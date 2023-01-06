Read full article on original website
The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation - Official Trailer
The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation is a space simulation game where you play as a crew of specialists that must survive and explore the secrets of the desolated moon, Io. Retrieve your space station, prep your crew, manage your resources and get ready to face the most hostile environments in the solar system. The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation releases in PC Steam Early Access on January 20.
Scrap Riders - Official Launch Trailer
Scrap Riders is available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam (PC and Mac). Watch the launch trailer to explore the colorful world, see gameplay, and more from this pixel art beat’em up adventure game set in a cyberpunk future. In Scrap Riders, you play as Rast, a member of...
Xenonauts 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer
Xenonauts 2 is a single-player strategy game where you lead a multinational force dedicated to defending our planet from alien invasion. Build and manage covert bases anywhere in the world, take direct control of your fighter squadrons as they engage alien craft, and command your assault teams in tense turn-based tactical gameplay. Xenonauts 2 will be launching in a few months on PC and a demo will be available at the Steam Next Fest in February of 2023.
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox - Official Character Trailer
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is an action RPG now releasing on the latest generation consoles. While imprisoned in Balduq, Adol is cursed and becomes a Monstrum. With his newfound powers, he must stop the Grimwald Nox from consuming the city. Meet Adol and the rest of the characters of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox in the latest trailer with the game releasing on May 9, 2023 for PlayStation 5.
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Molu Trailer
Meet Molu, a scholar with an acute curiosity and self-proclaimed authority on caitology. Check out the trailer for her debut in the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent available on iOS and Android.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Exclusive Boss Battle Gameplay with New Weapon Type – IGN First
Tough boss fights are the highlight of any Team Ninja action game, and it looks like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be no different. For today’s IGN First, here’s an exclusive first look at one of the game’s earlier bosses, Aoye. Aoye is a fictional creature that appears in the ancient Chinese text Shan Hai Jing, also known as Classic of Mountains and Seas. It is described as a bull-like being with long hair reminiscent of a straw rain-cape.
Carnival Hunt - Cinematic Teaser
Check out the new teaser for Carnival Hunt, an upcoming first-person asymmetrical multiplayer horror game from Beer Night Studio whose Kickstarter campaign is launching soon. One player takes the role of the carnival monster while the rest are bunnies.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Official Trailer 2
Witness the beginning of a new dynasty. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and experience it in 3D February 17.
Alliance of the Sacred Suns - Official Narrative Trailer
Alliance of the Sacred Suns is a sci-fi grand strategy RPG that begins with you as the head of an interstellar Empire and ends with your demise. Manage opposing noble houses and the schemes of would-be usurpers as you try to revive the glory of an Empire on the brink of collapse. Alliance of the Sacred Suns is releasing soon on PC.
Genesis Part 05 Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 05: Where Are You?'s Genesis Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Genesis, and the best way to make swift work of this boss battle. Genesis can be a pesky foe to defeat depending on your level. We were in the low-30s when we fought him, so he was a pushover, but if you haven't done a lot of missions up to this point, this battle can be more difficult for you. Genesis isn't packing a lot of HP, but he does have some lethal attacks. His Dark Energy attack is a high-powered fire attack. The start of Dark Energy will leave Genesis invulnerable to attacks.
Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge Guide
Not only is it exciting to see our local areas perfectly swarming with Fairy- and Dragon-type Pokemon, by stepping outside and collecting them all, you can earn resources to evolve your very own Mega Salamence!. Participate in the Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge from January 10, 2023 at 8 AM (Local...
Criminal Expert - Official Steam Gameplay Trailer
Criminal Expert is a detective video game that applies pressure on the player by giving them 3 days to complete the investigation. The story puts you in the shoes of a police investigator that contains multiple selection paths, tasks you to listen to witnesses and gather evidence, and ultimately decide how it ends. Criminal Expert launches on PC on January 13.
Steam Reaches 10 Million Concurrent In-Game Players for the First Time
Alongside reaching 32 million concurrently online users, Steam has also just surpassed 10 million concurrent in-game players for the first time. The news was shared by SteamDB, and it shows the milestones were reached on Saturday, January 7, where the in-game concurrents were at 10,082,055 million and the concurrently online users - those who are simply on Steam but not necessarily playing a game - were at 32,186,301.
Guard Scorpion Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 06: Protect Your Honor's Guardian Scorpion Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Guard Scorpion itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Guard Scorpion Boss Guide. HP. 52180. MP. 0. STEAL. Shinra Beta. DROP. Vital...
Forspoken - Official Cinematic Trailer
Watch as Frey takes on dangerous enemies in this new cinematic trailer for the upcoming action RPG Forspoken. Join Frey Holland as she is mysteriously transported from New York City to the beautiful yet cruel landscapes of Athia. In her journey to find a way home, she must look within to overcome the battles against twisted Breakbeasts and the treacherous Tantas.
Sons of the Forest Exclusive Hands-On Preview
Watch our exclusive hands-on preview of Endnight Games' Sons of the Forest, which not only tops the original experience, but also adds some new and increasingly wild surprises. Sons of the Forest is planned to release on Feburary 2023, and will be available on Steam, for the PC.
Riding the Open Road
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission Riding the Open Road. Drive to the O'Leary Mountain safehouse. There will be marauders near the gate waiting to attack. You can deal with them or head through the gate. Get on Boozer's Bike. Once inside the compound the...
Mr. Negative Deck Build Guide
Mr. Negative decks can be tricky to put together and use reliably in Marvel Snap, but we’ve got a base that’ll come in handy for when you build your own Mr. Negative deck after reaching Pool 3. Negative Sera. We’ve covered this deck before in our Sera Deck...
New Super Mario Galaxy 2 World Speedrunning Record Set at AGDQ
A new speedrunning world record has been established in Super Mario Galaxy 2, with Twitch streamer Jhay managing to beat their own record by just over four seconds. The new record was set during the Awesome Games Done Quick stream, which saw Jhay take on Mutantsabyss, Hardcoregaming, and Supervipert302 in a speedrunning race. Jhay's Any% with Bank run — a reference to the Bank Toad who is required to unlock the game's final galaxy — was completed at 2:54:51.33, which was 4.4 seconds faster than his previous record of 2:54:55.
Outta the Darkness
Follow Rikki to the infirmary, where a cutscene will play out. Rikki treats Deacon's wound, and the two of them almost share a moment.
