Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tragedy Strikes: City Attorney Arrested for Killing Father and Son in High-Speed Hit-and-RunLarry LeaseFerris, TX
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSDallas, TX
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this monthAsh JurbergHillsboro, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James
LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies unhappy after Jordan Clarkson flagrant foul on Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz players had to be separated after Utah guard Jordan Clarkson was ejected for a hard foul on Desmond Bane at FedExForum on Sunday. Clarkson swiped across Bane's head on a play that was ruled a flagrant-2 foul. Bane reacted and had to be separated by...
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Streetball legend The Professor breaks down how to do Rajon Rondo's iconic behind-the-back pass
Watching the iconic behind-the-back fake pass that made champion Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo famous (or infamous, depending on your fandom) is a little bit like watching a street ball legend go to work on the asphalt courts of New York City’s Rucker Park and elicited the same sorts of oohs and aahs one might hear at the historic streetball destination renowned for such flashy but effective play.
Jordan Clarkson Hit Desmond Bane in the Head, Immediately Squared Up on Jaren Jackson Jr.
VIDEO: Jordan Clarkson was prepared to fight Jaren Jackson Jr.
Why Michael Jordan refused to pay Luc Longley compliments during their playing days
Michael Jordan was harsh on Luc Longley, so much so that he refused to give credit to the Australian even when he deserved it.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Tuesday’s Game
According to the G League's official page, the Golden State Warriors assigned Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 9.
"For an individual to score 60 or 70 on you, you’re not playing defense" - Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Mavs star Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on health issue that bothered him vs. Celtics
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.
Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis
When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Cavs 'Keeping An Eye On' Potential Trade for Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr.
Many around the NBA will watch the Dallas Mavericks as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches. Luka Doncic is playing at an even greater level than he did just a season ago — a campaign that ended with a Western Conference Finals appearance. The Mavs are considered as needing...
Jayson Tatum has Chance to do Something Never Done Before in Celtics History
Jayson Tatum is having a season for the ages. The Boston Celtics star forward has taken a major leap forward this season to the point where it's extremely possible that he could earn the NBA's Most Valuable Player award at the end of the regular season. Tatum has shined for Boston and is in ...
Luka Doncic's Shoes Are Taking Over Basketball
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic's first signature shoe has become a favorite among basketball players.
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency
Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this team dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers
The Denver Nuggets appear to have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s dominance that stretches well beyond his ability to put the ball into the hoop. Jokic may not be the most athletically-gifted player, but he still impacts the game at such an MVP-level by […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James loses his mind over Bronny James’ wild in-game dunk for Sierra Canyon
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one proud dad once again after his son, Bronny James, replicated his iconic high school dunk during a Sierra Canyon game. On Friday against Chaminade, Bronny had a clear path to the basket and decided to pull off an “Eastbay Funk Dunk.” As he jumped to the basket, he let the ball go through his legs before throwing down the ball hard.
