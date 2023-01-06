ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, SZA Isn’t Beefing With Taylor Swift: ‘I Genuinely Loved Her Album’

By Hannah Dailey
 4 days ago

SZA is gunning for a fourth week atop the Billboard 200 with her triumphant new album, SOS , which would mean beating out Taylor Swift ‘s blockbuster Midnights — currently at No. 2 — once again for the top spot. Some fans have taken the chart race as an indication that there might be a rivalry between the two artists behind the scenes, but the R&B star quickly put the rumor to rest.

“Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that,” she tweeted early Friday (Jan. 6). “I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!”

“Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should,” added the “Kill Bill” musician. “LOVE TO EVERYONE.”

SZA’s message was written in response to one of her own tweets, in which she’d thanked her fans for streaming and buying SOS during the tracking period for next week’s charts. “Thank you CAMP for always DOING YOUR BIG ONE,” she’d written.

SOS was released Dec. 9, 2022, more than five years after SZA’s debut record, Ctrl , making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has spent three weeks since reigning atop the chart, a winning streak that’s predicted to continue once the chart updates on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

Midnights also topped the Billboard 200 after it dropped in October, and has spent five weeks so far at No. 1. It’s been dethroned twice during its run — first by Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss on the Nov. 17, 2022, chart, and then again by Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains on the Dec. 17 chart. One week later, SOS made its chart debut at No. 1, keeping Midnights in the same No. 2 slot from the week before.

See SZA’s tweet clearing up rumors about beef with Taylor Swift:

Community Policy