backstage by a reporter if he had any concerns about the state of moviegoing. Del Toro’s horror epic Nightmare Alley, which was nominated for four Oscars, grossed just over $11M at the domestic box office last year. The filmmaker at a Netflix talk shared how Pinocchio was rejected by every major motion picture studio over the last...
True Blood star Rutina Wesley's The Last of Us role confirmed in exclusive photo
Since True Blood and Queen Sugar star Rutina Wesley was spotted on the Calgary set of HBO's The Last of Us, many fans of the original video games had a good idea about who the actress might be playing. In fairness, they had a really good idea. Those suspicions were right: Wesley has officially been cast in the role of Maria, which EW can exclusively confirm with a first-look photo of her in character.
Logan Lerman is fine with Chris Hemsworth thinking he's an Extraction 2 stuntman
Logan Lerman can add a new job title to his resume — at least if you ask Chris Hemsworth. On Monday's episode of The Tonight Show, the Hunters star revealed that Hemsworth once mistook him for an Extraction 2 stuntman while they were both working out at a gym in Prague. Rather than point out the error, Lerman — who was filming the second and final season of Prime Video's alt-history Nazi drama at the time — decided it was best to just roll with it.
Paul Mescal replaces Blake Jenner in multi-year Merrily We Roll Along production
Merrily We Roll Along has hit a bump in the road. Richard Linklater's movie adaptation of the George Furth-Stephen Sondheim musical has replaced one of its core cast members. Producer Mike Blizzard confirmed to EW that Paul Mescal (Normal People, Aftersun) has stepped into the role of Franklin Shepard, originally filled by Blake Jenner.
The Terminator movies, ranked
Originally, the Terminator franchise was all about defying fate. Sure, humanity may have a grim future of being hunted down by robot skeletons in skin suits, but with a little ingenuity, that dark fate can be averted. As Sarah and John Connor like to remind us in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, "The future is not set. There is no fate but what we make for ourselves."
The O.C. stars Mischa Barton and Rachel Bilson get emotional rewatching Marissa's death
Somebody cue up "Hallelujah" by Imogen Heap, because we're going back to The O.C. Specifically, we're returning to that long strip of road where Ryan (Ben McKenzie) said one final fiery goodbye to Marissa (Mischa Barton). On the latest episode of Welcome to The O.C., Bitches, a podcast hosted by...
Milo Ventimiglia on the big This Is Us connection you won't see on The Company You Keep
When Milo Ventimiglia walked off the set at the end of filming This Is Us, he didn't take one of the director's chairs that he and the cast would sit in. Instead, he grabbed one of the plastic-and-metal blue folding chairs that the crew members used. "I wanted to remember the crew," he summed up at the time.
Netflix cancels Inside Job despite previous season 2 renewal, creator is 'heartbroken'
The Netflix culling continues. After canceling a number of series towards the end of 2022, including Midnight Club, Blockbuster, Warrior Nun, and Fate: The Winx Saga, the streaming service has reversed a previous course and decided to axe the animated conspiracy theory comedy Inside Job. The show was previously renewed...
Hugh Jackman says he never took steroids to play Wolverine
Hugh Jackman pushed his body to great lengths over the years to play the Marvel superhero Wolverine. But the actor said he never went so far as to take steroids. "No," Jackman said when asked about steroid use on Sunday's episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace. "I love my job, and I love Wolverine. I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, 'I don't love it that much.' So no, I just did it the old school way."
1923 recap: Aftermath
The opening seconds of 1923 this week, wouldn't look out of place in a slasher flick. Following last week's brutal attack on the Duttons, their kitchen is bathed in blood. Pooled, dripping, and smeared, it's seemingly covering every visible surface. Let's recap episode 4, "War and the Turquoise Tide"!. A...
Golden Globes pianist learned the hard way not to try and play off Michelle Yeoh: 'I can beat you up'
Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower is having a rough night. It's a hard job to try and play off an overwhelmed star during their acceptance speech — but maybe pick your battles. 'Cause Michelle Yeoh is not the one. Yeoh won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion...
Courtney B. Vance adorably films Angela Bassett's acceptance speech on his phone at Golden Globes
What's love got to do with it... a whole lot when it comes to Hollywood couple Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Award-winning actors Vance and Bassett have been married since 1997 and share two children. But Vance only had eyes for his wife on Tuesday night at the Golden Globes when she won Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Joe has a stalker of his own in You season 4 trailer
Believe it or not, Joe Goldberg's life is about to get even more complicated. After You's third season saw the obsessive murderer's life in the suburbs (and his wife) go up in flames, the (now presumed dead) Joe (Penn Badgley) relocated overseas. And, as we already know, season 4 of the Netflix drama will find him posing as Jonathan Moore — sorry, professor Jonathan Moore. His new life in London finds him in the world of academia, and furthermore, it finds him trying to prove something to his latest love, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).
