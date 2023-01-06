Read full article on original website
LEAD, S.D. – Nestled in the Black Hills and within walking distance to Terry Peak ski slopes, this four bedroom, three bath home is a gorgeous mountain home with many amenities. This get-away has plenty of room for family, guests, or even as an income-generating AirBnB! The main floor has beautiful vaulted ceilings, elegant wood floors, and many large windows to let in the natural light and beauty of the outdoors.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Boys Basketball Polls. Class AA. Jefferson (16) 5-0 80...
RAPID CITY, S.D.– South Dakota State University fans in the West River area gathered at Thirsty’s in Downtown Rapid City for a special watch party as their team duked it out with long-time rivals North Dakota State University for a national title. This game was one of over 100 meetings against the Bison, but the Jackrabbits were ready to fight.
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Despite a great effort by Rapid City Central, the Cobblers lost to top-ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson on Saturday in boys basketball, 55-50. The game was tied at 24 a piece at halftime. But the Cavaliers had a big third quarter outscoring the Cobblers, 19-8. Central...
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – That’s right, Rowan Grace is back in Rapid City and playing two shows on January 13. Both shows will be at 707 Nightlife in The Park. Rowan stopped by NewsCenter1 to have a quick chat with us about being back home and her upcoming performances.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After nearly two and a half years since his arrest, the murder trial of 37 year-old Arnson Absolu is now underway. Absolu is being charged with three homicides. Judge Robert Gusinski, who has presided over past court appearances for Absolu, began the process of selecting jurors on Monday, and says it could take anywhere from three to five weeks until the process is completed.
A group of Native American activists and their supporters have refined their demands for Pennington County officials following the death of a young woman who’d been arrested in Rapid City, and they plan to meet weekly all winter long to push for their demands to be met. Tuesday will mark four weeks of group meetings, […] The post Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, S.D– With the legislative session already underway in Pierre, Rapid City’s Fork Real Café was recognized and honored by the South Dakota Retailers Association for the work they do in the Rapid City community. The café was presented with the group’s Community Service Award, which...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With thousands of little kids taking seats, a buzz of conversation and anticipation filled the theater that quickly came to an end. when the concert started, being replaced by music echoing around the listeners. Black Hills Symphony Orchestra took Rapid City Area School fourth graders...
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As one K-9 gets ready to retire from the Rapid City Police Department, another gets ready to take its place, but first it needs a name. Rapid City Police Department is enlisting help from General Beadle Elementary. Students are being asked to channel their creativity to...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In July of 2022, updates were made to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law. These updates eased some of the restrictions on selling homemade and homegrown goods. Before these updates, South Dakota had some of the most restrictive laws in the region when it came...
South Dakota is about to take its first step into the utility-scale solar space as National Grid Renewables announced it has broken ground on its 128 MW Wild Springs solar project. The Pennington County project is located in the Southwest Power Pool and will sell its production to utility Basin Electric Power Cooperative via a 114 MW power purchase agreement.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A slight chance for snow is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday after a warm start to the work week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 45-degree day under sunny skies today with wind chills early on dipping as low as 20 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 14 to 17 mph with gusts reaching 26 mph.
PIEDMONT, S.D. – From horses that are growing old to ones that may be blind or experience arthritis, Happy Tails Haven Horse Rescue and Sanctuary provides a home to horses that need one. Earlier this week, Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputies seized 14 horses and two donkeys, and charged their...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the second week of January. Temperatures this week will be very similar to what we’d see in the early spring. We’ll see a dip in temperatures to the low 40’s in the middle of the week, but they’ll gradually climb back to the 50’s by the end of the week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After taking Monday to gather jurors for the case, opening statements got underway on Tuesday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu, who faces life in prison for three counts of first-degree murder if convicted. Opening statements. Assistant Attorney General Trevor Thielen gave the statement for...
MONTEVIDEO (KMHL) — A two-vehicle collision has left one person dead and two injured. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 9:47 Saturday morning, a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan and a 2018 Ford Explorer were traveling on Highway 7 in Leenthrop Township of Chippewa County. Near the intersection with 30.
