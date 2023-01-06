Read full article on original website
Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call
OMAHA -- An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.
Men searched for addresses before shooting at Omaha house with 15-year-old girl inside, detective says
OMAHA -- Cynthia Williams recalled the November night her granddaughter was fatally shot inside their Omaha home when gunmen unloaded at least 37 bullets from the driveway. Fifteen-year-old Synthia Elliott, who lived with her sister, her mother and Williams in the house near 37th and Pinkney streets, had been home for only about an hour, Williams said. The girl was the only person home when the shooting occurred about 8:40 p.m. Nov. 30. She was struck in the head and found dead in a bedroom by Omaha police officers who were investigating the shooting.
Omaha man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges
OMAHA — An Omaha man who placed a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse in 2020 has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges. Thomas Trouba, 28, was sentenced Thursday for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, THC and MDMA, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska.
Nebraska Afghan Community Center offers hospitality, help to refugees
As an Arctic cold front settled into Nebraska one bright December morning, a small apartment in midtown Omaha bustled with a warmth generated not only by the heater, but also by human kindness. A sign on the door identified the apartment as the Nebraska Afghan Community Center. One step inside...
Behavioral health care access would expand under bill proposed by Lincoln senator
The patient payment format for certain nonprofit behavioral health care providers would change dramatically under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that advocates say would expand access to timely, quality care across the state. The bill, called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow providers that offer a...
Leash law changes back on Clarinda council's agenda
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's City Council starts 2023 with a holdover issue from last year. Meeting for the first time in the new year Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Lied Public Library, the council holds the second reading of an amendment to the city's animal protection control ordinance requiring leashes on animals not on private property. Speaking at the council's last regular meeting last month, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says the amendment clarifies language and would require animals to be on a leash when not on the owner’s premises.
UNL will use national search firm to find next chancellor
A national firm will aid in the search to find a new leader at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following Chancellor Ronnie Green’s announcement he plans to retire in June. NU President Ted Carter on Tuesday said the university will once again work with AGB Search, an arm of the...
