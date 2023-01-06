ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James

LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Streetball legend The Professor breaks down how to do Rajon Rondo's iconic behind-the-back pass

Watching the iconic behind-the-back fake pass that made champion Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo famous (or infamous, depending on your fandom) is a little bit like watching a street ball legend go to work on the asphalt courts of New York City’s Rucker Park and elicited the same sorts of oohs and aahs one might hear at the historic streetball destination renowned for such flashy but effective play.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on health issue that bothered him vs. Celtics

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis

When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Cavs 'Keeping An Eye On' Potential Trade for Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr.

Many around the NBA will watch the Dallas Mavericks as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches. Luka Doncic is playing at an even greater level than he did just a season ago — a campaign that ended with a Western Conference Finals appearance. The Mavs are considered as needing...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency

Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this team dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets appear to have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s dominance that stretches well beyond his ability to put the ball into the hoop. Jokic may not be the most athletically-gifted player, but he still impacts the game at such an MVP-level by […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James loses his mind over Bronny James’ wild in-game dunk for Sierra Canyon

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one proud dad once again after his son, Bronny James, replicated his iconic high school dunk during a Sierra Canyon game. On Friday against Chaminade, Bronny had a clear path to the basket and decided to pull off an “Eastbay Funk Dunk.” As he jumped to the basket, he let the ball go through his legs before throwing down the ball hard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
