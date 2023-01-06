City council to consider $1.53 million construction contract for one-mile trail section near Masonboro Elementary School

Read full article on original website
WECT
Oak Island Town Council scheduled to discuss parking amendment, contract for paid parking program
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Town Council is scheduled to discuss an amendment to the town’s code of ordinances related to parking as well as a contract with Otto Connect in relation to a paid parking program. The parking amendment details can be found here, while...
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves Masonboro Trail Project funding, purchase of Salvation Army property
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council approved a purchase of a property owned by the Salvation Army and funding for the Masonboro Trail Project at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Masonboro Loop Road Trail Project construction contract. The Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to sign a $1.53...
WECT
Residents demanding answers on water outage at senior living facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of senior citizens in Wilmington have been without water for days. Now, they’re speaking out. Residents at Robert Taylor Senior Houses say they haven’t had running water since Thursday because of a ruptured pipe. Residents like Myrus Sawyer have used water bottles to...
WECT
U.S. 117 closes near Magnolia after hazardous smoke conditions; officials say it will reopen Jan. 11
MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities with Duplin County Emergency Management became aware of hazardous conditions along U.S. 117 at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. As of 8:30 p.m., The North Carolina Department of Transportation has closed Highway 117 South between Magnolia and Rose Hill to be closed for the remainder of the night.
WECT
The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 200-bed long-term treatment facility, The Healing Place, is almost ready to open its doors to people in southeastern North Carolina struggling with substance abuse, and the New Hanover County commissioners approved a lease agreement with the operator of the facility on Monday. “The construction of...
WECT
Plans submitted for Hilton hotel in Mayfaire area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted to Wilmington’s planning board for a new hotel in the Mayfaire area. The Tru by Hilton would be located at 1010 Ashes Dr., next to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. Plans call for 101 hotel rooms in the four-story building. The...
WECT
Crews respond following early morning traffic incident at Market St., Gingerwood Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market St. at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to New Hanover County authorities. According to a representative of the Wilmington Police Department, one individual was injured in the incident. Updates on the...
carolinacoastonline.com
New Bern resident and former deputy police chief Edward Preston named Cape Carteret police chief
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush formally introduced the town's new police chief, New Bern resident Edward Preston, during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off Dolphin Street. Rush told the board Preston most recently served as chief of...
WECT
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority executive director updates commissioners on mold remediation efforts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Monday night marked the third time Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett stood in front of New Hanover County commissioners with an update on units impacted by mold. “We have about 67 units to go to bring back online,” said Garrett. “I guess you would...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fort Fisher commemorating 158th anniversary with artillery fire
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re near Fort Fisher on Saturday, don’t be surprised if you hear loud cannon fire. Fort Fisher State Historic Site is commemorating the 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher with the program, ‘With Artillery, War is Made,’ on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WECT
Port City United to host Fresh Chance Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has announced that Fresh Chance Friday is set to take place on Jan. 27 to help people looking for career opportunities and those looking for record expungements. The free event will be held at the Martin Luther King Community Center from 2 to...
WECT
YWCA seeking volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network
WECT
NCDOT: Wilmington International Airport contributes $2.5 billion in economic impact
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s “The State of Aviation” for January 2023, they announced that the aviation industry’s economic impact totaled $72.3 billion. Based on the most recent year with complete data, 2021, the Wilmington International Airport contributed $2.5 billion in economic impact.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. 24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. If...
WECT
Education activist says trespass notice from school district ‘is personal’
WECT
Some students return to class at International School at Gregory after possible gas leak
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some students are returning to class after the International School at Gregory was evacuated due to a possible gas leak Tuesday morning, according to New Hanover County Schools. “Initially, the school was given an all-clear and we were allowed back into the building. Further readings and...
WECT
U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
WECT
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had...
WECT
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
