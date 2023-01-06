ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff's Report: Jan. 6-9, 2023

OREGON — On Jan. 6 at approximately 3:40 p.m. deputies conducted traffic stop in the 14,000 block of East Illinois Route 72. After an investigation, deputies arrested Thomas Worthington II, 37, of Davis Junction on an outstanding warrant and driving while license suspended. Worthington was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Three arrested by fugitive task force in LaSalle County Monday

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force made three arrests Monday, detaining three people who were on the run from outstanding LaSalle County warrants. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office’s task force first arrested Michael M. Mckinnie, 28, in Streator. Mckinnie was wanted...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Police Conduct A Traffic Stop, One Person Detained

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockton. It happened earlier today near the High School. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the traffic stop, one person was detained. Unconfirmed reports are saying that the driver may have had a warrant. See...
ROCKTON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting 2 possible shooting victims. Lets keep our fingers crossed that one day the local police will be transparent.

Our personal opinions on various topics. Lets keep our fingers crossed that one day the local police will be transparent. Sources are reporting 2 possible shooting victims. Numerous sources said two people were shot near the Rolling Green area last night around 9 pm in Rockford. Rockford PD are encrypted,...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford City Council rejects proposal to allow backyard hens

ROCKFORD — City Council members decided Monday that allowing fowl in local neighborhoods would be a foul move. The council voted 9-5 to reject a proposal that would have allowed residents to raise up to four hens on their property. Aldermen Bill Rose, Mark Bonne, Jonathan Logemann, Tuffy Quinonez and Gabrielle Torina had voted in favor of the measure after 17 minutes of discussion.
ROCKFORD, IL
Louisiana Illuminator

Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines

SOUTH BELOIT, Illinois — Less than half a mile south of the Wisconsin border in Illinois, the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary bustles with activity. Cars with license plates from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other pot-banning states slide in and out of the shop’s expansive parking lot. The bright and airy retail store is an easy hop off […] The post Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is a new cannabis dispensary coming to Belvidere?

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Heartland Leaf, a Highland Park-based marijuana dispensary, could be opening a location near the planned 43-acre gas station and truck stop near I-90 in Belvidere. The company has submitted an application to the Belvidere Planning and Zoning Commission for a structure to be built at 1874 Crystal Parkway. The committee will […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

VFW presents Queen of Hearts donation checks

Rochelle VFW Post recently presented five $3,120 donation checks totaling $15,600 from the proceeds from its Queen of Hearts drawing. Recipients included HOPE of Ogle County, the Rochelle Police Department K9 Program, Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling, Pegasus Special Riders and the Village of Progress.
ROCHELLE, IL

