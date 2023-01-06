Read full article on original website
Idaho college killings: How DNA led to the Kohberger arrest
Investigators used crime scene DNA and DNA from Bryan Kohberger's father to lead to an arrest.
Online Sleuths Claim To Spot Idaho Murder Suspect At Victims' Vigil
The vigil was held 17 days after the murder.
Out of Towners May Never Understand These Things About Idaho
There are things about Idaho that are hard to explain. Things that someone who isn't from Idaho, or at least is new to the area will have a hard time understanding. Check out these things that Idahoans have to explain to out of towners. 15 Things Idahoans Have to Explain...
Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road –...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven
MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
Boise man arrested after crashing into building, firing at officers
BOISE, Idaho — 39-year-old Justin Malek is facing four felony charges after Boise Police say he intentionally crashed into a building, threatened a person and fired "multiple rounds" towards responding officers Friday afternoon. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), Malek crashed into the HVAC unit of the building...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho Killings: Who is Bryan Kohberger?
(NewsNation) — After weeks of investigation, detectives arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger on a warrant for the murders of college students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger, a criminology student at Washington State University, is now one of America’s most notorious inmates. He grew up...
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
Police: Man arrested after shooting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting after one person was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release Friday. After receiving reports of shots fired, police responded to West Colonial Street just before 11:45 p.m. Boise Police...
Man Running on Southern Idaho Interstate Struck by a car, then a Semi, Dies at Scene
BOISE - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Interstate 84. According to police, at about 12:11 p.m. on Saturday, near the Eagle Road exit on I-84, a 32-year-old male, from Meridian, was seen running on the interstate before he was struck by a 2008 Buick Enclave, driven by a 77-year-old male from Meridian. The pedestrian was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner commercial vehicle driven by a 66-year-old male from Caldwell.
Police: Man reportedly beat, choked woman for two days
IDAHO FALLS — A Nampa man has been arrested for reportedly attacking a woman repeatedly during an August incident. The victim said Kaleb Moir, 36, hit and choked her multiple times over the course of two days after he was kicked out of a motorcycle club. The first incident reportedly happened Aug. 16. The victim told Idaho Falls Police she was out with Moir when he picked a flower out...
Star community rallies around teenagers hurt in weekend crash
STAR, Idaho — Friday night’s thick fog changed the lives of the Schmidt sisters forever. Emily Schmidt, 17, was driving her sister Kayla, 15, down Brandon Road in Star to their friend’s house when they hit an excavator head-on. The two girls, both students at Owyhee High School, were knocked unconscious.
KHQ Right Now
Passenger of DUI driver calls cops on the cops
SPOKANE, Wash. - A passenger of a Ford F-150 called 911 to report they were being chased down State Route 27 by a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper, our partners at the Spokesman-Review reported. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, a WSP trooper noticed a truck swerving in and out...
kmvt
Influenza contributes to Washington County child’s death
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Washington County child is Idaho’s first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-2023 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare Thursday ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard. “This is...
What we learned about Pennsylvania man arraigned for four Idaho murders
The murders of four University of Idaho students in November was a mystery that transfixed the nation. The question many asked was who would stab to death four young people in their rental apartment located in a quiet college town?. Investigators believe the mystery may have been solved when 28-year-old...
Idaho Man Found Guilty Is Now Facing Life In Prison
Canyon County, Idaho - Just after four hours Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty on Jan. 5 of of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. According to the Caldwell Police Department Press Release the incident occurred on August 23, 2021, when Martinez who was 39 years old at the time of the incident had sexual contact with the minor who was able to lock herself in the bathroom of the apartment and called authorities.
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
Why you Want to Avoid or Visit the Weirdest Town Idaho Has
Traveling is one of the true joys in life. Getting to see other cultures, and climates, and seeing the world is something that many of us thrive to do. Sometimes the places we visit live up to the hype, while other times a destination may disappoint. They can disappoint for different reasons, such as being too crowded, boring, not what your expectations were, or perhaps the place is weird. That term can mean different things, but we have all been to places that were a little odd and different than we are used to and expected. Each state has a few weird towns, and Idaho is not excluded, but which town in the Gem State is the weirdest?
