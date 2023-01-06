Read full article on original website
Related
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Dubuque coffee shop plans second site; ED bar closes; Garnavillo child care center expands
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Garnavillo, Iowa, and East Dubuque,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Roughriders host 'Guns 'n' Hoses' fundraiser
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks at a foggy night ahead, hopefully leading into a sunnier end to the weekend. Police arrested a Dubuque man for sex crimes with a minor. Avelo airport security plan not approved, Dubuque debut delayed. Updated: 6 hours ago. Flights by a new...
KCRG.com
New air carrier in Dubuque debut delayed
Local doctor talks common risk factors for female cancers, best ways to prevent them. A doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids joins us to talk about female cancers - what are the most common risk factors and what are the best ways to prevent these types of cancers?
KCRG.com
Dubuque Regional Airport postpones Avelo Airlines debut
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, the Dubuque Regional Airport announced that it has postponed the Avelo Airlines debut because the airport didn’t obtain the Transportation Security Administration’s approval of the Dubuque Regional Airport’s airport security plan in time. The first Avelo Airlines flight from Dubuque to...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Another Semi Rollover in Delaware
Another semi rolled over in Delaware on Monday – at the same intersection as last week’s accident. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened Monday morning at Highway 38 and Main Street when the driver was trying to negotiate the corner. The State Patrol says the City of...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, January 7
Police arrested a Dubuque man for sex crimes with a minor. Avelo airport security plan not approved, Dubuque debut delayed. Flights by a new air carrier in Dubuque are delayed after the airport was unable to get its security plan approved. Ingredion strike crosses six-month mark. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
superhits106.com
Four Year Old From Platteville Injured In Crash in Dubuque
A 4 year old child from Platteville was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dubuque. The 4 year old was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 26th Street. Police say 48 year old Jennifer Gibson of Dubuque was southbound on Central Avenue and was slowing for stopped traffic ahead of her when a southbound vehicle driven by 49 year old Craig Hefel of Holy Cross, Iowa, struck the rear of Gibson’s vehicle. The child was a passenger in Gibson’s vehicle. Hefel was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and driving while suspended.
KCRG.com
Stove House Family Restaurant sustained significant damage following Saturday night fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Marion Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Center Point Ambulance Service, the Linn County 3rd Fire District, the Alburnett Fire Department, and the Coggon Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2 Al Waterhouse Avenue in Central City.
x1071.com
Platteville Common Council To Decide On Buyer Of Platteville Armory
Platteville Common Council members will consider the future of the Platteville Armory this week. Council members on Tuesday night will review offers received for the property. After the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs rejected a $100,000 offer from the city in November, city officials began to look for local buyers who would meet the department’s higher $135,000 asking price before it was put on the public market. According to a report, the city received three initial submissions for its request for proposals, although one was submitted with the addendum that it should be removed from consideration if any other submissions were received. Council members will need to pick between the two remaining proposals at this week’s meeting to meet a Department of Military Affairs-required Jan. 31 closing deadline.
Two dead in three vehicle accident
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle accident near Galena last night. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W approximately 1/10th of a mile west of William Drive in Galena on Monday, January 9 at about 11 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered […]
ourquadcities.com
Roby Smith rise to Iowa treasurer gets partisan reactions
Smith is first from QC to hold statewide office in more than half century. This week’s fight over the next Speaker of the House might be a signal of what’s to come from the lower chamber of Congress this session. Illinois state lawmakers could do something about the...
KCRG.com
Drunk driver injures self, other driver in Dubuque crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday night at approximately 8:01 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles near Pennsylvania Ave and NW Arterial. Investigators say 58-year-old David Degroff was northbound on NW Arterial when he started to make a left turn from the...
x1071.com
Benton woman dead after crash north of Cuba City
ELK GROVE, Wis. — A Benton woman died Tuesday after a crash north of Cuba City. Emergency crews were sent to the 11000 block of County Highway H, just north of Back Road, at around 6:50 a.m. Lafayette County Sheriff’s officials said Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, was pronounced dead...
KCRG.com
Two killed, two injured in three vehicle crash in Galena
GALENA, Illinois (KCRG) - Two people died, and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Galena on Monday night. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 11 p.m. on US Route 20 West, just west of William Drive. Deputies said a 2011 Chevy...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Teen Gets 31 Years in Prison For Burglaries
A Dubuque teen has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for numerous burglaries. 19 year old Tristen Smith was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on multiple cases, mostly involving burglaries. In the most recent case, Smith faced charges of 16 counts of third-degree burglary as a repeat offender and one count each of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and second-degree theft. Police officers investigating a recent string of vehicle burglaries executed a search warrant on October 9th at Smith’s residence. Smith was found in the attic of the residence with a large number of stolen items.
Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
KCRG.com
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
superhits106.com
Arrest Made Following Assault of Two Members of Hospital Staff
Dubuque Police arrested 39 year old Lonza Caudill of Dubuque shortly after 10pm Tuesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital on charges of third-degree harassment and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations. Reports say Caudill assaulted two members of the hospital staff.
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested two women and a man Sunday in connection to a Clinton shooting that left one man dead, according to a media release. Kimberly Hammond, 25, and Justice Foley, 24, have each been charged with first-degree murder...
Comments / 0