Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m. The soaring stained-glass windows of First United Methodist’s sanctuary provide a beautiful setting for our annual celebration of Mozart! This chamber orchestra concert features the composer’s Oboe Concerto with the PSO’s own Matt Fossa as soloist. Lost for more than one hundred years, Mozart’s only concerto for the instrument was rediscovered in 1920, reintroducing the world to its irresistible melodies. Also on the program are Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue in C Minor and his light and witty Symphony No. 33. We hope that you will join us for this hour-long concert. With $10 general admission tickets, it is a wonderful experience, whether you have been attending Symphony events for years or are new to our concerts.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO