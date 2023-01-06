Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Who Should This Year’s Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants Be?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Claudio Castagnoli defends the ROH World Title on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Josh...
411mania.com
GCW Save Me Results: Homicide Battles John Wayne Murdoch, More
GCW held their latest show, Save Me, on Saturday night with Homicide in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Chicago show, per Cagematch.net:. * GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos def. Bang Bros. * Blake Christian def. Leon Slater. * Jimmy Lloyd &...
411mania.com
Chris Candido To Be Inducted Into ISPW Hall of Fame At 80s Wrestling Con
The late Chris Candido is set to be inducted into the Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in May. PWInsider reports that Candido will get a posthumous induction into the Hall of Fame at 80s Wrestling Con on May 6th in Morristown, New Jersey. Candido had memorable runs...
411mania.com
Jim Ross If Legion of Doom Was Hard to Work With, the Development Of Chainsaw Charlie
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWF leading into the 1998 Royal Rumble. Ross talked about the development of Chainsaw Charlie, Legion of Doom doing business and if there was ever a moment where they went too far. Some highlights are below. On how Chainsaw...
411mania.com
SCWPro Prestige Rumble Results: SCWPro Title Changes Hands, More
SCWPro held their Prestige Rumble show on Saturday, with a SCWPro Champion being crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Walcott, Iowa show below, https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/results/scwpro-prestige-rumble-results-17-jt-energy-action-prestige-rumble target=new>per Fightful and Alex McCarthy:. * SCWPro Championship Match: JT Energy def. Connor Braxton. * Aminah Belmont def. Maggie McKinney. *...
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Set For First Post-WWE Appearance Tomorrow
PWInsider reports that Mandy Rose is set for her first post-WWE appearance tomorrow, as she’ll appear on a talk show. She is in New York City today to film an appearance for Tamron Hall, which will air tomorrow on syndicated ABC stations. The show’s official website notes that she...
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Praises Chris Jericho as a ‘Great Leader’ in AEW
– During his recent What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone praised the work of Chris Jericho in AEW< noting that Jericho is a great leader. He also credited Jericho for putting over Action Andretti and Ricky Starks on Dynamite. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “I have so...
411mania.com
New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction
A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
411mania.com
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include the Best of RAW
WWE NXT (1/11/22) WWE Main Event (12/29/22) The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) Friday Night SmackDown (12/16/22)
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Bo Dallas is backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena. There has been speculation that Dallas is the Uncle Howdy character that has been appearing in Bray Wyatt segments. However, that has not been confirmed at this time. In fact, whoever plays Uncle Howdy has been changing in and out of costume away from everyone to keep their identity a secret.
411mania.com
Conrad Thompson Says WWE Sale Has Been Brewing For A While
WWE is reportedly lining up things for a potential sale, and Conrad Thompson says it’s been something that’s been in the works for a while. As reported late last week, the company has hired JP Morgan as an advisor for a potential sale following Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. Thompson discussed the situation on the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone on AdFreeShows, noting that he’s had information suggesting that the company was being prepped for a sale for a while now.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Warns Against Letting A Television Entity Purchase WWE
In his most recent What Happened When podcast, commentator Tony Schiavone expressed his hesitation and opposition to the idea of a TV company purchasing any major wrestling promotion (via Wrestling Inc). The topic has gotten increased traction with the return of Vince McMahon to WWE, a move many believe was motivated by the possibility of selling the company. Schiavone citied his own experiences around the disastrous 1998 advent of WCW Thunder and having the wrestling promotion run by outside forces. You can read a few highlights from the episode below.
411mania.com
Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi Title Match Headlines NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka
– NJPW has announced that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will defend his title against Shingo Takagi next month at The New Beginning in Osaka. The card will be held at Osaka’s EDION Arena. Also announced for the show, Tama Tonga defends the NEVER Openweight title against El...
411mania.com
NJPW Reveals Dates For New Japan Cup 2023, 51st Anniversary Show
NJPW has announced the official dates for the 2023 New Japan Cup and their 51st Anniversary show. The company announced over the weekend that this year’s New Japan Cup will run from March 5th through the 21st, while the 51st Anniversary takes place on March 6th. The post on...
411mania.com
MLW: Blood & Thunder Taping Results (SPOILERS)
MLW held its Blood & Thunder taping on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the Philadelphia taping, which will air on upcoming episodes of Fusion:. * Dr. Dax defeated Moses. * MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone fought Jacob Fatu...
411mania.com
PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Night One Results: Bandido, Jordynne Grace & More In Action
The first night of the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles took place on Saturday night, with round one of the tournament taking place. You can see the results from the Los Angeles show below, courtesy of So Cal Uncensored:. * Round One Match: Masha Slamovich def. Alex Shelley. *...
