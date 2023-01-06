ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN

Metro police searching for gunman who shot woman during robbery

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Gunshot victim arrested on drug charges

NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023

(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

Teen Fatally Wounded by Gunfire on Harding Place Identified

January 9, 2023 – The young man fatally injured Saturday at 12:45 a.m. after he was shot while driving on Harding Place is identified as Alexander Delgado, 16. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle leaving Harding Place and striking the IHOP at 4098 Nolensville Pike. They found Delgado, 16, in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect charged in short-term rental shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus

MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Police investigating fatal shooting at East Nashville short-term rental

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a short-term rental townhome rented by a local woman for her birthday party. Police said Taurus Oglesby, 18, and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery attempt at the townhome located at 738 Douglas Ave. at 1:45 a.m. Police said they are pursuing strong leads to identify the suspects described as four young men.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Teen not expected to survive shooting

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hopkinsville man charged in Guthrie shooting

HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Ramp closed after deadly crash on Briley Parkway

