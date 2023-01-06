Read full article on original website
thetacomaledger.com
Hello Cupcake joins the ranks of closed Pac Ave businesses
After years of delicious service the cupcake shop of Hello Cupcake has closed its doors. Hello Cupcake has been a fixture on Tacoma’s Pacific Avenue for 15 years, and in their time, have served thousands of customers. Sunday, however, was the day their last cupcake was sold and their doors closed for the last time.
gigharbornow.org
Business Spotlight: New clinic offers 24/7 vet care, specialty services
Clinics offering 24/7 emergency vet care on this side of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge are few and far between. Recent changes at Uptown Animal Hospital and the opening of a new 24/7 clinic on Kimball Drive, bring more pet care options for Gig Harbor residents and the surrounding region. Puget...
The Suburban Times
Meet Odin and Colt
Tacoma Police Department announcement. Meet TPD’s newest K9’s, Odin & Colt! Working with their handlers, they finished over 400 hours of training, passed their WAC and WSPCA certifications, & are now out taking calls. Odin & Colt will be assisting patrol in tracking suspects, clearing buildings & finding evidence.
Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm
Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
Seattle, Washington
Soaked Suspect Arrested at Lake Union Houseboat After Throwing Bicycle, Ladder, Himself in Water
Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he trespassed on several houseboats, attempted to steal a motorized vessel and a paddleboard, threw a bicycle and ladder into Lake Union, and eventually ended up in the water himself. At 5:20 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Westlake Avenue North...
The Suburban Times
Disabled Military Veterans in WA State: Keeping them in their homes Part 2
Submitted by Kevin Ballard. In the previous article I outlined statistics related to property tax exemptions for disabled veterans in Washington state. Additionally, I stated that Washington remains one of 9 states that tie an income threshold to a disabled military veteran property tax exemption. There are 41 states that provide a property tax exemption in some form without requiring a disabled military veteran provide proof of income for him/herself and/or a spouse/partner for eligibility.
The Suburban Times
K9 and WSP Aviation Capture
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Watch as deputies get assistance from a Tacoma Police K9 and WSP Aviation to track down and arrest an assault suspect. This video shows you the great teamwork, skills and professionalism displayed by our deputies and the other police officers who assisted us. Thank...
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Establishes Office of Strategy
TACOMA, Wash. – With the adoption of the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget, a new Office of Strategy was established. “By bringing strategic oversight into a single focused unit, the City is better positioned to achieve the City Council’s overarching policy goals,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “This new approach helps us maximize our collective impact and emerge stronger than ever. I look forward to seeing what we are able to achieve together.”
gigharbornow.org
Firefighters aid driver after car plunges into water in Olalla
Firefighters from departments in Gig Harbor and across Kitsap County responded to Olalla Bay Market late Sunday for a report of a vehicle over a cliff. The vehicle landed in water, triggering a massive emergency response. The sole occupant of the car managed to get out of the vehicle without...
‘He was the light:’ Steilacoom family brings awareness to mental health to honor late son’s legacy
STEILACOOM, Wash. — A young baseball prodigy is being remembered as a radiant light who continues to shine brightly following his tragic death this past weekend. The parents of 17-year-old Reese Widman told KIRO 7 they want their loss to help another family or teenager. “We didn’t see it....
kpq.com
Five Injured, Child Flown To Seattle Hospital in Blewett Pass Crash
There's at least one serious injury after a child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a Monday afternoon crash on Blewett Pass. A 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV driven by 31-year-old Willow Howard of White Swan was southbound on U.S. 97 when Howard lost control and crossed the center line.
Windstorm topples trees, closes highways, cuts power to thousands
After a similar windstorm cut power to thousands last week, another windstorm hit the area, toppling trees that blocked roads and cut power to thousands of customers. In addition to trees falling onto highways and power lines, a tree fell onto a woman in Fall City Monday morning, killing her, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.
Two girls, ages 11 and 13, robbed of sandwiches at gunpoint in Spanaway
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, two girls were the victims of an armed robbery in Spanaway on Saturday. At about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 20200 block of Hidden Village Drive East in Spanaway. Two girls, ages 11...
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
State commission plans to recommend new airport site by June 15
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The debate over a new Puget Sound airport is about to get a lot more heated. On Monday, state lawmakers returned to work and are expected to get an earful in the months ahead about the idea of building a new airport about the size of Sea-Tac Airport.
Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication
MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
Portion of train derails, crashes into power station in south Seattle
SEATTLE — Portions of a train derailed and collided with a power station in south Seattle on Monday night. The slow-moving train, which was heading to west Seattle, crashed near the intersection of Colorado Avenue South and South Spokane Street at about 8 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California
From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
Fourth woman says Kitsap County man raped her, too
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Outrage over a controversial plea deal for a man charged with raping three women. Now, a fourth Kitsap County woman has come forward, saying he raped her, too. This latest accuser says Stephen Tyler Clayton raped her ten years ago when she was just 17...
myedmondsnews.com
Attic fire at Edmonds home causes $250K damage
No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Edmonds. The resident told firefighters he was awake when smoke alarms sounded around 5 a.m. at the one-story house in the 8300 block of 218th Street Southwest. He told 911 dispatchers he could smell smoke and hear crackling sounds coming from the attic but did not see any flames.
