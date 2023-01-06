ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

neusenews.com

Accident involving two 18-wheelers blocks traffic at Queen and 70

Update from Lenoir County Emergency services Director Murry Stroud:. Both tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours.
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston Regional Airport A Major Driver Of Economic Activity

JOHNSTON COUNTY – Johnston Regional Airport continues to be a major driver of economic activity and contributes $210,000,000 to the local economy and supports 1,100 direct and ancillary jobs according to a new report released by the NC Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation. o $210,000,000 in economic...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Triangle traffic: New lanes on the horizon for 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

New four-way stop stirs up controversy

TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the Duplin County town of Teachey now have a brand new four-way stop, but some residents aren’t too happy about it.  When NCDOT put the stop sign up at 117 and Bay Road, no one could have predicted the response it would get in such a small town.  Some […]
TEACHEY, NC
cbs17

Man taken to hospital after shooting in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot along an east Raleigh street on Monday night, police said. Around 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Pender Street, that is just off Raleigh Boulevard, one block north of New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police. When...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspicious House Fire Investigated

JOHNSTON COUNTY – An early morning fire that heavily damaged a home is suspicious, authorities say. The January 3 fire destroyed a single family home at 2974 North Shiloh Road, Garner, in Johnston County. Officials said the property owner recently evicted the tenants and the home was vacant. The...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma

A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
SELMA, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in Orange County duplex fire

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital. At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Parents, 3 children escape Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. — A family of five escaped a Monday morning house fire. Around 7 a.m., firefighters with the Durham Fire Department responded to a two-story home in the 1000 block of Worth Street. Thirty firefighters worked for about 10 minutes to bring the fire, which started on the...
DURHAM, NC
country1037fm.com

Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why

I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
jocoreport.com

Report: Driver Wrecks Car While Trying To Flee From Police

SMITHFIELD – A 19 year-old man was arrested on numerous charges after reportedly wrecking his car while fleeing from Smithfield Police. It started at 11:56pm on December 31, 2022. Police said they observed a black Honda Civic traveling on East Market Street with no headlights and at a high...
SMITHFIELD, NC

