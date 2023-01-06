Read full article on original website
Man charged after allegedly breaking into Morgantown home, attacking 2 victims
A man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a Morgantown residence and attacking two people inside.
WDTV
‘Extremely intoxicated’ man rams two police cars during pursuit, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man who was “extremely intoxicated” has been charged after officers said he rammed two police cars during a pursuit, injuring four officers. Deputies were patrolling University Town Centre Dr. in Morgantown on Sunday when they saw a car being driven by...
Man charged after troopers find meth during routine stop in Mannington
During the traffic stop, troopers found a "black magnetic box" that they say contained meth.
Police: Several injured after man ‘intentionally’ hit police cruisers during pursuit near Morgantown
Police said a man was drunk during a pursuit where he "intentionally" drove into multiple police cruisers, injuring officers in the process.
WDTV
Man charged with breaking into home, hitting woman, shoving officer, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw and struck an officer while being arrested. Officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home on Washington St. in Morgantown on Saturday around 9 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Mannington man charged with punching, kicking dog multiple times
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he punched and kicked a dog multiple times over several days. Officers responded to an animal abuse complaint at a home in Fairmont on Jan. 7, according to a criminal complaint. The report says 22-year-old Luke...
WDTV
Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she robbed a gas station in Fairmont. 54-year-old Carolyn Chambers, of Farmington, went inside a gas station on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont on Jan. 4, threatened a clerk and took money from the gas station, according to a criminal complaint.
Car slams into Dunkin’ in Fayette County; driver suspected of DUI fled scene on foot
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car slammed into a Dunkin’ in Fayette County overnight, leaving behind a massive amount of damage. It happened at the store in the 500 block of Morgantown Street in South Union Township around 12 a.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver,...
I-79 Southbound reopens after accident
According to WV511, a vehicle crash on I-79 has led to the closure of the southbound lane near mile marker 138.
Man accused of stabbing wife to death in Pittsburgh arrested on Interstate in West Virginia
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.
Man charged after task force members find 1/2 pound of meth during search in Morgantown
A New York man was arrested last week after task force members found more than half a pound of meth while searching a Morgantown apartment.
WDTV
More than 30 indictments returned by grand jury in Upshur Co.
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 30 indictments were returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. Of those indictments, one was a Buckhannon man indicted on 35 counts associated with sexual assault and abuse. 28-year-old Daniel Grogg was indicted on the following...
Police investigation underway after body found near Fairmont Gateway Connector
A police investigation is underway on the Fairmont Gateway Connector.
Man accused of stabbing wife to death arrested by U.S. Marshals near Morgantown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man wanted in the stabbing death of his estranged wife in a Pittsburgh home was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday morning, Pittsburgh police said.U.S. Marshals stopped 50-year-old William Fitzgerald as he was driving north on I-79, outside of Morgantown, West Virginia, police said. Fitzgerald is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 47-year-old Tarae Washington. She was found handcuffed and stabbed to death inside of her home on Arlington Avenue last Thursday evening. A neighbor who lives across the street from Washington's home told KDKA-TV that she heard screaming. She added that she saw family members coming from the backyard saying, "He stabbed her," and the victim's father said, "He killed my daughter." Washington died at the scene.
Man wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly attacking woman in North Fayette
NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - North Fayette Township police are looking for a man wanted on attempted homicide charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. Officers found the victim after they were called to the area of Steubenville Pike and Route 980 for a crash shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said the woman told her John Diamond III punched her in the face several times and used a knife to slash and puncture her head, face, hand, wrist and legs while they were parked at a pull-off area by Route 22/30.Diamond then stole her purse and ran away, leaving her at the scene, police said. He's facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.Anyone with information about where Diamond might be is asked to contact North Fayette Township police by calling Allegheny County 911.
WDTV
Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ Preston County school, police say
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he threatened to “shoot up” a school in Preston County. Officials with Preston County Schools told deputies about a threat toward Bruceton School in Bruceton Mills on Jan. 4, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said...
connect-bridgeport.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
WDTV
Westover police continues search for man last seen in Dec. 2021
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is continuing the search for a man who was last seen more than a year ago. 41-year-old Jeremiah Erb, of Westover, was last seen in the Morgantown area on Dec. 26, 2021, according to the WPD. Erb is described as a white...
WDTV
Shinnston man pleads guilty to first-degree murder, robbery
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston man pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder and robbery. 20-year-old Stoane Mason Binegar confessed last February to murdering 21-year-old David Heater on Jan. 3, 2022 at Pleasant Creek Wildlife Shooting Range in Barbour County. He was indicted on one count of murder and...
WDTV
WVDOH plow rolls over in Taylor County, driver injured
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two West Virginia Division of Highways plow drivers were injured in separate accidents on Monday, including one rollover crash in Taylor County. While treating icy roads just before 5 a.m., the plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3, according to the WVDOH.
