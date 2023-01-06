Read full article on original website
Related
Trial for Winnebago mom accused of medically abusing children moved to March
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The case of a local woman accused of medically abusing her children will now be heard in a Winnebago County courtroom this spring. Kathryn Williams will face a bench trial on March 27 in front of Judge Debra Schafer. Williams, 53, is charged with 24 offenses, including two counts of attempted […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 6-9, 2023
OREGON — On Jan. 6 at approximately 3:40 p.m. deputies conducted traffic stop in the 14,000 block of East Illinois Route 72. After an investigation, deputies arrested Thomas Worthington II, 37, of Davis Junction on an outstanding warrant and driving while license suspended. Worthington was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.
Central Illinois Proud
Three arrested by fugitive task force in LaSalle County Monday
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force made three arrests Monday, detaining three people who were on the run from outstanding LaSalle County warrants. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office’s task force first arrested Michael M. Mckinnie, 28, in Streator. Mckinnie was wanted...
MyStateline.com
Trial begins for Rockford man accused of killing rapper, 'Pair A Dice'
Eric L. Brown, 31, is charged 32 counts of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Wash, a rapper know as "Pair A Dice". Trial begins for Rockford man accused of killing …. Eric L. Brown, 31, is charged 32 counts of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Wash,...
Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, to enter plea
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer is scheduled to enter a plea in a Winnebago County Court on Tuesday. Jade Carter, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, allegations that stem from […]
25newsnow.com
Federal Correctional Officers’ Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden
THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the union representing federal correctional officers and staff across the country, is calling for the removal of the warden at USP Thomson. According to AFGE the call for removal of Warden Thomas Bergami comes from the warden’s failure to...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Police Conduct A Traffic Stop, One Person Detained
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockton. It happened earlier today near the High School. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the traffic stop, one person was detained. Unconfirmed reports are saying that the driver may have had a warrant. See...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting 2 possible shooting victims. Lets keep our fingers crossed that one day the local police will be transparent.
Our personal opinions on various topics. Lets keep our fingers crossed that one day the local police will be transparent. Sources are reporting 2 possible shooting victims. Numerous sources said two people were shot near the Rolling Green area last night around 9 pm in Rockford. Rockford PD are encrypted,...
nbc15.com
Christopher Miller’s family continues to search as efforts from law enforcement dwindle
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been almost two months since 27-year-old Christopher Miller was last seen, and while efforts within law enforcement have come to a halt, Miller’s family has no plans of stopping their own search for Chris. Tammy James, Chris’s mother says while her family...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford City Council rejects proposal to allow backyard hens
ROCKFORD — City Council members decided Monday that allowing fowl in local neighborhoods would be a foul move. The council voted 9-5 to reject a proposal that would have allowed residents to raise up to four hens on their property. Aldermen Bill Rose, Mark Bonne, Jonathan Logemann, Tuffy Quinonez and Gabrielle Torina had voted in favor of the measure after 17 minutes of discussion.
Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines
SOUTH BELOIT, Illinois — Less than half a mile south of the Wisconsin border in Illinois, the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary bustles with activity. Cars with license plates from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other pot-banning states slide in and out of the shop’s expansive parking lot. The bright and airy retail store is an easy hop off […] The post Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Woodstock man charged after his juvenile girlfriend used his cannabis device, leading to her being hospitalized
A man was arrested after his juvenile girlfriend used an electronic cannabis device in Woodstock which reportedly caused her to “hallucinate and run in to the street,” court documents said. Aaron Montgomery, 21, of Woodstock, was charged with child endangerment and contributing to the criminal delinquency of a...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Male Shooting Victim In Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting 3 different shootings. Rockford PD have only confirmed 1 of the shootings:. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. The other two alleged shooting...
Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
Is a new cannabis dispensary coming to Belvidere?
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Heartland Leaf, a Highland Park-based marijuana dispensary, could be opening a location near the planned 43-acre gas station and truck stop near I-90 in Belvidere. The company has submitted an application to the Belvidere Planning and Zoning Commission for a structure to be built at 1874 Crystal Parkway. The committee will […]
Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
Wisconsin woman charged with poisoning husband over and over
A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Rochelle News-Leader
VFW presents Queen of Hearts donation checks
Rochelle VFW Post recently presented five $3,120 donation checks totaling $15,600 from the proceeds from its Queen of Hearts drawing. Recipients included HOPE of Ogle County, the Rochelle Police Department K9 Program, Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling, Pegasus Special Riders and the Village of Progress.
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
