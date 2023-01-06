Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Accident involving two 18-wheelers blocks traffic at Queen and 70
Update from Lenoir County Emergency services Director Murry Stroud:. Both tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours.
cbs17
Car crashes on Raleigh’s Western Blvd, hits fire hydrant and utility pole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole overnight in Raleigh, according to police. This happened just before midnight near Western Blvd. and Heather Drive. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital.
2 injured in fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in NC
An NCDOT camera about two miles away at exit 70 showed two large plumes of smoke in the distance.
WRAL
Leaders to consider different routes for proposed US 401 bypass in southern Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County leaders could decide as soon as this summer where the proposed U.S. 401 bypass will go. For years, traffic jams have made it difficult for drivers to take U.S. 401 through southern Wake County. Since 2017, the plan has been to build a bypass...
jocoreport.com
Johnston Regional Airport A Major Driver Of Economic Activity
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Johnston Regional Airport continues to be a major driver of economic activity and contributes $210,000,000 to the local economy and supports 1,100 direct and ancillary jobs according to a new report released by the NC Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation. o $210,000,000 in economic...
cbs17
Driver trapped after Audi SUV crashes along I-40 in Sampson County
TURKEY, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV driver was injured and trapped during a crash along Interstate 40 in North Carolina, officials said. The wreck happened very early Sunday morning along I-40 in Sampson County near exit 355 for Faison, according to a news release from Faison Fire and Rescue.
cbs17
Woman taken to hospital after she’s pinned during Raleigh 4-car crash on Western Blvd.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was pinned in her car when four vehicles were involved in a crash in Raleigh Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. along Western Boulevard just east of Interstate 440, near a major road closure because of a broken water main.
WRAL
Triangle traffic: New lanes on the horizon for 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since...
WRAL
Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
cbs17
Road reopens in Fayetteville after crash took down power lines, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An overnight crash closed a Fayetteville road and caused downed power lines, according to police. The crash happened in the 1000 block of Cain Road just after 1 a.m. on Monday. Police said a vehicle hit a pole and caused the downed power lines. Crews...
New four-way stop stirs up controversy
TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the Duplin County town of Teachey now have a brand new four-way stop, but some residents aren’t too happy about it. When NCDOT put the stop sign up at 117 and Bay Road, no one could have predicted the response it would get in such a small town. Some […]
cbs17
40+ crashes reported in past 2 years at Wake Forest intersection where woman was killed
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage driver is facing multiple charges after a deadly weekend crash in Wake Forest. Wake Forest police said the 17-year-old behind the wheel of one car Saturday ran a red light Sunday and crashed into 23-year-old Kaitlyn Corona’s car. CBS 17 was...
cbs17
Man taken to hospital after shooting in east Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot along an east Raleigh street on Monday night, police said. Around 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Pender Street, that is just off Raleigh Boulevard, one block north of New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police. When...
jocoreport.com
Suspicious House Fire Investigated
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An early morning fire that heavily damaged a home is suspicious, authorities say. The January 3 fire destroyed a single family home at 2974 North Shiloh Road, Garner, in Johnston County. Officials said the property owner recently evicted the tenants and the home was vacant. The...
Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma
A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
cbs17
Garner man identified, charged after slamming car into power pole during chase, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man has been charged after authorities said he led a trooper on a vehicle chase that ended with him knocking down a power pole. Around 9:57 p.m. on Friday, an N.C. Highway Patrol trooper saw a burgundy Dodge Charger operating recklessly on U.S. 401 in Raleigh.
cbs17
1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in Orange County duplex fire
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital. At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.
Parents, 3 children escape Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. — A family of five escaped a Monday morning house fire. Around 7 a.m., firefighters with the Durham Fire Department responded to a two-story home in the 1000 block of Worth Street. Thirty firefighters worked for about 10 minutes to bring the fire, which started on the...
country1037fm.com
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
jocoreport.com
Report: Driver Wrecks Car While Trying To Flee From Police
SMITHFIELD – A 19 year-old man was arrested on numerous charges after reportedly wrecking his car while fleeing from Smithfield Police. It started at 11:56pm on December 31, 2022. Police said they observed a black Honda Civic traveling on East Market Street with no headlights and at a high...
