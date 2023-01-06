ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Surry native aims high

Considering her success at Surry County High School, where she was President of her Senior Class, Homecoming Queen, and a Captain of the 2020 State Champion SCHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team as well as Homecoming Queen before graduating with honors – at the height of the pandemic - it is no surprise that Brécha Janae Byrd is taking Saint Augustine University by storm.
SURRY, VA
richmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

We’re already in the second week of 2023 in the River City, and in the days ahead there’s a celebration of Vietnamese Lunar New Year in Glen Allen, a jazz band collab with the Richmond Symphony, a fishy kind of pop-up dining experience and more to explore. Enjoy!
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Chamber of Commerce Richmond has been ranked the 4th loneliest city in America. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households. To determine the loneliest cities, data from more than 170 cities with a minimum population of 150,000 were evaluated.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Special Election being held Tuesday for 7th Senate District

Special Election being held Tuesday for 7th Senate …. ‘Tiara Tuesday’ adds sparkle to school day in Suffolk. WAVY News 10's Katie Collet reports. Chesapeake Regional Medical Center wins approval …. The approval comes after a recommendation by the Division of Certificate of Public Need (COPN) staff in November,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginia Business

VCU names medical school dean

Dr. Arturo Saavedra comes from U.Va. Dr. Arturo P. Saavedra will be the next dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and executive vice president for medical affairs at VCU Health, the university announced Monday. His appointment is effective April 15. Saavedra is currently chair of the University...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Fire ant quarantine zone expanded in five Va. counties

RICHMOND—Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties have joined the list of localities covered under the Virginia Imported Fire Ant Quarantine. With the five counties added in December, the quarantine zone now stretches across 12 Virginia counties and 11 cities. The expansion is based on the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ imported fire ant surveys, which indicate the pests have established a presence in affected counties.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come to honor one of America’s greatest icons. Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister who fought for desegregation and equal rights for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. To honor his dedication and sacrifice for equality, there will be multiple...
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Richmond BizSense Reporting Empty Bank of America Building to Become Apartments/Retail

From the Richmond BizSense Article. Daniil Kleyman and Duke Dodson’s Dodson Development Group are planning a 3-story mixed-use building at 4701 Forest Hill Ave. An entity tied to Kleyman and Dodson bought the roughly 1-acre site in November 2022 for $1.2 million and a new building with 40 apartments and around 8,000 square feet of commercial space is planned.
RICHMOND, VA
cardinalnews.org

Clean energy is not the Red vs. Blue issue it once was

As the General Assembly session takes shape in Richmond this month, our leaders are drawing lines in the sand and plotting legislative strategy. The commonwealth’s energy policies are the point of frequent contention, but not all Virginians are toeing the historical party lines on clean energy policy. Clean energy is not the political wedge issue that it once was, and for good reason: this old dichotomy misses what Virginians actually care about. In addition to getting policy right in the eyes of Virginians, our leaders would be well served to first consider the proper role of government, if any, in energy decisions at the local level.
VIRGINIA STATE

