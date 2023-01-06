After bitter disagreement, Venable and Clark elementary schools will now be Trailblazers and Summit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
After learning how many families struggle to get basic toiletries, City Schools began providing them free
Charlottesville City School students will now have access to essential supplies, at no cost. All six elementary schools in the city now have an EdZone closet, or an assigned closet filled with necessary items such as toiletries, cleaning supplies, and clothing. “Not everyone has the same amount of access to...
After Thursday, two elementary schools could have new names if the school board reaches a consensus
Two Charlottesville elementary schools could have new names by the end of this week. But only if the School Board can agree. On Thursday, the Charlottesville School Board will vote on renaming Venable and Clark elementary schools. The board’s options are limited. For Venable, it will vote exclusively on whether...
Charlottesville City Councilor Magill resigns, remaining four members will accept applications to appoint her replacement
Charlottesville City Councilor Sena Magill has resigned from her position, effective Jan. 11. Magill was elected in 2020 and her term was set to expire at the end of 2023. She made the announcement at the end of the Tuesday night Council meeting. The four remaining members — Mayor Lloyd...
Ready the reusable bags: City and county will start taxing plastic bags Jan. 1
People who shop in Charlottesville and Albemarle County might want to make a New Year’s resolution to remember to bring reusable shopping bags to the store. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, both localities will impose a five cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores. Convenience stores include places like 7-11 and Wawa. The tax will not apply to strictly retail outlets, such as clothing stores, but any bag used at the checkout of a large retailer that contains a grocery store or a pharmacy — like the Walmart Supercenter or the Target on Route 29 — will also cost five cents.
A developer’s plan to build new apartments in Scottsville shows just how unprecedented big projects are for the small town
Scottsville Town Council spent the first hour of its Dec. 12 meeting arguing over what kind of meeting it could have — or whether it could have one at all. Council had scheduled a public hearing for a proposal to transform a blighted tire factory into an apartment complex. Instead, the Dec. 12 meeting revealed just how unprecedented new development of this scale is for this small Albemarle County town.
Charlottesville City Schools asked students to rename their elementary schools — but officials are having second thoughts
Charlottesville City Schools wanted elder elementary students to rename their schools. Now, officials are having second thoughts. The School Naming Committee, a group of appointed CCS administrators and staff, decided to poll students after the participants couldn’t reach a consensus on which name they wanted to present to the School Board. The students voted in October, and the results were presented to the board Dec. 1.
Charlottesville Tomorrow
Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
895
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.http://www.cvilletomorrow.org/
Comments / 0