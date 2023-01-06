ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Cleveland County Woman Found Safe

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office say that Mary Madigan has been found safe, less than a day after she went missing. SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan, 91, went missing Sunday afternoon. Madigan is reportedly suffering from...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Police Arrest Mountain City Man On DUI, Underage Consumption At Monarch Apartments

There was another incident at Johnson City’s Monarch Apartments. This time, a Mountain City man is arrested after police find him behind the wheel of a parked vehicle with the motor running and his foot on the accelerator. Police say Ethan Campbell showed multiple signs of possible impairment. As officers attempted to make contact, Campbell put the vehicle in reverse and began to drive away. Campbell was located in a nearby parking lot. Campbell is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and underage consumption of alcohol and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Convicted killer to have post conviction relief hearing in Carter County

A man found guilty in 2015 for the bludgeoning death of a 78-year-old resident is asking for post-conviction relief in Carter County. A hearing is scheduled for this week for Timothy Pate who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2012 murder of Lonnie Townsend. Pate and his girlfriend had befriended Townsend who police said was killed by Pate with a hammer.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

One person arrested after communicating threats at license plate agency, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A man is behind bars after being accused of making a threat at a license plate agency on Tuesday. Around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 10, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement responded to the License Plate Agency on East Court Street in Marion after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the facility. However, once they arrived, it appeared a man was making threats.
MARION, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Local Pillar of the Boone Community passes away

Former owner of the Boone based car dealership, B. Miller Ford, Lincoln, Mercury Buzzy Miller passed away December 22nd 2022. His obituary states that Herbert Pinkney Miller, III, began his career with Ford Motor Company in Charlotte, NC. It is in Charlotte where Buzzy, president of The Bachelor’s Club, met his wife Suzanne Hamilton Stedman, president of The Spinster's Club. Buzzy and Suzanne were married on July 27, 1968, and enjoyed a wonderful life together as they raised their family in Charlotte, NC – Grosse Pointe, MI – Mt. Lebanon, PA – then, settling in Blowing Rock, NC. Buzzy advanced with Ford Motor Company eventually opening his own dealership, B. Miller Ford, Lincoln, Mercury in Boone, NC. His newly built dealership was awarded the best new building in Boone, NC and the dealership was also awarded the coveted 5 Star Award by Ford Motor Company.
BOONE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Todd Edward Gibbs Jury Selection Began Today

Todd Edward Gibbs was arrested on November 2nd, 2020, for three counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of second-degree rape and one count of a sex offense in a parental role. Jury selection began today. Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott confirmed that Gibbs was a football...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Minor Wreck Involving a School bus In Jefferson

Early Yesterday(Monday) morning, an Ashe County School bus was involved in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson. As a precaution, all students were examined by a medic. No serious injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON, NC
Johnson City Press

Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller

ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga, and Ashe Counties

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Town of Boone temporarily closing its offices due to COVID-19

BOONE, N.C. — The town of Boone is closing its offices until Jan. 17 due to COVID-19. The town said town staff will be working remotely in the meantime. COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Nearly every county in the Carolinas is in either a medium or high COVID community level, according to the CDC.
BOONE, NC

