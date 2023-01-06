New Year’s memo to Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Council and City Manager Erik Walsh: You have to do better by citizens and local businesses in 2023. Readers frustrated and detoured daily by the city’s multiple major capital projects underway for so long in the urban core are not alone. Several city employees, who have spoken to me on the condition they won’t be named, say misgivings about the status of some 2017 bond projects is a problem inside City Hall.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO