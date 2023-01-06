Read full article on original website
Documents: Tyler shooting began with argument in bank parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A shooting in Tyler that left one injured on Jan. 3 happened after an alleged argument in the parking lot of Texas Bank on Rhones Quarter Road, according to court documents. Tyler Police were called to the scene where one person had been shot in the back by an unidentified person. […]
Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit from Panola County ended with the arrest of a suspect in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Panola County following a traffic stop initiated by a deputy. The suspect is said to have sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect and the pursuit headed down U.S. 79 into Henderson. The suspect had warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said during a recorded statement that deputies observed the suspect tossing contraband out the window of the vehicle.
SHERIFF: 1 of 2 escaped Mississippi inmates who reportedly left stolen van in Wood County arrested after string of violent crimes, chase
One of two of the inmates who escaped custody in Mississippi before reportedly leaving their stolen van in the East Texas area has been arrested. According to Dallas County judicial records, Tyler Payne, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Payne was arrested following a "string of violent crimes and a pursuit in Frisco."
Three killed in Wood County wreck
WOOD COUNTY — Three people, including a Longview woman, are killed in a Saturday evening crash on US 69, a mile southeast of Alba. According to DPS, preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling northwest. Another was traveling southeast and crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, colliding head on with the northwest-bound vehicle, according to the preliminary report. Yet another vehicle is believed to have collided with the passenger side of the northwest-bound vehicle, apparently continuing into the trees on the south side of US 69. Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview, was driving the southeast-bound vehicle. She was killed along with two Allen residents in the northwest-bound vehicle.
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death
January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired. Nathaniel Williams, 19, of Tyler, was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he crashed a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front living room wall of a house.
East Texas man arrested after being accused of impersonating police officer
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of impersonating an East Texas police officer, authorities said. A person called law enforcement on Jan. 7 after a man flashed their blue and red lights and made a hand signal at them to pull over, said Andy Erbaugh, the Tyler Police Department Public […]
3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were killed in a crash on US 69 just outside of Alba Saturday. According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. one mile southeast of Alba in Wood County. The report said a...
Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home
“It wasn’t until I joined the Greater Longview United Way Board and this really became a possibility that I started learning more about it and the importance of having it in our community,” Rader said. Erika says there are about 7400 eligible children in Gregg County and so far over 700 families have signed up for free books.
VIDEO: Texas Inmate Busts Out Transport Van Window, Makes Run For It
A Texas inmate is back in custody after escaping from a jail transport van on January 3. A video captured by a TikTok user shows the inmate making a run for it, but his freedom didn’t last for long. Investigators say Timothy Chappelle escaped by
OFFICIALS: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating. Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
SH 19 North Traffic Stop Nets Cocaine, Drug Paraphernalia, 1 Controlled Substance Arrest
Marijuana, THC Vape Pen Found During I-30 Traffic Stop. A State Highway 19 north traffic stop netted cocaine, drug paraphernalia and one felony controlled substance arrest Sunday night. Marijuana and a THC vape pen were found during an Interstate 30 traffic stop last week. SH 19 North Traffic Stop. Hopkins...
Longview Police Chief speaks on Officer Solomon's legacy
LONGVIEW, Texas — Police officers see and experience a lot, but losing someone to cancer can overwhelm even the toughest officer. Longview Police Department is grieving after losing one of its own last weekend. Today, the Longview Police Chief spoke about why the department and the community missing Officer Larry Solomon.
One vehicle crash at intersection of Golden Road and McDonald Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department reported a one vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Golden Road and McDonald Road in Tyler. The vehicle damaged a power pole and traffic control panel at that location. AT&T, Oncor and City of Tyler staff were called...
Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering. Just before 9 p.m., Tyler police were called to S. Kennedy Ave. on a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim said he didn’t know where he was stabbed or by whom.
Police: Person intentionally struck by vehicle in Tyler IHOP parking lot
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are responding after a person was hit by a car in the IHOP parking lot near the intersection of South Broadway Ave and Loop 323. Police said the incident involved a couple in an argument. The man used a vehicle to hit the woman, who is seriously injured at this time.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Early morning crash damages power pole in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A one-car crash early on Tuesday morning at the intersection of Golden Road and McDonald Road in Tyler has damaged a power pole and traffic control panel, according to police. Officials said AT&T, Oncor and City of Tyler staff are on the scene to make repairs. “Please avoid this area if […]
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report Jan. 2-8, 2023
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Jan. 2-8, 2023 included:. Justin Osborne, 40 years of age, of Scroggins, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023, on a Cass County Warrant for Revocation on a Possession of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance and two Winnsboro Municipal Court Warrants for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear.
Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
Autospy Report On Ore City Man Found Dead
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has received the final autopsy report on an Ore City man reported missing who was later found dead. According to the autopsy, the death of 38-year-old William Chad Martin was accidental by way of drowning. The report also listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.
