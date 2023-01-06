ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Man charged in bank robbery

By Zanesville Times Recorder
 4 days ago
According to the Zanesville Police Department, a masked man entered the Park National Bank at 2127 Maysville Pike shortly before 3 p.m. that day. He indicated he was armed, and threatened a bank teller before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect vehicle, which lead them to a suspect.

On Thursday, Justin Curry, 42, of Zanesville, was taken into custody. Curry has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, a first-degree felony, two counts of robbery, both with firearm specifications, second-degree felonies, and four counts of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.

The Zanesville Police Department executed search warrants on multiple locations in Muskingum County, and on the suspect's vehicle. During the searches they discovered "items of evidentiary value."

Curry is presently held in the Zanesville City Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to contact the Zanesville Police Department at 740-455-0700.

