5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 1/9/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Tuesday 1/10/23
Since it's much simpler to predict than baseball or football, daily fantasy basketball would get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right?. As a result, NBA daily fantasy is...
Kucherov has 4 points, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 6-3
Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their eighth consecutive home game, 6-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Max Christie making first NBA start for Lakers Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers will start Max Christie in Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Christie will make his first start as a pro in Monday's game against the Nuggets as LeBron James (ankle) takes the evening off. Christie has a $3,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Wednesday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso is on track to play on Wednesday after Chicago's guard was listed as probable. In 22.6 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) available Sunday
The Indiana Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) as available for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Mathurin is dealing with soreness in his shoulder, but he should be good to go tonight against the Hornets. Our models project Mathurin for 25.4 fantasy points in tonight's game, with 17.8 points, 3.9...
Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 1/10/23: How to Bet Donovan Mitchell's Return to Utah
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Troy Brown Jr. (quad) out again for Los Angeles Monday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (quad) will not play in the team's Monday night game against the Denver Nuggets. Brown Jr. will miss his third consecutive game as he recovers from a quad strain he suffered just after the New Year. He has been averaging 18.8 minutes per game since his role change at the beginning of December.
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) active for Tuesday's game versus Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's superstar missed three games with left foot soreness. In 33.0 expected minutes, our models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.4 points, 10.4 rebounds,...
Russell Westbrook (foot) probable Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook is dealing with left foot soreness. However, it's not expected to keep him out, hence the probable tag. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (quad) will not return Monday
The Chicago Bulls announced that DeMar DeRozan (quad) will not return to Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. DeRozan suffered a quad injury in Monday's game and was unable to return after the half. DeRozan played 23 minutes before straining his quad, putting up 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 3...
Nuggets list Zeke Nnaji (knee) as probable for Wednesday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) is probable for Wednesday's contest versus the Phoenix Suns. Nnaji is on track to play on Wednesday night after Denver's forward was designated as probable. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nnaji to record 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.4 assists.
76ers starting Joel Embiid (foot) in Tuesday's lineup, Montrezl Harrell to bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid will make his 29th start this season after he was held out three games with foot soreness. In a matchup against a Detroit team allowing 54.3 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, our models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points.
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) downgraded to out for Tuesday
The Miami Heat downgraded Kyle Lowry (knee) to out for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lowry was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, but has now been ruled out. Lowry is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game so far this...
Steven Adams (illness) available for Memphis Monday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is available for Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Adams missed the previous game with a non-COVID illness, but will be back on the court against the Spurs. Xavier Tillman started for Adams last night, but should move back to the bench. Adams...
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable for Heat Tuesday
The Miami Heat listed Udonis Haslem (Achilles) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haslem is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, but should be available if needed. He has not actually played a minute for Miami since December 15th. Haslem has not played for 11...
Update: LeBron James (ankle) out for Lakers Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James (ankle) for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been dealing with an ankle injury all season, and while he started the morning off with a "probable" designation, he will now miss tonight's game against the Nuggets. Hopefully this is more of a preventative maintenance situation than a serious aggravation.
Bryn Forbes (shoulder) available for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves gaurd Bryn Forbes will play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Forbes was listed questionable coming into the day due to right shoulder soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. In 21 games...
