FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Sumner Democrats Announce 2023 EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
WKRN
State takes aim at downsizing Metro Council
Governor Bill Lee said the 40-person Metro Council in Nashville seems "unwieldy."
WKRN
Dozens of cars stolen in Clarksville, TN
Tennessee's newest congressman has had an...
WKRN
Wharf Park planned for Cumberland River
Wharf Park is a 25-acre, undeveloped property on the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville. Some of the amenities planned for the park include fitness trails, outdoor fitness equipment and picnic shelters.
WKRN
5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus
Following the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to make a left turn across three lanes of traffic on Church Street. In the process, the Encore hit a Rover bus and a Kia sedan.
WKRN
2023 Bonnaroo lineup released
Tennessee's newest congressman has had an...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Grassroots at Grassland fundraiser
Following the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to make a left turn across three lanes of traffic on Church Street. In the process, the Encore hit a Rover bus and a Kia sedan.
WKRN
Hopkinsville man charged in Guthrie shooting
A Hopkinsville man has been charged following a shooting that occurred in Guthrie.
40 cars reported stolen within 3 weeks in Clarksville
According to Clarksville police, 40 cars have been stolen in a matter of three weeks.
WKRN
Protesters gather on first day of Legislature
Tennessee's newest congressman has had an...
WKRN
Gunshot victim arrested on drug charges
Tennessee's newest congressman has had an...
WKRN
Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop
Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop.
WKRN
Williamson County School District hoping to fill open positions
The Middle Tennessee school district will host a Classified Career Fair on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 9-11 a.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Complex, located at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin.
1 killed in crash on I-840 in Williamson County
One person has died following a crash that occurred overnight in Williamson County on Interstate 840.
WKRN
Ramp closed after deadly crash on Briley Parkway
Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused and frustrated by the demands of the "Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022" passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last March.
In-N-Out Burger opening first Tennessee location, others on the way
California-based burger chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee - establishing its first corporate presence east of Texas. The company announced today plans to establish an eastern corporate hub in Franklin, Tenn., to employ 277. In addition, the chain will open restaurants in the state, with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity accepting homeownership applications in February 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee’s (HFHMCTN) homeownership program will accept applications Feb. 1-28. Applications will be made available online starting Feb. 1. Please note that applications will not be accepted after Feb. 28. Applicants are required to be a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County...
WKRN
Teen not expected to survive shooting
A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting.
WSMV
Deadly shootings already high in Nashville this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gun violence is on the rise this year in Nashville. There have been eight homicides thus far in 2023. At this same time last year, there was one. Two teenagers are dead and two other teenagers are in the hospital on Monday morning from shootings over the weekend.
WKRN
2 kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
1 killed in crash on I-840 in Williamson County.
Largest Ever Grant Award for Rural Broadband Expansion in Tennessee History
Surrounded by elected officials and electric workers, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the largest grant award for rural broadband expansion in the history of the state of Tennessee Monday morning. United Communications, and our partners Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, we're going to be investing almost $100 million in...
