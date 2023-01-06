OMAHA -- Cynthia Williams recalled the November night her granddaughter was fatally shot inside their Omaha home when gunmen unloaded at least 37 bullets from the driveway. Fifteen-year-old Synthia Elliott, who lived with her sister, her mother and Williams in the house near 37th and Pinkney streets, had been home for only about an hour, Williams said. The girl was the only person home when the shooting occurred about 8:40 p.m. Nov. 30. She was struck in the head and found dead in a bedroom by Omaha police officers who were investigating the shooting.

OMAHA, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO