WEAR
Bayou Hills Run in Pensacola Returns To Spring Race Date - March 18
Bayou Hills Run in Pensacola Returns To Spring Race Date. Pensacola Sports is excited to announce that the Bayou Hills Run will return to its traditional spring timeframe with the 2023 race taking place on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Registration for the race is now open. One of Pensacola’s oldest...
WEAR
New 4-way stops installed at Langley Ave. intersections in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has installed two new 4-way stops and crosswalks at Langley Ave. intersections:. "Drivers should use caution in the area as crews continue to complete some final work at the intersections in the coming weeks," the city says in a release. "Drivers must now approach both intersections as 4-way stops."
WEAR
Pensacola to conduct burial ground study at Miraflores Park after human remains discovery
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola will conduct a burial ground study of Miraflores Park's grounds after human remains were found at the park in June 2021. The city says the goal of the study will be to assess, interpret and commemorate the site. WEAR News reported on June...
WEAR
Police investigating robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Synovus Bank in Pensacola Tuesday morning. The bank is located at 4440 Bayou Blvd. Police confirmed the bank robbery at 11:15 a.m. Pensacola Police say the suspect is a black female who presented a teller a note saying she was...
WEAR
Benefit concert held at Pensacola Beach's Sandshaker for mourning Milton family
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A benefit concert was held Sunday at the Sandshaker on Pensacola Beach for a Milton family who's grieving a double loss. A young mother and her son were tragically killed in an apartment fire in Jacksonville the day after Christmas. WEAR News attended part of the...
WEAR
Pearl Harbor survivor from Pensacola dies at age 104
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One of the last Pearl Harbor survivors, Frank Emond, has died at age 104, former Pensacola Civic Band music director Don Snowden announced Tuesday. Chief Warrant Officer Frank Emond was one of the last surviving servicemen to have witnessed the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
WEAR
Report: Man caught with bat, mask just before trying to rob Gulf Breeze Dollar Tree
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was caught by deputies just before attempting to rob a Dollar Tree in Gulf Breeze on Saturday, according to an arrest report. Christian Saucier, 21, of Gulf Breeze is charged with robbery and resisting arrest. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday. According...
WEAR
Pensacola nonprofit seeks help after being evicted from its base
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An nonprofit organization in Pensacola finds itself in need of support after being evicted from its base of operations. "There is Hope" and "Huts 4 our Friends" has operated out of the location on North Davis Highway for just under two years. The organization had hoped to...
WEAR
51-year-old woman charged in attempted robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 51-year-old woman has been arrested for the attempted robbery of the Synovus Bank on Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola Tuesday afternoon. Rescheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. Pensacola Police are currently interviewing Marshall. Her booking details have not...
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
WEAR
Deputies want man who led officers on high-speed chase into Escambia County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are trying to locate a Robertsdale man who led deputies on a chase from Baldwin County to Escambia County, Florida on Sunday. George Logan Tollison, 34, is wanted on a probation violation, grand theft and felony eluding in Escambia County, Florida. He is also wanted in Escambia County, Alabama for probation violation and in Baldwin County for attempting to elude.
WEAR
1 suspect arrested for The Pelicans Nest shooting in Downtown Pensacola
PENASACOLA, Fla. -- A suspect was arrested Friday evening for a shooting that took place at The Pelicans Nest in Downtown Pensacola last summer. 28-year-old Michael Lamar Rudolph, of Pensacola, is charged with battery, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and attempted felony murder.
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue lieutenant passes away at age 38
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their lieutenants who passed away Monday. 38-year-old Lt. Terrell Jackson passed away Monday after experiencing a medical emergency. Lt. Jackson began his career with Escambia County Fire Rescue as a volunteer firefighter back in 2007.
WEAR
Mozart Madness - Feb. 4
Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m. The soaring stained-glass windows of First United Methodist’s sanctuary provide a beautiful setting for our annual celebration of Mozart! This chamber orchestra concert features the composer’s Oboe Concerto with the PSO’s own Matt Fossa as soloist. Lost for more than one hundred years, Mozart’s only concerto for the instrument was rediscovered in 1920, reintroducing the world to its irresistible melodies. Also on the program are Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue in C Minor and his light and witty Symphony No. 33. We hope that you will join us for this hour-long concert. With $10 general admission tickets, it is a wonderful experience, whether you have been attending Symphony events for years or are new to our concerts.
Mega thrift store to open new location
A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
WEAR
Applications still open for Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office 'Citizen’s Academy Class'
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is still accepting applications for its 2023 . The 2023 Citizen’s Academy Class will meet every Tuesday night from Jan. 10 through April 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters Training Room in Shalimar.
Pensacola man arrested after allegedly dragging 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for elderly abuse after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman around on the floor, “using her as mop to clean up dog urine,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, ECSO deputies received an emailed report from an adult protective investigator with […]
Fire destroys Summerdale home early Sunday morning
UPDATE (1/8 3:21 p.m.): Summerdale Assistant Fire Chief Michael Aaron said the home is a “total loss.” He said electrical problems are to blame for the fire. SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire tears through a home in Summerdale well before dawn Sunday morning. Summerdale Assistant Fire Chief Michael Aaron sent these images of a […]
WEAR
Nearly 1,600 aspiring actors turned out for 'Sacred' casting call in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of people stepped up Saturday for their shot at stardom in Pensacola. The makers of "Sacred" held open auditions for the series they're producing for NBC Peacock. "We're having a casting call for our up and coming episode, series of 'Sacred' -- the movie we finished...
