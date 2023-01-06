In his most recent What Happened When podcast, commentator Tony Schiavone expressed his hesitation and opposition to the idea of a TV company purchasing any major wrestling promotion (via Wrestling Inc). The topic has gotten increased traction with the return of Vince McMahon to WWE, a move many believe was motivated by the possibility of selling the company. Schiavone citied his own experiences around the disastrous 1998 advent of WCW Thunder and having the wrestling promotion run by outside forces. You can read a few highlights from the episode below.

