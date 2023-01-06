Former owner of the Boone based car dealership, B. Miller Ford, Lincoln, Mercury Buzzy Miller passed away December 22nd 2022. His obituary states that Herbert Pinkney Miller, III, began his career with Ford Motor Company in Charlotte, NC. It is in Charlotte where Buzzy, president of The Bachelor’s Club, met his wife Suzanne Hamilton Stedman, president of The Spinster's Club. Buzzy and Suzanne were married on July 27, 1968, and enjoyed a wonderful life together as they raised their family in Charlotte, NC – Grosse Pointe, MI – Mt. Lebanon, PA – then, settling in Blowing Rock, NC. Buzzy advanced with Ford Motor Company eventually opening his own dealership, B. Miller Ford, Lincoln, Mercury in Boone, NC. His newly built dealership was awarded the best new building in Boone, NC and the dealership was also awarded the coveted 5 Star Award by Ford Motor Company.

