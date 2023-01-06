ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84

BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road –...
MERIDIAN, ID
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven

MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
MARSING, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho Killings: Who is Bryan Kohberger?

(NewsNation) — After weeks of investigation, detectives arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger on a warrant for the murders of college students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger, a criminology student at Washington State University, is now one of America’s most notorious inmates. He grew up...
PULLMAN, WA
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Police: Man arrested after shooting in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting after one person was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release Friday. After receiving reports of shots fired, police responded to West Colonial Street just before 11:45 p.m. Boise Police...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Man Running on Southern Idaho Interstate Struck by a car, then a Semi, Dies at Scene

BOISE - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Interstate 84. According to police, at about 12:11 p.m. on Saturday, near the Eagle Road exit on I-84, a 32-year-old male, from Meridian, was seen running on the interstate before he was struck by a 2008 Buick Enclave, driven by a 77-year-old male from Meridian. The pedestrian was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner commercial vehicle driven by a 66-year-old male from Caldwell.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man reportedly beat, choked woman for two days

IDAHO FALLS — A Nampa man has been arrested for reportedly attacking a woman repeatedly during an August incident. The victim said Kaleb Moir, 36, hit and choked her multiple times over the course of two days after he was kicked out of a motorcycle club. The first incident reportedly happened Aug. 16. The victim told Idaho Falls Police she was out with Moir when he picked a flower out...
NAMPA, ID
KHQ Right Now

Passenger of DUI driver calls cops on the cops

SPOKANE, Wash. - A passenger of a Ford F-150 called 911 to report they were being chased down State Route 27 by a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper, our partners at the Spokesman-Review reported. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, a WSP trooper noticed a truck swerving in and out...
WASHINGTON STATE
kmvt

Influenza contributes to Washington County child’s death

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Washington County child is Idaho’s first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-2023 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare Thursday ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard. “This is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Man Found Guilty Is Now Facing Life In Prison

Canyon County, Idaho - Just after four hours Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty on Jan. 5 of of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. According to the Caldwell Police Department Press Release the incident occurred on August 23, 2021, when Martinez who was 39 years old at the time of the incident had sexual contact with the minor who was able to lock herself in the bathroom of the apartment and called authorities.
CALDWELL, ID
104.3 WOW Country

A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook

Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
NAMPA, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why you Want to Avoid or Visit the Weirdest Town Idaho Has

Traveling is one of the true joys in life. Getting to see other cultures, and climates, and seeing the world is something that many of us thrive to do. Sometimes the places we visit live up to the hype, while other times a destination may disappoint. They can disappoint for different reasons, such as being too crowded, boring, not what your expectations were, or perhaps the place is weird. That term can mean different things, but we have all been to places that were a little odd and different than we are used to and expected. Each state has a few weird towns, and Idaho is not excluded, but which town in the Gem State is the weirdest?
IDAHO STATE
