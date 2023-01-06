Read full article on original website
As 88th Legislature convenes, Bexar County and San Antonio have lengthy agendas
As state lawmakers head to Austin on Tuesday, Bexar County and City of San Antonio officials have laid out their goals for what they want — and more importantly don’t want — out of the 88th Legislature. “Texas cities traditionally play defense during the legislative session,” said...
Activists submit 38,000 signatures in effort to put policing issues on city ballot
San Antonio’s Office of the City Clerk received more than 38,000 signatures Tuesday in support of a local petition to put a range of policing issues on the May ballot. If the clerk verifies that at least 20,000 of those signatures belong to registered voters in San Antonio, voters will have the opportunity to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
Sakai’s first meeting: ‘Civility and respect will be the hallmark of this court’
This article has been updated. Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai gaveled in his first Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, marking the county’s first change in leadership in more than two decades. Sakai replaces Nelson Wolff, a fellow Democrat who held the role from 2001 to 2022. “This is my first...
Where I Work: VIA Metropolitan Transit
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Nearly a decade ago, I decided...
‘Spirited’ summit highlights Texas cocktail scene
Hosted by nonprofit Culinaria, the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit features regionally inspired cocktail-centric seminars, dinners, neighborhood pop-ups and parties at the Drury Plaza Hotel downtown and at an array of San Antonio bars and restaurants from Jan. 10-14. “Our goal is to highlight the spirits and mixes that define...
UTSA opens downtown data science school, announces new partnership with Census Bureau
The opening on Monday of a new university facility aimed at collaboration and data science in downtown San Antonio coincided with an announcement that it will be the first in the nation to partner with a federal agency on the use of data in diverse communities. Officials with the University...
San Antonio City officials owe the public more accountability on major bond projects
New Year’s memo to Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Council and City Manager Erik Walsh: You have to do better by citizens and local businesses in 2023. Readers frustrated and detoured daily by the city’s multiple major capital projects underway for so long in the urban core are not alone. Several city employees, who have spoken to me on the condition they won’t be named, say misgivings about the status of some 2017 bond projects is a problem inside City Hall.
Weather and airline troubles stifle airport’s upward passenger count trajectory
At San Antonio International Airport and across the nation, the recent holiday travel season looked promising — until it wasn’t. With a record number of passengers taking to the air, it appeared the gift of recovery would be delivered to the industry after two years of suppressed travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Landry’s to partner with city on multimillion-dollar repairs to Tower of the Americas
Restaurant operator Landry’s will partner with the City of San Antonio in making millions of dollars worth of critical repairs to the Tower of the Americas, a city spokeswoman said Friday. The announcement comes just a week before contractor bids were due in response to a request for proposals...
Martinez Fischer: ‘Hopefully San Antonio’s priorities will become our state’s priorities’
Once able to boast one of the most powerful lawmakers in the state — former Republican House Speaker Joe Straus — San Antonio’s 10-member House delegation held just a single committee chair in the 2021 legislative session. When those lawmakers return to Austin in January they’ll still...
San Antonio elections are in May. Here’s what you need to know about running for City Council.
San Antonio will vote to elect 10 City Council members and a mayor on May 6. No current officeholders are subject to term limits and, so far, no incumbent has announced plans to retire. Still, it’s unusual for sitting council members to run unopposed, and San Antonio’s requirements to run...
Fresh off local wins, San Antonio’s Hispanic Chamber sets sights on the Texas Legislature
Huddled in the City Hall meeting room last June, members of the Small Business Advisory Commission (SBAC) made impassioned pleas to defend their work to the City Council’s Economic and Workforce Development Committee. After months of work crafting a plan for the city to spend $31 million helping small...
San Antonio obstetrician: Abortion ban complicates high-risk pregnancy care
For doctors who work with high-risk pregnancies, Texas’ abortion ban has added an extra layer of pressure and paperwork when making life-or-death decisions. After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Texas’ trigger law banned nearly all abortions starting on Aug. 25 and added criminal charges for doctors, who could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000 for an illegal abortion.
Where I Live: Dignowity Hill
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
The top how-tos of 2022: Tips and advice on everything from music to your taxes
The mother of all life hacks at the San Antonio Report is what we call Live Like a Local, and it’s a handy compilation of maps and insider info on what makes San Antonio unique and authentic. But as the team of reporters worked to keep you informed of...
FCC’s new broadband map may overestimate internet availability in San Antonio
A new national broadband map that will be used to allocate federal money to states for future high-speed internet projects overestimates the availability of broadband internet service in San Antonio, local officials say. And the timeframe to correct the map — the deadline is Jan. 13 — means the city...
San Antonio Report names Michelle Lugalia-Hollon and Marina Alderete Gavito to board of directors
Michelle Lugalia-Hollon, a former director of policy for the mayor’s office with extensive nonprofit foundation experience, and Marina Alderete Gavito, executive director of SA Digital Connects, have joined the San Antonio Report’s board of directors. Lugalia-Hollon and Gavito join seven other local leaders, including Chairman A.J. Rodriguez, in...
Leaks, hail and stray bullets prompt San Fernando Cathedral roof replacement
San Fernando Cathedral’s roof restoration is complete, but work on the bell towers will continue until March, archdiocese officials said Tuesday. The needed repairs were delayed by two years as the archdiocese waited for the necessary copper material to arrive in San Antonio, due to supply chain issues during the pandemic.
Hispanic chamber veteran returns to San Antonio to boost minority-owned businesses
U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce executive C. LeRoy Cavazos-Reyna is returning to San Antonio with a new business venture that first sprouted at the chamber. Cavazos-Reyna, who spent five years at the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce before heading to Washington D.C., has launched a consulting firm that will focus on minority-owned small businesses in San Antonio.
‘Going to give it my all’: Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai ushers in new era
Former state District Judge Peter Sakai was sworn into his new role as Bexar County judge on Sunday, marking the county’s first change in leadership in more than two decades. Roughly 300 family members, friends and colleagues packed both the first and second-floor galleries of the Double Height Courtroom...
