Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

Bismarck man pleads not guilty to charges related to shooting incident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man filed a not guilty plea to multiple felony charges related to a December shooting. Police arrested 24-year-old Christopher Connors in December after they claimed he fired a gun at another person. Connors told police the other person had been holding a knife. Witnesses told police they hadn’t seen a knife. No one was injured in the incident.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Full details of Bismarck Wells Fargo bank robbery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police arrested 29-year-old Victor Velazquez on January 6th for Armed Robbery and Terrorizing after he made off with around $1,800 from the North Bismarck Wells Fargo bank. According to an affidavit, Velazquez entered Wells Fargo around 2:27 p.m. on Jan. 6 wearing a facemask, jacket and sweatshirt with the hood […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck police locate runaway 16-year-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (1/10 at 7 p.m.): Police report Sydnee Geiger was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY (1/10 at 1 p.m.): Bismarck police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old, believed to have run away. They say Sydnee Geiger is 5′8″, 150 lbs, with...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Uptick in the fentanyl crisis in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fentanyl use is on the rise in North Dakota. For residents in Bismarck and Mandan, there are resources to help with the opioid crisis. In the past year, Ideal Option has opened up a second clinic to improve access and allow more people to get same-day appointments.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck School Board member refuses to resign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday evening, the Bismarck School Board discussed the recent incident with Dr. Emily Eckroth, a school board member and a family physician, who pleaded guilty to obstructing police during a traffic stop in September. During Monday’s board meeting, President Jon Lee read through the board member...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck Police catch suspect involved in bank robbery

UPDATE: 1/6/2023, 9:05 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police have the suspect from Friday afternoon’s bank robbery in custody. According to a news release, police were able to use traditional techniques and modern technology to catch the 29-year-old man. The man is booked at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center. The agencies that help included the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND

STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
CASS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

ND Guard unit returns home

North Dakota’s two U.S. Senators were among those who helped welcome home members of the 957th Engineer Company yesterday (Sunday). The National Guard’s Bismarck-based unit completed a year-long stint along the southern border by providing detection and monitoring in support of U.S Customs and Border Protection. About 125...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck-Mandan Food Co-op: What Happened?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Tragic news struck the local producers of the Bismarck-Mandan community over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, the BisMan Food Co-op announced via a Facebook post that they were temporarily closing — only to prepare for a day of liquidation and a permanent closing in the future. This closure may come […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Cermak named Mandan’s new business development, communications director

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan says it has named Madison Cermak as its new business development and communications director. In her role, Cermak will oversee the city’s marketing and public information, as well as work to attract new businesses and provide support to existing businesses. Cermak...
MANDAN, ND
KX News

UPDATE: Mandan Police find missing woman safe

UPDATE: Jan. 3, 9:15 a.m. Monica has been located and is okay according to the Mandan Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: Jan. 2, 10:30 a.m. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing woman, 32-year-old Monica Acevedo. According to Mandan Police, Monica was last contacted on December […]
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

OPEN! New $4.1M Dollar Sports Dome In Bismarck Mandan

Traveled west on I-94, along the north side of Mandan lately? One would be hard-pressed not to have noticed the major construction during the summer and fall of 2022. The newest addition to the growing sports amenities in the Bismarck Mandan area is finished, AND it's OPEN. SPORTS DOME. Spanning...
MANDAN, ND

