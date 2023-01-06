Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling: Hubs finish fourth at XLVII Sycamore Invitational
SYCAMORE — Despite missing three starters, the Rochelle Hub varsity wrestling team hung tough against some of the best Class 2A and Class 3A programs in northern Illinois at the XLVII Sycamore Invitational on Saturday. The Hubs (22-1, 5-0 Interstate 8), who saw eight athletes earn top-8 medals, finished fourth out of 15 schools with 387.5 points in the tournament.
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Bowling: Lady Hubs clinch season sweep against Morris
MORRIS — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowling team earned its second victory of the season against the Morris Redskins on Monday. Sophomore Cassidy Vincent shined with a team-leading 642 series as the Lady Hubs defeated the Redskins 2,553-2,245 on the road. Rochelle (6-4, 5-3 Interstate 8) will host a nonconference match against Belvidere on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Basketball: Defensive effort highlights loss to LaSalle-Peru
ROCHELLE — Head coach Ryan McQuade was thrilled with the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity basketball team’s defensive effort during Tuesday’s Interstate 8 matchup against LaSalle-Peru. Junior Sydney Tabor spent most of the evening guarding Cavalier standout Brooklyn Ficek, holding the talented scorer to only two points as...
Former Pretzels Vandenburgh, McShane had a big weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –This past weekend was a big one for a pair of former Freeport Pretzels Zeke Vandenburgh and Steve McShane. Vandenburgh won the Buck Buchanan Award at the top defensive college football player in the nation for FCS. He was named the winner Saturday night at the FCS Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas. […]
Arnold resigns as Jefferson’s football coach
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Jefferson High School is looking for a new head football coach. Former coach Jake Arnold has resigned. Arnold was the J-Hawks’ head coach the past four seasons. During that time, they won five games and they lost 26. Last season they were 2-7. They made good strides though with a strong passing attack […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling Club: Junior Hubs scrap at Leyden Wolfpack Open
FRANKLIN PARK — The Rochelle Wrestling Club sent six athletes to the Leyden Wolfpack Open on Sunday, Jan. 8. Four Junior Hub wrestlers brought home first-place finishes, while two others recorded top-3 finishes in the single-day tournament at East Leyden High School. Elias Andronic (3-0), Wells Millard (3-0), Joshua...
Rochelle News-Leader
2023 community events schedule set for Rochelle
ROCHELLE — The City of Rochelle recently finalized its 2023 community event schedule. March will include a hiring expo on March 10 and the Lucky Hub Dash on March 11. April will include the Lions Club Rose Day on April 15 and the CAN Food Truck Festival April 22.
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Lions donate winter clothing
The Rochelle Lions Club recently donated new winter clothing for students in the Rochelle Elementary District #231. Accepting the winter clothing on behalf of District 231 were Guidance Counselor Kelly Polz and Principal Justin Adolph of Central School and Guidance Counselor Erin Strouss of Lincoln Elementary School. The Rochelle Lions were represented by Rick Cogswell and Kevin Zilm.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Joliet
Joliet might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Joliet.
Is a new cannabis dispensary coming to Belvidere?
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Heartland Leaf, a Highland Park-based marijuana dispensary, could be opening a location near the planned 43-acre gas station and truck stop near I-90 in Belvidere. The company has submitted an application to the Belvidere Planning and Zoning Commission for a structure to be built at 1874 Crystal Parkway. The committee will […]
10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford
Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS board accepting applications for vacancy
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School District #212 is accepting applications to fill the vacancy of Board Member Brian VanVickle, who has resigned his position. The open term starts on Feb. 22, 2023 and the term expires on the April 4, 2023 election. RTHS District #212 continues to work...
Illinois Woman Put Dog Poop On Neighbor’s Porch To Teach A Lesson
A fight between a pair of neighbors in Illinois turns crappy. Many Neighbors In Illinois Aren't Friendly Anymore. I remember growing up in the suburbs. Everyone in my neighborhood knew each and got along. There were many block parties and other fun activities on our street. If there were any issues between people they could easily just work it out.
2023 Rockford Road Construction Project We’re Going to Love to Hate
The next big road construction project in the city of Rockford will create some major headaches, but it's very needed for the job to finish ahead of schedule. The Five Seasons: Winter Spring Summer Fall and Road Construction. The calendar doesn't show it, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist....
WSPY NEWS
No one hurt in unintentional shooting incident in Yorkville
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that no one was hurt in a shooting incident Sunday night in the 1300 block of Coral Berry Court in Yorkville. Police say a home was hit by a bullet which was fired from outside city limits. A news release says that all parties...
1470 WMBD
Portillo’s going cashless in drive-thrus
OAK BROOK, Ill. – If you want to pay in cash at Portillo’s, you’ll need to go inside. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the chain — famous for its Italian Beef — will no longer accept cash in the drive-thru lanes starting January 16th.
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
fox32chicago.com
Metra service could expand to DeKalb
DeKALB, Ill. - Metra service could expand westward to DeKalb if the city council decides to hire a Chicago-based consulting company for nearly $100,000. The money would go towards studying how to best expand the city's public transit options. The DeKalb City Council met Monday night to decide whether to...
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 6-9, 2023
OREGON — On Jan. 6 at approximately 3:40 p.m. deputies conducted traffic stop in the 14,000 block of East Illinois Route 72. After an investigation, deputies arrested Thomas Worthington II, 37, of Davis Junction on an outstanding warrant and driving while license suspended. Worthington was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.
Comments / 0