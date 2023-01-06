Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS board accepting applications for vacancy
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School District #212 is accepting applications to fill the vacancy of Board Member Brian VanVickle, who has resigned his position. The open term starts on Feb. 22, 2023 and the term expires on the April 4, 2023 election. RTHS District #212 continues to work...
Rochelle News-Leader
VFW presents Queen of Hearts donation checks
Rochelle VFW Post recently presented five $3,120 donation checks totaling $15,600 from the proceeds from its Queen of Hearts drawing. Recipients included HOPE of Ogle County, the Rochelle Police Department K9 Program, Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling, Pegasus Special Riders and the Village of Progress.
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Lions donate winter clothing
The Rochelle Lions Club recently donated new winter clothing for students in the Rochelle Elementary District #231. Accepting the winter clothing on behalf of District 231 were Guidance Counselor Kelly Polz and Principal Justin Adolph of Central School and Guidance Counselor Erin Strouss of Lincoln Elementary School. The Rochelle Lions were represented by Rick Cogswell and Kevin Zilm.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 6-9, 2023
OREGON — On Jan. 6 at approximately 3:40 p.m. deputies conducted traffic stop in the 14,000 block of East Illinois Route 72. After an investigation, deputies arrested Thomas Worthington II, 37, of Davis Junction on an outstanding warrant and driving while license suspended. Worthington was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.
Rochelle News-Leader
VFW Post’s Queen of Hearts contest sees unprecedented 54-week run
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle VFW Post 3878’s Queen of Hearts contest recently saw an unprecedented full 54-week run and the jackpot at the last drawing was $77,980. The Queen of Hearts drawing involves 54 cards hidden under a covering to be revealed one card per week until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. There are 52 playing deck cards with the 2 jokers hidden.
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling Club: Junior Hubs scrap at Leyden Wolfpack Open
FRANKLIN PARK — The Rochelle Wrestling Club sent six athletes to the Leyden Wolfpack Open on Sunday, Jan. 8. Four Junior Hub wrestlers brought home first-place finishes, while two others recorded top-3 finishes in the single-day tournament at East Leyden High School. Elias Andronic (3-0), Wells Millard (3-0), Joshua...
Comments / 0