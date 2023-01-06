Read full article on original website
Four injured, six arrested following WNC stabbing
It was a chaotic scene in Western North Carolina, as 4 people were stabbed and 6 were arrested at an Air BNB property. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing at a rental property in Marshall.
41-year-old Taylorsville woman dies in crash, troopers say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 41-year-old Taylorsville woman died in a wreck Tuesday morning, troopers in Alexander County confirmed. Mary Kay Keller was driving a 2017 Ford Focus south at about 6:05 a.m. on N.C. Highway 127 when it lost control, crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Mack dump truck.
WYFF4.com
6 people charged in connection with quadruple stabbing in Madison County, sheriff says
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — Six people have been charged in connection with a quadruple stabbing Monday morning in Madison County, North Carolina according to Sheriff Buddy Harwood, with Madison County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to an Airbnb rental on Gid Flynn Road in Marshall just before 3:30 a.m. in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Cleveland County Woman Found Safe
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office say that Mary Madigan has been found safe, less than a day after she went missing. SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan, 91, went missing Sunday afternoon. Madigan is reportedly suffering from...
Investigation into disappearance of missing Cornelius girl continues in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation returned to Madison County Tuesday to look for surveillance footage in the expanded search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari. Last week, law enforcement sources said they came in contact with Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari,...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Police Arrest Mountain City Man On DUI, Underage Consumption At Monarch Apartments
There was another incident at Johnson City’s Monarch Apartments. This time, a Mountain City man is arrested after police find him behind the wheel of a parked vehicle with the motor running and his foot on the accelerator. Police say Ethan Campbell showed multiple signs of possible impairment. As officers attempted to make contact, Campbell put the vehicle in reverse and began to drive away. Campbell was located in a nearby parking lot. Campbell is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and underage consumption of alcohol and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee Sessions Court.
supertalk929.com
Convicted killer to have post conviction relief hearing in Carter County
A man found guilty in 2015 for the bludgeoning death of a 78-year-old resident is asking for post-conviction relief in Carter County. A hearing is scheduled for this week for Timothy Pate who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2012 murder of Lonnie Townsend. Pate and his girlfriend had befriended Townsend who police said was killed by Pate with a hammer.
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.
WLOS.com
One person arrested after communicating threats at license plate agency, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A man is behind bars after being accused of making a threat at a license plate agency on Tuesday. Around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 10, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement responded to the License Plate Agency on East Court Street in Marion after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the facility. However, once they arrived, it appeared a man was making threats.
Go Blue Ridge
Local Pillar of the Boone Community passes away
Former owner of the Boone based car dealership, B. Miller Ford, Lincoln, Mercury Buzzy Miller passed away December 22nd 2022. His obituary states that Herbert Pinkney Miller, III, began his career with Ford Motor Company in Charlotte, NC. It is in Charlotte where Buzzy, president of The Bachelor’s Club, met his wife Suzanne Hamilton Stedman, president of The Spinster's Club. Buzzy and Suzanne were married on July 27, 1968, and enjoyed a wonderful life together as they raised their family in Charlotte, NC – Grosse Pointe, MI – Mt. Lebanon, PA – then, settling in Blowing Rock, NC. Buzzy advanced with Ford Motor Company eventually opening his own dealership, B. Miller Ford, Lincoln, Mercury in Boone, NC. His newly built dealership was awarded the best new building in Boone, NC and the dealership was also awarded the coveted 5 Star Award by Ford Motor Company.
Go Blue Ridge
Todd Edward Gibbs Jury Selection Began Today
Todd Edward Gibbs was arrested on November 2nd, 2020, for three counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of second-degree rape and one count of a sex offense in a parental role. Jury selection began today. Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott confirmed that Gibbs was a football...
Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified as corrections officer
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as a corrections officer, authorities confirmed to News Channel 11. Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis told News Channel 11 on Monday that Ava Renee Morgan, 41, worked at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority. The […]
Go Blue Ridge
Minor Wreck Involving a School bus In Jefferson
Early Yesterday(Monday) morning, an Ashe County School bus was involved in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson. As a precaution, all students were examined by a medic. No serious injuries were reported.
Johnson City Press
Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller
ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
Go Blue Ridge
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga, and Ashe Counties
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
Town of Boone temporarily closing its offices due to COVID-19
BOONE, N.C. — The town of Boone is closing its offices until Jan. 17 due to COVID-19. The town said town staff will be working remotely in the meantime. COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Nearly every county in the Carolinas is in either a medium or high COVID community level, according to the CDC.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Woman Implicated With Murder Released From Jail After Plea Agreement
An Alexander County Superior Court Judge accepted a plea agreement for Brandy Lynn Miller of Stony Point last week. She was charged with accessory to the fact of first degree murder. Those charges were reduced to obstruction of justice. Miller was given credit for time served in jail and released from the Alexander County Detention Center.
Find Madalina: Police ask anyone who saw mom, car in Madison County to come forward
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — The investigation and search for a missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius is expanding across North Carolina. The Cornelius Police Department is now asking anyone who saw Madalina Cojocari’s mom or a Toyota Prius in Madison County to come forward. Madison County is located in...
caldwelljournal.com
Caldwell County Emergency Services Experiences Record Number of Calls
LENOIR, NC (January 9, 2023) — Caldwell County 911 Communications responded to a record number of calls over the holiday. From December 23 through January 1, dispatchers answered 3,599 administrative and 911 calls. “This was the single busiest time span for call volume that the system has ever seen...
