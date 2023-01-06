ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

New York State Police sergeant from Rochester accused of tipping off gambling suspects

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Police sergeant from Rochester was in court Tuesday, accused of tipping off the target of a gambling investigation. Thomas Loewke, 51, is charged with obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation and obstruction of an official proceeding. According to prosecutors, Homeland Security joined a federal, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Former NYSP sergeant accused of tipping off Rochester gambling ring

A retired New York State Police sergeant is facing federal charges after being accused of tipping off the owners of an illegal gambling ring that was being investigated in Rochester. According to the official criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thomas Loewke allegedly "agreed to obstruct the enforcement of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl That Led to Death

A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with a fentanyl sale that led to a death in March 2020. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Alisha Centi entered her plea to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Olean Woman Charged with Child Endangerment

An Olean woman was charged with child endangerment in Salamanca on Monday. Salamanca Police charged 27-year-old Emily Putt with endangering the welfare of a child. Putt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
SALAMANCA, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester CPR trainer sees spike in interest after Hamlin incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest seems to be inspiring many people in the Rochester area to get CPR certified. News 8 spoke with Domenic Danesi, president of Ready to Respond training services, who offers in-home CPR training courses. Danesi said he’s seeing more and more people having an interest in learning CPR […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy