Fairmont, WV

WDTV

Mannington man charged with punching, kicking dog multiple times

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he punched and kicked a dog multiple times over several days. Officers responded to an animal abuse complaint at a home in Fairmont on Jan. 7, according to a criminal complaint. The report says 22-year-old Luke...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she robbed a gas station in Fairmont. 54-year-old Carolyn Chambers, of Farmington, went inside a gas station on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont on Jan. 4, threatened a clerk and took money from the gas station, according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

More than 30 indictments returned by grand jury in Upshur Co.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 30 indictments were returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. Of those indictments, one was a Buckhannon man indicted on 35 counts associated with sexual assault and abuse. 28-year-old Daniel Grogg was indicted on the following...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stabbing wife to death arrested by U.S. Marshals near Morgantown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man wanted in the stabbing death of his estranged wife in a Pittsburgh home was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday morning, Pittsburgh police said.U.S. Marshals stopped 50-year-old William Fitzgerald as he was driving north on I-79, outside of Morgantown, West Virginia, police said.  Fitzgerald is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 47-year-old Tarae Washington. She was found handcuffed and stabbed to death inside of her home on Arlington Avenue last Thursday evening. A neighbor who lives across the street from Washington's home told KDKA-TV that she heard screaming. She added that she saw family members coming from the backyard saying, "He stabbed her," and the victim's father said, "He killed my daughter." Washington died at the scene. 
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Man wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly attacking woman in North Fayette

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - North Fayette Township police are looking for a man wanted on attempted homicide charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. Officers found the victim after they were called to the area of Steubenville Pike and Route 980 for a crash shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said the woman told her John Diamond III punched her in the face several times and used a knife to slash and puncture her head, face, hand, wrist and legs while they were parked at a pull-off area by Route 22/30.Diamond then stole her purse and ran away, leaving her at the scene, police said.  He's facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.Anyone with information about where Diamond might be is asked to contact North Fayette Township police by calling Allegheny County 911. 
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ Preston County school, police say

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he threatened to “shoot up” a school in Preston County. Officials with Preston County Schools told deputies about a threat toward Bruceton School in Bruceton Mills on Jan. 4, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said...
KINGWOOD, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties

Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Shinnston man pleads guilty to first-degree murder, robbery

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston man pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder and robbery. 20-year-old Stoane Mason Binegar confessed last February to murdering 21-year-old David Heater on Jan. 3, 2022 at Pleasant Creek Wildlife Shooting Range in Barbour County. He was indicted on one count of murder and...
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

WVDOH plow rolls over in Taylor County, driver injured

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two West Virginia Division of Highways plow drivers were injured in separate accidents on Monday, including one rollover crash in Taylor County. While treating icy roads just before 5 a.m., the plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3, according to the WVDOH.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV

