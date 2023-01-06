ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thetacomaledger.com

Hello Cupcake joins the ranks of closed Pac Ave businesses

After years of delicious service the cupcake shop of Hello Cupcake has closed its doors. Hello Cupcake has been a fixture on Tacoma’s Pacific Avenue for 15 years, and in their time, have served thousands of customers. Sunday, however, was the day their last cupcake was sold and their doors closed for the last time.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Meet Odin and Colt

Tacoma Police Department announcement. Meet TPD’s newest K9’s, Odin & Colt! Working with their handlers, they finished over 400 hours of training, passed their WAC and WSPCA certifications, & are now out taking calls. Odin & Colt will be assisting patrol in tracking suspects, clearing buildings & finding evidence.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm

Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
FALL CITY, WA
The Suburban Times

Disabled Military Veterans in WA State: Keeping them in their homes Part 2

Submitted by Kevin Ballard. In the previous article I outlined statistics related to property tax exemptions for disabled veterans in Washington state. Additionally, I stated that Washington remains one of 9 states that tie an income threshold to a disabled military veteran property tax exemption. There are 41 states that provide a property tax exemption in some form without requiring a disabled military veteran provide proof of income for him/herself and/or a spouse/partner for eligibility.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

K9 and WSP Aviation Capture

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Watch as deputies get assistance from a Tacoma Police K9 and WSP Aviation to track down and arrest an assault suspect. This video shows you the great teamwork, skills and professionalism displayed by our deputies and the other police officers who assisted us. Thank...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma Establishes Office of Strategy

TACOMA, Wash. – With the adoption of the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget, a new Office of Strategy was established. “By bringing strategic oversight into a single focused unit, the City is better positioned to achieve the City Council’s overarching policy goals,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “This new approach helps us maximize our collective impact and emerge stronger than ever. I look forward to seeing what we are able to achieve together.”
TACOMA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Firefighters aid driver after car plunges into water in Olalla

Firefighters from departments in Gig Harbor and across Kitsap County responded to Olalla Bay Market late Sunday for a report of a vehicle over a cliff. The vehicle landed in water, triggering a massive emergency response. The sole occupant of the car managed to get out of the vehicle without...
OLALLA, WA
kpq.com

Five Injured, Child Flown To Seattle Hospital in Blewett Pass Crash

There's at least one serious injury after a child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a Monday afternoon crash on Blewett Pass. A 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV driven by 31-year-old Willow Howard of White Swan was southbound on U.S. 97 when Howard lost control and crossed the center line.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication

MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California

From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
myedmondsnews.com

Attic fire at Edmonds home causes $250K damage

No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Edmonds. The resident told firefighters he was awake when smoke alarms sounded around 5 a.m. at the one-story house in the 8300 block of 218th Street Southwest. He told 911 dispatchers he could smell smoke and hear crackling sounds coming from the attic but did not see any flames.
EDMONDS, WA

