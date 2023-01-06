Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
Roll Call Online
House lawmakers call for a freer C-SPAN. But is that what they actually want?
There were no rules in the House chamber last week, and C-SPAN made the most of it. Republicans’ multiday ordeal to select a speaker of the House — Kevin McCarthy ultimately won early Saturday morning, on the 15th ballot — left the chamber without an active rules package.
Roll Call Online
For new GOP House majority, a focus on abortion messaging
The House GOP majority plans to vote this week on three measures aimed at emphasizing its opposition to abortion, including a rules package that will fast-track consideration of legislation permanently banning federal funding of abortion. It's also scheduled to vote later this week on a bill addressing GOP concerns about...
Roll Call Online
House adopts rules package for the 118th Congress
The House on Monday adopted its rules package for the 118th Congress, which includes the return of a controversial rule that would allow a single member to force a vote on ousting the speaker. The rules were adopted on a mostly party-line, 220-213 vote, with one Republican, Texas Rep. Tony...
Roll Call Online
Rep. Arrington gets Steering Committee nod for House Budget gavel
Texas GOP Rep. Jodey C. Arrington is poised to become the next House Budget chair, after the Republican Steering Committee recommended him for the post Monday. The full Republican Conference still has to ratify the steering panel’s recommendation, which could come as soon as Tuesday, but that’s typically just a formality.
Roll Call Online
Texas Republican moves to impeach Homeland Security chief
A House Republican from Texas has filed articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as Republicans ramp up oversight of the Biden administration’s border policies. Rep. Pat Fallon, a second-term congressman whose district is near Dallas, filed the resolution Monday, after which it was referred to the...
Roll Call Online
Porter announces 2024 run for Feinstein seat in Senate
California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is jumping into the state’s 2024 Senate race, not waiting for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to decide whether to retire. “The threat from so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell has too often made the United States Senate the place where rights get revoked, special interests get rewarded and our democracy gets rigged,” Porter said in a video message announcing her candidacy. “California needs a warrior in Washington."
Roll Call Online
Supreme Court weighs immunity of Puerto Rico oversight board
The Supreme Court grappled Wednesday with whether a government board created by Congress to oversee Puerto Rico's debt has the same protections from certain lawsuits that states have. And some justices at the oral arguments sounded hesitant about whether the Supreme Court should even decide that in this case, one...
Roll Call Online
Supreme Court weighs union actions and federal labor law
The Supreme Court expressed skepticism during oral arguments Tuesday that a company should not be able to sue a union in state court for damage caused during a strike, in a case that unions say could curtail a federal labor law meant to protect their actions. The dispute stems from...
Roll Call Online
Ethics group seeks investigation of Santos campaign finances
Freshman Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican who became embroiled in scandal after news reports cast doubt on his stated biography and on his campaign expenditures, faced yet another complaint Monday. The Campaign Legal Center, a Washington group that focuses on political money laws, filed a 50-page complaint with...
Roll Call Online
FAA outage sparks bipartisan concern in Congress
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill will investigate a Federal Aviation Administration outage that caused thousands of flight delays early Wednesday morning as part of their discussions of upcoming FAA reauthorization legislation. The FAA on Wednesday announced on Twitter an outage of its information and operations notification system, called the Notice to...
Roll Call Online
Congress trims funding for Pentagon ‘chem-bio’ programs
The latest defense spending law would subtract about 7 percent from the president’s request for numerous Pentagon chemical and biological defense programs on the grounds that they need to be more effectively executed. A pair of former Defense Department officials who once oversaw the programs say spending adjustments like...
Roll Call Online
After backlash, safety commission says gas stove ban unlikely
After industry backlash and bipartisan condemnation, Consumer Product Safety Commission Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric said on Wednesday his agency is not looking to ban gas stoves. In a Jan. 9 interview with Bloomberg, Commissioner Richard Trumka, a Democrat, said the independent agency would consider a ban on gas stoves in order...
