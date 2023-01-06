Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Richmond, Virginia leaf collection confusionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Family living in bus station asked to leave.D.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Surry native aims high
Considering her success at Surry County High School, where she was President of her Senior Class, Homecoming Queen, and a Captain of the 2020 State Champion SCHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team as well as Homecoming Queen before graduating with honors – at the height of the pandemic - it is no surprise that Brécha Janae Byrd is taking Saint Augustine University by storm.
City of Richmond begins early planning stages of universal preschool program
The City of Richmond is in the early planning stages of a program that would make preschool low-cost or free for families.
Mark your calendars – Henrico County adds three holidays to remainder of school year
Three more holidays will be added to the Henrico County School calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
richmondmagazine.com
River City Roundup
We’re already in the second week of 2023 in the River City, and in the days ahead there’s a celebration of Vietnamese Lunar New Year in Glen Allen, a jazz band collab with the Richmond Symphony, a fishy kind of pop-up dining experience and more to explore. Enjoy!
NBC12
Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Chamber of Commerce Richmond has been ranked the 4th loneliest city in America. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households. To determine the loneliest cities, data from more than 170 cities with a minimum population of 150,000 were evaluated.
WAVY News 10
Special Election being held Tuesday for 7th Senate District
Special Election being held Tuesday for 7th Senate …. ‘Tiara Tuesday’ adds sparkle to school day in Suffolk. WAVY News 10's Katie Collet reports. Chesapeake Regional Medical Center wins approval …. The approval comes after a recommendation by the Division of Certificate of Public Need (COPN) staff in November,...
Mayor Stoney ‘adamantly’ opposes proposals to block another Richmond casino vote
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sent a letter to eight state lawmakers who represent the area to reiterate his opposition to any effort to block the City from holding another vote on a casino resort.
Richmond City Council appoints new Council Chief of Staff
Richmond's City Council announced on Monday that LaTesha S. Holmes had been appointed as the new council chief of staff.
Virginia Business
VCU names medical school dean
Dr. Arturo Saavedra comes from U.Va. Dr. Arturo P. Saavedra will be the next dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and executive vice president for medical affairs at VCU Health, the university announced Monday. His appointment is effective April 15. Saavedra is currently chair of the University...
News 3 viewer gives thousands to Newport News man in need of money for insulin
An anonymous News 3 viewer stepped up in a big way after a story aired about a man who couldn't afford his insulin for the coming month.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Fire ant quarantine zone expanded in five Va. counties
RICHMOND—Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties have joined the list of localities covered under the Virginia Imported Fire Ant Quarantine. With the five counties added in December, the quarantine zone now stretches across 12 Virginia counties and 11 cities. The expansion is based on the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ imported fire ant surveys, which indicate the pests have established a presence in affected counties.
Henrico Schools adds three holidays to 2022-23 school calendar
Henrico County Public Schools will be adjusting its 2022-23 school calendar to add three additional days off.
Want to become a teacher? Sign up for Henrico Schools’ January licensure information session
Do you have a bachelor's degree and are interested in teaching? Henrico County Public Schools is hosting an information session this month on how you can become a licensed Virginia teacher.
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
NBC12
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come to honor one of America’s greatest icons. Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister who fought for desegregation and equal rights for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. To honor his dedication and sacrifice for equality, there will be multiple...
NBC12
‘Clean this place up:’ Senior living facility ‘making progress’ after employee raises bed bugs concerns
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After a former employee of a senior living facility reached out to 12 On Your Side with concerns, Blue Ridge Senior Living says it is addressing issues and working to maintain the “highest level of hygiene.”. Tammy Owen Ogunmokun spent 30 years working in healthcare...
Chesterfield Fire Department hosting free CPR class
According to Chesterfield county, sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time, and community training in CPR and AEDs can save lives.
rvahub.com
Richmond BizSense Reporting Empty Bank of America Building to Become Apartments/Retail
From the Richmond BizSense Article. Daniil Kleyman and Duke Dodson’s Dodson Development Group are planning a 3-story mixed-use building at 4701 Forest Hill Ave. An entity tied to Kleyman and Dodson bought the roughly 1-acre site in November 2022 for $1.2 million and a new building with 40 apartments and around 8,000 square feet of commercial space is planned.
cardinalnews.org
Clean energy is not the Red vs. Blue issue it once was
As the General Assembly session takes shape in Richmond this month, our leaders are drawing lines in the sand and plotting legislative strategy. The commonwealth’s energy policies are the point of frequent contention, but not all Virginians are toeing the historical party lines on clean energy policy. Clean energy is not the political wedge issue that it once was, and for good reason: this old dichotomy misses what Virginians actually care about. In addition to getting policy right in the eyes of Virginians, our leaders would be well served to first consider the proper role of government, if any, in energy decisions at the local level.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth opening delayed
Casino personnel say the delay will allow them time to test and verify new gaming equipment before opening its doors to the public
