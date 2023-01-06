Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Meet Wally, the World's only emotional support alligator, Who was seen frolicking in Philadelphia park's fountainMaya DeviPhiladelphia, PA
Related
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Names Her Preferred Potential Opponents After Returning To WWE
Charlotte Flair spoke to WWE’s The Bump recently to share some details about her return to the ring and who she would like to confront in the immediate future (via Wrestling Inc). She listed a few names from SmackDown and Raw that she thinks have some promise for her to face off with. You can read a few highlights from Flair and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com
Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Warns Against Letting A Television Entity Purchase WWE
In his most recent What Happened When podcast, commentator Tony Schiavone expressed his hesitation and opposition to the idea of a TV company purchasing any major wrestling promotion (via Wrestling Inc). The topic has gotten increased traction with the return of Vince McMahon to WWE, a move many believe was motivated by the possibility of selling the company. Schiavone citied his own experiences around the disastrous 1998 advent of WCW Thunder and having the wrestling promotion run by outside forces. You can read a few highlights from the episode below.
411mania.com
MLW: Blood & Thunder Taping Results (SPOILERS)
MLW held its Blood & Thunder taping on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the Philadelphia taping, which will air on upcoming episodes of Fusion:. * Dr. Dax defeated Moses. * MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone fought Jacob Fatu...
411mania.com
Chris Candido To Be Inducted Into ISPW Hall of Fame At 80s Wrestling Con
The late Chris Candido is set to be inducted into the Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in May. PWInsider reports that Candido will get a posthumous induction into the Hall of Fame at 80s Wrestling Con on May 6th in Morristown, New Jersey. Candido had memorable runs...
411mania.com
Jim Ross If Legion of Doom Was Hard to Work With, the Development Of Chainsaw Charlie
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWF leading into the 1998 Royal Rumble. Ross talked about the development of Chainsaw Charlie, Legion of Doom doing business and if there was ever a moment where they went too far. Some highlights are below. On how Chainsaw...
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Who Should This Year’s Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants Be?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Set For First Post-WWE Appearance Tomorrow
PWInsider reports that Mandy Rose is set for her first post-WWE appearance tomorrow, as she’ll appear on a talk show. She is in New York City today to film an appearance for Tamron Hall, which will air tomorrow on syndicated ABC stations. The show’s official website notes that she...
411mania.com
Conrad Thompson Says WWE Sale Has Been Brewing For A While
WWE is reportedly lining up things for a potential sale, and Conrad Thompson says it’s been something that’s been in the works for a while. As reported late last week, the company has hired JP Morgan as an advisor for a potential sale following Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. Thompson discussed the situation on the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone on AdFreeShows, noting that he’s had information suggesting that the company was being prepped for a sale for a while now.
411mania.com
Tickets On Sale Tomorrow For MLW Superfight 2023
Major League Wrestling has announced that tickets go on sale Tuesday for MLW Superfight 2023 in Philadelphia. The announcement reads:. Tickets on sale this Tuesday for MLW SuperFight’23 in Philly. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. at MLW2300.com. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling returns to the 2300 Arena on...
411mania.com
AEW Rampage Rating & Audience Rises From Previous Week
The audience and rating for last week’s AEW Rampage were up from the week before. The first episode of the year scored a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 551,000 viewers, up 25% and 17.2% from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and 470,000. Both numbers were still a bit down from the 0.18 demo rating and 566,000 from two weeks ago.
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Praises Chris Jericho as a ‘Great Leader’ in AEW
– During his recent What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone praised the work of Chris Jericho in AEW< noting that Jericho is a great leader. He also credited Jericho for putting over Action Andretti and Ricky Starks on Dynamite. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “I have so...
411mania.com
Note On Which NXT Stars Are At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A couple of NXT stars are at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that both Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner are at tonight’s show in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE has made a regular habit of using NXT talent on WWE Main Event tapings, so that’s most likely why they are there.
411mania.com
Various News: Outlaw Wrestling Starts 2023, Kamille Works With JPWA
– Outlaw Wrestling out of NYC announced their inaugural 2023 bookings, featuring with Homicide (managed by Vinnie Stigma of Agonistic Front) vs. Crowbar (managed by Kevin Sullivan) for the company’s championship as well as The SAT vs. Encore Moore & Marcus Mathers & Jaden Valo. The show will take place on January 12 in Ridgewood, Queens, NY. You can see a pair of announcement tweets for the event below.
411mania.com
WWE Requests Court Order to Halt Discovery in MLW Lawsuit
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE has filed a motion to halt discovery of materials in MLW’s lawsuit against the company. The motion was filed on January 5 with the United States District Court, Northern District of California, San Jose Division. Essentially, WWE would like to halt the discovery process while they await the court’s ruling on their motion to dismiss the lawsuit by MLW.
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Bo Dallas is backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena. There has been speculation that Dallas is the Uncle Howdy character that has been appearing in Bray Wyatt segments. However, that has not been confirmed at this time. In fact, whoever plays Uncle Howdy has been changing in and out of costume away from everyone to keep their identity a secret.
411mania.com
New Lawsuit Expected to Move Forward Against Vince McMahon & WWE
– PWInsider reports that an individual who is a party in a potential WWE shareholder derivative lawsuit that was announced last June 2022 by Scott and Scott has been informed from an email from their lawyers that they expect to move forward on a lawsuit against WWE. The email notes...
411mania.com
Betting Odds Released Regarding Who Might Buy WWE
The potential sale of WWE is one of the big topics of 2023, and betting odds have been revealed on who is most likely to make the buy. Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE board was done with the notion of maximizing sale potential, and Bovada has betting odds on who might by the company.
411mania.com
AAA & CMLL Veteran Black Warrior Passes Away
Black Warrior, who worked for both AAA and CMLL over a 30-year career, has passed away. CMLL announced on Tuesday that the wrestling star, real name Jesús Toral López, also known as Black Warrior, has passed away at the age of 54. Black Warrior worked under a variety...
411mania.com
Paul Wight Thinks Mercedes Mone Would Be A ‘Tremendous Asset’ To Any Company
In an interview with TMZ, Paul Wight spoke about the possibility of Mercedes Mone joining AEW and called her a ‘tremendous asset’ to whoever signs her. He said on Mercedes Mone: “I think it’s just natural…for a long time everybody got spoiled because there was one company to work for. Now there are multiple viable companies again to work for. So it gives talents an opportunity to express themselves and create the deals they want to make. I think it gives a chance for someone that’s maybe stagnant in one company to go to another, reinvent themselves. The nature of the game is keeping yourself viable. I think she’d be a tremendous asset to any company that would have her. She’s definitely a star and has an incredible fan following. I think any company would be glad to have her.”
Comments / 0