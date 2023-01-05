The 7,000 nurses who went on strike in New York Monday say the 19% pay hike that hospital management offered them was never the main issue. "We are not out here for wages. We are out here because we want the patients' safety," said Lorena Vivas, a nurse at Mount Sinai for 19 years and member of the executive committee of the New York State Nurses Association, to a crowd of hundreds of strikers and their supporters in front of Mount Sinai Hospital.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO