Cornelia Hoogendoorn, 93, Rock Valley, formerly Lester and Rock Rapids
ROCK VALLEY—Cornelia Hoogendoorn, 93, Rock Valley, formerly Lester and Rock Rapids, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley. Arrangements are under the direction Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley.
One Person Injured in Clay County Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Road conditions are believed to have played a role in a single vehicle crash along Lost Island Lake on Friday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3300 mile of 340th Avenue around 1:15 where a...
Inwood man arrested for OWI after crash
LARCHWOOD—A 44-year-old rural Inwood man was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in Larchwood on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol. The arrest of Gerry Harlan Brands stemmed from the investigation of a 2003 Peterbilt straight truck on...
Man arrested after early morning pursuit through Sioux City's Morningside area
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is in custody after an early-morning pursuit in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood. 35-year-old Kyle Obermeyer was arrested by officers after a pursuit that began by Iowa State Patrol on the 1900 block of South Lakeport. Obermeyer was wanted for parole violation and multiple counts of credit card fraud.
Worthington man jailed for OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 25-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Urbano Ramos Lopez stemmed from him losing control of a southbound 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van and entering the median on the Highway 60 expressway about two miles north of Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Hartley driver arrested on charge of OWI
HARTLEY—A 30-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol. The arrest of Benjamin Christian Metcalfe stemmed from the stop of a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the 3200 mile...
Car crashes into South Sioux City home Monday morning
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A car crashed into a South Sioux City home early on Monday morning. The two-car accident happened at a 4-way stop on 20th and B Street just before 8 a.m. A vehicle had stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection when another vehicle also was going after they had come to a stop.
Report of machete results in OWI arrest
GEORGE—A 33-year-old George man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol. The arrest of Paxter Medal stemmed from a report of him having a machete and open containers of alcohol inside...
Sheldon teen arrested after Sibley stop
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products, failure to maintain a registration plate and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Devin Jae Heronemus...
Sioux City fire caused by man falling asleep while smoking, officials say
Fire crews responded to a fire at a Sioux City home early Tuesday morning
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
George man arrested on charge of assault
GEORGE—A 48-year-old George man was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of Aliwis Lewi stemmed from a report of a fight in progress at his residence at 405 W. Minnesota Ave. in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews battle fire near Chester
CHESTER, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from multiple agencies faced cold temperatures while battling a blaze southwest of Chester over the weekend. Lake County Emergency Management says it happened just before 4:20 Saturday afternoon. All 5 Lake County Fire Departments responded, while crews from Colton and Dell Rapids were called in to help.
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on an O’Brien County warrant on for violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from him sending an e-mail to an individual he is not to have contact with at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
Granville teen arrested on OWI charge
GRANVILLE—A Granville 19-year-old was arrested about 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. Andrew Michael Oldenkamp initially was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, stemming from the stop of a 2010 Honda Insight on the 4700 mile of Nest Avenue about two miles west of Germantown, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
Hiram “Frank” Anderson, 92, formerly of Hawarden
SIOUX FALLS, SD—Hiram Franklin “Frank” Anderson, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Hawarden, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Graveside service with military rites will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden.
Woman arrested on warrants found with pot
ROCK VALLEY—A 59-year-old Luverne, MN, woman faces additional charges after she initially was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, on several Sioux County warrants in Rock Valley. The arrest of Shelly Rose Smit stemmed from her being found walking along 14th Street in Rock Valley and the officer...
