This IGN page covers Part 05: Where Are You?'s Genesis Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Genesis, and the best way to make swift work of this boss battle. Genesis can be a pesky foe to defeat depending on your level. We were in the low-30s when we fought him, so he was a pushover, but if you haven't done a lot of missions up to this point, this battle can be more difficult for you. Genesis isn't packing a lot of HP, but he does have some lethal attacks. His Dark Energy attack is a high-powered fire attack. The start of Dark Energy will leave Genesis invulnerable to attacks.

