Hugh Jackman pushed his body to great lengths over the years to play the Marvel superhero Wolverine. But the actor said he never went so far as to take steroids. "No," Jackman said when asked about steroid use on Sunday's episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace. "I love my job, and I love Wolverine. I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, 'I don't love it that much.' So no, I just did it the old school way."

1 DAY AGO