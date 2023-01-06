ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newscenter1.tv

Check out this ultimate mountain get-away in Lead, SD

LEAD, S.D. – Nestled in the Black Hills and within walking distance to Terry Peak ski slopes, this four bedroom, three bath home is a gorgeous mountain home with many amenities. This get-away has plenty of room for family, guests, or even as an income-generating AirBnB! The main floor has beautiful vaulted ceilings, elegant wood floors, and many large windows to let in the natural light and beauty of the outdoors.
LEAD, SD
KCAU 9 News

Critics decry South Dakota’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Triple homicide trial gets underway in Rapid City on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D.– After nearly two and a half years since his arrest, the murder trial of 37 year-old Arnson Absolu is now underway. Absolu is being charged with three homicides. Judge Robert Gusinski, who has presided over past court appearances for Absolu, began the process of selecting jurors on Monday, and says it could take anywhere from three to five weeks until the process is completed.
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother

A group of Native American activists and their supporters have refined their demands for Pennington County officials following the death of a young woman who’d been arrested in Rapid City, and they plan to meet weekly all winter long to push for their demands to be met. Tuesday will mark four weeks of group meetings, […] The post Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

General Beadle students meet new police K-9 in need of a name

RAPID CITY, S.D.– As one K-9 gets ready to retire from the Rapid City Police Department, another gets ready to take its place, but first it needs a name. Rapid City Police Department is enlisting help from General Beadle Elementary. Students are being asked to channel their creativity to...
pv-magazine-usa.com

The largest solar project in South Dakota begins construction

South Dakota is about to take its first step into the utility-scale solar space as National Grid Renewables announced it has broken ground on its 128 MW Wild Springs solar project. The Pennington County project is located in the Southwest Power Pool and will sell its production to utility Basin Electric Power Cooperative via a 114 MW power purchase agreement.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
county17.com

Snow possible Tuesday, Wednesday after sunny Monday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A slight chance for snow is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday after a warm start to the work week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 45-degree day under sunny skies today with wind chills early on dipping as low as 20 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 14 to 17 mph with gusts reaching 26 mph.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Just how warm will it get this week?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the second week of January. Temperatures this week will be very similar to what we’d see in the early spring. We’ll see a dip in temperatures to the low 40’s in the middle of the week, but they’ll gradually climb back to the 50’s by the end of the week.
KEVN

Rapid City man arrested following death of horses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy