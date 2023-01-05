Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Atlanta’s plans could worsen traffic congestion
I’d bet the city of Atlanta is tired of being the cautionary tale for other cities, but as long as its leaders embrace bad ideas, they’ll illuminate the path to avoid. I say that somewhat facetiously. Not everything Atlanta officials have done is bad, and there is some optimism around new Mayor Andre Dickens. But it’s hard to say that the city has been trending in the right direction.
Albany Herald
Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter
A fire at a dairy plant in Wisconsin left storm drains and a historic canal clogged with butter. Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Valdosta, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying management jobs in Valdosta.
Albany Herald
Everything Kirby Smart Had to Say Following Georgia's National Title Win
Kirby Smart sat down with the media for his postgame press conference following Georgia's historic 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The win made Georgia the first team to ever repeat as champions in the CFP era. Smart was joined on stage by Stetson Bennett, the game's Offensive MVP, and Javon Bullard, the Defensive MVP.
Albany Herald
Herbstreit at a Loss For Words After Lopsided TCU-Georgia First Half
The College Football Playoff national championship game quickly turned into a rout in the first half, as Georgia outclassed TCU to race out to a 38–7 lead as the two teams went into the halftime locker room. The lopsided start came as a surprise to many who had tuned in to the title contest, including Kirk Herbstreit.
Albany Herald
California's dilemma: How do you harness an epic amount of rain in a water-scarce state? Let it flood, scientists say
California has gone from extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days. On Monday, 90% of the state's population was under a flood watch as another round of storms rolled through. Yet it was just last week when several counties in the state were experiencing the exact opposite -- exceptional drought, which the US Drought Monitor considers the most severe category.
Albany Herald
Key takeaways from the New York nurses strike
The 7,000 nurses who went on strike in New York Monday say the 19% pay hike that hospital management offered them was never the main issue. "We are not out here for wages. We are out here because we want the patients' safety," said Lorena Vivas, a nurse at Mount Sinai for 19 years and member of the executive committee of the New York State Nurses Association, to a crowd of hundreds of strikers and their supporters in front of Mount Sinai Hospital.
Comments / 0