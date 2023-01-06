Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man accused of leading police on multi-day chase sentenced to five years
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who police say led them on a multi-day pursuit has been sentenced to five years in prison. Thirty-seven-year-old James Vann was arrested by police after they say he threatened a man’s family and fired a gun at the man before fleeing from officers in July 2022.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to charges related to shooting incident
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man filed a not guilty plea to multiple felony charges related to a December shooting. Police arrested 24-year-old Christopher Connors in December after they claimed he fired a gun at another person. Connors told police the other person had been holding a knife. Witnesses told police they hadn’t seen a knife. No one was injured in the incident.
Full details of Bismarck Wells Fargo bank robbery
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police arrested 29-year-old Victor Velazquez on January 6th for Armed Robbery and Terrorizing after he made off with around $1,800 from the North Bismarck Wells Fargo bank. According to an affidavit, Velazquez entered Wells Fargo around 2:27 p.m. on Jan. 6 wearing a facemask, jacket and sweatshirt with the hood […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck police locate runaway 16-year-old
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (1/10 at 7 p.m.): Police report Sydnee Geiger was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY (1/10 at 1 p.m.): Bismarck police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old, believed to have run away. They say Sydnee Geiger is 5′8″, 150 lbs, with...
Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department: Looking back on 150 years
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — This year marks a momentous anniversary for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department. The group is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and to both look back on the past and look forward to the future, they’re gearing up for a year of celebration and recollection. In addition to a number of parades and […]
KFYR-TV
Uptick in the fentanyl crisis in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fentanyl use is on the rise in North Dakota. For residents in Bismarck and Mandan, there are resources to help with the opioid crisis. In the past year, Ideal Option has opened up a second clinic to improve access and allow more people to get same-day appointments.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck School Board member refuses to resign
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday evening, the Bismarck School Board discussed the recent incident with Dr. Emily Eckroth, a school board member and a family physician, who pleaded guilty to obstructing police during a traffic stop in September. During Monday’s board meeting, President Jon Lee read through the board member...
Bismarck Police catch suspect involved in bank robbery
UPDATE: 1/6/2023, 9:05 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police have the suspect from Friday afternoon’s bank robbery in custody. According to a news release, police were able to use traditional techniques and modern technology to catch the 29-year-old man. The man is booked at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center. The agencies that help included the […]
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection with Friday bank robbery in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 9 P.M.: Police have made an arrest in an armed bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Bank on East Interstate Avenue. Officers said the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities took 30-year-old Victor Antony Velazquez into custody...
Unsolved Mandan, Ward County cases from 2022 linger into 2023
At least two deaths in Ward County and Mandan, both occurring in 2022, are still unsolved moving into 2023
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
KNOX News Radio
ND Guard unit returns home
North Dakota’s two U.S. Senators were among those who helped welcome home members of the 957th Engineer Company yesterday (Sunday). The National Guard’s Bismarck-based unit completed a year-long stint along the southern border by providing detection and monitoring in support of U.S Customs and Border Protection. About 125...
What Happens In Bismarck If The City Knocks Down Your Mailbox?
Will the city step up and take care of any wrongdoing?
KFYR-TV
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”. Jerry Bernal and his...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
Bismarck-Mandan Food Co-op: What Happened?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Tragic news struck the local producers of the Bismarck-Mandan community over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, the BisMan Food Co-op announced via a Facebook post that they were temporarily closing — only to prepare for a day of liquidation and a permanent closing in the future. This closure may come […]
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
Wide open spaces. Somebody cue the Dixie Chicks. Oh, wait a minute. I mean the Chicks. Perfect song to write or read this article to. North Dakota does have a lot of wide open spaces but especially here in central and western North Dakota. Even Burleigh County has a lot...
KFYR-TV
Cermak named Mandan’s new business development, communications director
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan says it has named Madison Cermak as its new business development and communications director. In her role, Cermak will oversee the city’s marketing and public information, as well as work to attract new businesses and provide support to existing businesses. Cermak...
UPDATE: Mandan Police find missing woman safe
UPDATE: Jan. 3, 9:15 a.m. Monica has been located and is okay according to the Mandan Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: Jan. 2, 10:30 a.m. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing woman, 32-year-old Monica Acevedo. According to Mandan Police, Monica was last contacted on December […]
OPEN! New $4.1M Dollar Sports Dome In Bismarck Mandan
Traveled west on I-94, along the north side of Mandan lately? One would be hard-pressed not to have noticed the major construction during the summer and fall of 2022. The newest addition to the growing sports amenities in the Bismarck Mandan area is finished, AND it's OPEN. SPORTS DOME. Spanning...
